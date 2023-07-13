Ryuchell: Japanese TV personality found dead at agent's office

Ryuchell speaks into microphone at Human Rights Festa Tokyo 2022 talk event on November 20, 2022 in Tokyo, Japan

Japanese TV personality Ryuchell has been found dead by their manager at the agency's office in Tokyo.

The 27-year-old's cause of death has not yet been confirmed, but police said they are investigating if they took their own life.

Ryuchell married a fellow model, Peco in 2016 and the pair had a son.

In August 2022, the couple divorced after Ryuchell announced they no longer identified as male, attracting much criticism online.

In the post shared to Instagram, Ryuchell said they would still live with Peco and their son.

But many accused the celebrity of being an absent father and criticised their decision to come out. In February, Ryuchell appeared in a YouTube video alongside Peco, who defended her ex-husband and said she supported them as they worked out their sexuality.

Ryuchell became an influential LGBT figure in Japan and was well-known for their genderless style of dressing. As they became more famous, they were subject to numerous online social harassment campaigns which largely criticised their personal life and gender non-conformity.

Shortly after their death, terms like "Ryuchell" and "character assassination" started trending on Twitter in Japan, with many expressing shock and sadness.

One user called Ryuchell a shining light in a harsh world, and referred to suicide as being preventable.

Peco and their son are overseas - on Tuesday she posted a picture of a cake for his fifth birthday. The family are yet to comment on news of Ryuchell's death.

