Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Provides Investor Presentation Ahead of Raymond James & Associates’ 44th Annual Institutional Investor Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) (‘the Company’), a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and leading entertainment experiences, today provided an investor presentation ahead of the Raymond James & Associates 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference, where the Company is presenting, today at 10:25 a.m. ET. The presentation can be located on the Company’s website under Investor Relations Home / News & Events / Presentations & Transcripts (http://ir.rymanhp.com/index.php/events-and-presentations/presentations).



The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed on Ryman Hospitality Properties’ website at www.rymanhp.com. To listen to the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of the website at least 15 minutes prior to the beginning of the scheduled presentation to register, download and install necessary multimedia streaming software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available after the presentation and will run for 90 days.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and leading entertainment experiences. RHP’s core holdings, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, are five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. Our Hospitality segment is comprised of these convention center resorts operating under the Gaylord Hotels brand, along with two adjacent ancillary hotels, which are managed by Marriott International and represent a combined total of 10,412 rooms and more than 2.8 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. RHP also owns a 70% controlling ownership interest in Opry Entertainment Group (OEG), which is composed of entities owning a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM, Ole Red and Circle, a country lifestyle media network RHP owns in a joint venture with Gray Television, Nashville-area attractions, and Block 21, a mixed-use entertainment, lodging, office and retail complex, including the W Austin Hotel and the ACL Live at Moody Theater, located in downtown Austin, Texas. RHP operates OEG as its Entertainment segment, in a taxable REIT subsidiary, and its results are consolidated in the Company’s financial results. Visit RymanHP.com for more information.

Investor Relations Contacts: Media Contacts: Mark Fioravanti, President and Chief Executive Officer Shannon Sullivan, Vice President Corporate and Brand Communications Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (615) 316-6588 (615) 316-6725 mfioravanti@rymanhp.com ssullivan@rymanhp.com ~or~ ~or~ Jennifer Hutcheson, Chief Financial Officer Robert Winters Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Alpha IR Group (615) 316-6320 (929) 266-6315 jhutcheson@rymanhp.com robert.winters@alpha-ir.com ~or~ Todd Siefert, Senior Vice President Corporate Finance & Treasurer Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (615) 316-6344 tsiefert@rymanhp.com



