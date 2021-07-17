Ryu expected to start as Blue Jays host the Rangers

Texas Rangers (35-56, fifth in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (46-42, third in the AL East)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kolby Allard (2-6, 3.70 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (8-5, 3.56 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Adolis Garcia and the Rangers will take on the Blue Jays Saturday.

The Blue Jays are 20-20 in home games in 2020. Toronto has slugged .453 this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a mark of .677.

The Rangers are 13-31 in road games. Texas's lineup has 108 home runs this season, Joey Gallo leads them with 24 homers.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 10-2. Robbie Ray notched his eighth victory and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs for Toronto. Jordan Lyles took his sixth loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 48 extra base hits and is batting .335.

Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 34 extra base hits and is batting .268.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .245 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Rangers: 3-7, .211 batting average, 4.58 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), David Phelps: (right lat), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Tyler Chatwood: (neck), Corey Dickerson: (foot), Alejandro Kirk: (hip flexor).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Jose Trevino: (forearm), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press