Sánchez's pinch slam, Hicks' HR help Yanks sweep Mets

New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez hits a grand slam off of New York Mets pitcher Drew Smith during the eighth inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

NEW YORK (AP) -- Gary Sanchez delivered the first pinch-hit, extra-innings grand slam in Yankees history, Deivi Garcia made a strong impression in his big league debut and New York beat the crosstown Mets 5-2 to complete a doubleheader sweep Sunday night.

The Yankees stormed back in the opener, erasing a five-run lead with two outs in the seventh to win 8-7 in eight innings. Aaron Hicks lined a tying, two-run homer in the seventh, and Gio Urshela hit a game-ending single off Edwin Diaz an inning later.

The Yankees won the final three games of this five-game Subway Series, snapping a seven-game skid that was their longest since 2017.

Sanchez blasted a 2-2 fastball from Drew Smith into the left field bleachers for a 5-1 lead. It was the slumping catcher's first career pinch-hit homer and second career grand slam.

Garcia took a shutout into the sixth until allowing Dominic Smith's tying single. Smith's hit came after Jeff McNeill reached on an error by first baseman Luke Voit, who had the ball kick off the heel of his glove into right field.

Garcia allowed four singles, struck out six, walked none and threw 75 pitches over six innings.

At 21 years, 103 days, Garcia became the youngest pitcher to start in the majors in the abbreviated 60-game game season.

Garcia is the youngest pitcher to start a game for the Yankees since Phil Hughes (21 years, 95 days) in his final start of the 2007 season on Sept. 27, 2007 at Tampa Bay.

Garcia got a huge hug from veteran batterymate Erik Kratz in the dugout after his outing was done - the 40-year-old Kratz caught Garcia often in Triple-A last year and thinks highly of the young right-hander.

Jonathan Holder (1-0) allowed an RBI single to Michael Conforto and in the eighth. Luis Cessa retired pinch-hitter Wilson Ramos with the bases loaded for his fourth career save.

Mets' right-hander Seth Lugo allowed one run on four hits in 3 2/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked two.

Tyler Wade homered in the third to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead. The Yankees left the bases loaded in the fourth and stranded two in the fifth.

GAME 1

The Yankees trailed 7-2 with two outs in final inning of the seven-inning game before rallying against Jared Hughes and Diaz.

''Usually you don't win many of those, but they just continued to battle and put up good at-bats there in the end,'' Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

Mets third baseman Andres Gimenez made a throwing error, and Hughes walked a batter and plunked another to load the bases before Luke Voit hit a check-swing, two-run single against the shift to pull within 7-4.

Another run scored on Diaz's wild pitch before Hicks lined a two-out, 3-2 fastball just over the wall in right for his third homer of the season.

It was the first time the Yankees scored five or more runs in the ninth inning to at least tie a game since July 16, 2000 against Philadelphia, the Elias Sports Bureau said.

Chad Green (3-2) struck out the side to strand the Mets' automatic runner in the top of the eighth, and Urshela lined Diaz's 0-2 pitch to right to score Mike Tauchman from second. Tauchman beat a close throw at the plate and the run was upheld following a brief video review.

Diaz's meltdown was his second rough outing since Seth Lugo was moved to the rotation. On Wednesday he blew a lead for Jacob deGrom in the eighth inning before exiting with cramping in his left leg.

''We still trust him,'' Mets manager Luis Rojas said. ''We still love his stuff. And that's when he's going to get the ball, when there's tight situations.''

Robinson Cano hit a two-run homer in the fifth to give the Mets a 4-2 lead. The Mets added three runs in the sixth when Michael Conforto hit a two-run double and Pete Alonso was hit by a pitch.

Alonso and Wilson Ramos also added RBI singles for the Mets, who were one out away from getting their third win of the five-game series.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: LHP Steven Matz (left shoulder discomfort) was placed on the injured list after feeling pain during his appearance on Saturday. Matz will see a doctor Monday to determine what the next step is. ... RHP Dellin Betances (right lat tightness) was placed on the injured list after throwing a wild pitch in his appearance on Saturday that allowed Clint Frazier to score the winning run.

Yankees: Hicks exited the nightcap in the fifth inning with cramping in both calves. He appeared to get hurt fouling off a pitch and stayed in to draw a walk before being replaced by Brett Gardner. In between games, the Yankees swapped out relievers, adding RHP Albert Abreu from the alternate training site and optioning RHP Brooks Kriske there.

Story continues