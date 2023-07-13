RZA Reacts To Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Naming Their Baby Boy After Him

From Left: RZA, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. The Wu-Tang Clan frontman recently spilled the tea on how he feels about the celebrity couple naming their firstborn after him.

RZA, the iconic leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, might have the honor of being one of the most influential rappers of all time, but there is one particular tribute that he probably didn’t see coming — having Rihanna and A$AP Rocky name their son after him.

In a conversation with CNN that was published last week, RZA – whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs – responded to the touching gesture, saying it is “a great honor to know that there’s another generation that’s not even of my own household that feels the strength and the inspiration of that name.”

The New York lyricist continued: “RZA is only a name, it’s a title, so it’s an honor, and I salute her and A$AP and their family. All the blessings in the world from me.”

RZA previously explained in 2015 that his moniker stands for “Ruler-Knowledge/Wisdom/Understanding-Allah” in a Facebook post.

NME reports that he decided on his rap name after discovering the importance of the letter Z while learning about Islam, per the “Hip Hop in America: A Regional Guide Vol. 1.” In Islam, the letter “Z” signifies the nature or essence of God.

Rihanna, who is currently expecting baby No. 2, gave birth to her son last year on May 13. But the musical pair didn’t immediately announce their son’s name until nearly a year after his birth.

Speaking with The Associated Press last November, the Fenty Beauty mogul explained the delay, admitting that “we just didn’t get around to it yet, really.”

She added, “We’ve just been living. But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just like getting it out there.”

Just two months ago, A$AP, known legally as Rakim Mayers, unveiled their son’s name in a carousel of adorable photos with the caption: “WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN’ HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN. RZA.”

