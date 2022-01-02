Rylan Clark Shows Off His Body Transformation After Ditching Booze And Hitting The Gym

Rylan Clark has stripped off for a series of photographs to show off his impressive body transformation.

The TV presenter has ditched alcohol, hit the gym and embraced a new approach to eating after signing up to The Six Pack Revolution programme.

The 33-year-old has credited the “life-changing” exercise and nutrition routine with not only transforming his body but massively improving his mental health too after a difficult year, which saw him split with his husband of six years.

Rylan Clark (Photo: Matt Ellis)

“My attitude to exercise has done a complete u-turn,” Rylan said. “Not only has my body transformed but my mental health has massively improved too, I’m literally a new man!

“I’ve always worried about taking this step but it really has improved me for the better.”

Personal trainer Scott Harrison worked closely with Rylan at his home gym in Essex, combining weight training with a nutrition plan, which included ditching the booze.

On Sunday, Rylan opened up about his split from husband Dan Neal, and how it had left him feeling “unwell”.

The It Takes Two host revealed his weight plummeted to under ten stone, which led him taking a four month break from the spotlight to focus on his physical and mental health.

The 33-year-old, who is currently going through a divorce from his former policeman husband, told The Sun that the split had been “very difficult”.

Rylan Clark and Dan Neal (Photo: Can NguyenCan Nguyen/Shutterstock)

He said: “I got ill and I lost weight, I went down to under ten stone — and I’m six feet four inches, so that’s not good.

“The honest truth is that it’s been shit. I didn’t deal with what happened and now I am. I felt unwell and it was a very difficult time for me.”

Rylan credited his new fitness regime with “saving” him after he started working out with Scott.

“Last year I properly lost myself,” he admitted. “I wanted to get me back and make a better version.”

