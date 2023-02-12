Rylan, Oti Mabuse and Emma Willis finish Highlands challenge

Emma Willis, Oti Mabuse and Rylan have reached the summit of Cairn Gorm in the Scottish Highlands in a charity challenge for Red Nose Day.

The celebrity trio began their trek in Braemar, Aberdeenshire, last Wednesday, navigating wintry conditions to scale the mountain on Saturday afternoon.

The push for the summit had been halted on Friday due to dangerous winds.

Expedition leader Graeme Douglas said the conditions were "challenging even for the most experienced trekker".

The group relied on ice axes on the final stretch of the climb, reaching the top 1,245m above sea level.

Mr Douglas said: "Gusts of 50mph made even the first part of the climb hazardous as there is less stability, making progress slow and draining energy so quickly.

"This is a fantastic achievement and one they should be exceptionally proud of."

TV presenter Emma Willis said seeing the summit was "a massive sense of relief".

"The whole thing has been tough - but that's what we're here for," she said.

Strictly star Oti Mabuse added: "The moment I saw the summit I felt this rush of emotion. It leaves you feeling like you can achieve anything."

TV and radio host Rylan described the expedition experience as "surreal".

He said: "I knew it would be physically tough, but it's been so much more than that. Thinking about where the money is going makes it feel totally worth it.

"For anyone thinking of sponsoring us, it would be hugely appreciated. Even if it's a pound, it can make such a difference."

The trek been captured for a documentary to be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the run up to Red Nose Day on Friday 17 March.

A portion of money raised through this year's fundraising campaign will go towards the emergency response to the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.