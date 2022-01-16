Rylan Clark Reveals He Was Hospitalised After Suffering Breakdown Following Split With Husband

Rylan Clark has revealed he was hospitalised last year after suffering a breakdown following his split from husband Dan Neal.

The presenter says he was “a danger to myself” after he and the former Big Brother contestant went their separate ways after six years of marriage.

The It Takes Two host’s weight plummeted to under ten stone following the split, which led to Rylan taking a four month break from the spotlight to focus on his physical and mental health.

In a new interview with The Observer, Rylan has opened up about just how bad things got, admitting he was “very gone”.

Rylan Clark (Photo: Kate Green via Getty Images)

“I’m the last person that my friends would ever believe could feel as low as I did,” he tells the newspaper.

“Superficially, on paper, I can look after myself, but actually in that moment and for months after, none of the money or the fame mattered. I did not know myself at certain points. I was having thoughts and doing things that made me… fucked up, for want of a better word. I didn’t understand why I was doing that to myself. So, I went away for a bit.”

Rylan then confirms he was admitted to hospital “for safety reasons.”

“I just never thought I could get that ill,” he adds.

“Strange situations do very strange things to people. If it wasn’t for my mum, and my family and close friends I genuinely have no idea if I’d be here.”

Rylan Clark and his husband Dan Neal split last summer. (Photo: Can NguyenCan Nguyen/Shutterstock)

Rylan says since his recovery and leaving hospital he has learned to say ‘no’ and take back control of his life.

“I’ve not had control for so long, I feel like Britney,” he says.

“I feel like I lost a lot of me. I’ve learned that fame is something that I wanted, but not necessarily the thing I want still. And don’t get me wrong, it’s always lovely meeting people and being treated certain ways. But sometimes it’s important to stand in the queue. Sometimes you want to just fuck off over the garden centre to buy a plant.”

Last month Rylan stripped off for a series of photographs to show off his impressive body transformation after ditching alcohol, hitting the gym and embracing a new approach to eating.

Rylan Clark (Photo: Matt Ellis)

The 33-year-old has credited the “life-changing” exercise and nutrition routine with not only transforming his body but massively improving his mental health.

He also made the decision to ditch his famous veneers after eight years, revealing his dental transformation on Instagram last month.

Help and support:

Mind , open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393 .

Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill).

CALM (the Campaign Against Living Miserably) offer a helpline open 5pm-midnight, 365 days a year, on 0800 58 58 58 , and a webchat service.

The Mix is a free support service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email help@themix.org.uk

Rethink Mental Illness offers practical help through its advice line which can be reached on 0808 801 0525 (Monday to Friday 10am-4pm). More info can be found on rethink.org.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

