Rylan Clark recalls hilarious at-home hair removal disaster

Rylan Clark has recalled a disastrous moment with hair removal cream, with the presenter saying he “nearly circumcised” himself.

The Celebrity Gogglebox star and former It Takes Two host appeared alongside Emily Atack for Soap & Glory’s video series, Soaking Up Life, and revealed that he had a close shave with hair removal cream in the past.

“People would think I’m bald everywhere apart from my face, but I’m not, I’m actually quite hairy,” he told Emily. “One day, I thought, I'll be honest with you, ‘I wonder if it’ll look bigger if there’s nothing there?’

“So I had a little trim up and then I thought, I’m gonna order some hair removal cream. When I say, I nearly circumcised myself… I left it on too long and I didn’t realise you’re not supposed to put it on the shaft,” he explained.

“I was moving about, going about my day, only for about 10 minutes. Categorically, I was like, 'Oh it's tingling, but maybe that's supposed to happen.' And when I read the thing, it was like only put [it] on the base of the pubic area, not on the shaft,” Rylan added, before advising boys to “be careful”.

Rylan, who recently made an appearance alongside mum Linda on Celebrity Gogglebox, will front a travel documentary with former Strictly star Rob Rinder, which sees the pair explore Italian cities such as Venice, Florence and Rome.

“When I found out that Rob and I actually get to go travelling around Italy for the Grand Tour, I couldn't have packed my suitcase quicker,” said Rylan of the project. “We're not going to be your typical Brits abroad though. We [will] properly immerse ourselves in all of Italy's cultural offerings.

“Rob will be teaching me all about Italian history and art as we follow in the footsteps of the cultural greats, while I show Rob how to dance on bars,” he added about the show, which is currently titled Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour.

Gogglebox airs and streams on Friday nights at 9pm on Channel 4.

