Rylan Jones scores 18 to propel Samford to 97-82 victory over Texas Southern

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Rylan Jones had 18 points in Samford's 97-82 win over Texas Southern on Sunday.

Jones also contributed eight assists for the Bulldogs (4-1). Riley Allenspach scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 9, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc. Jaden Brownell shot 4 for 6, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Duane Posey led the way for the Tigers (0-4) with 26 points, 12 rebounds and two steals. Kenny Hunter had 14 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Zaire Hayes recorded 12 points and four assists.

