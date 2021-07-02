Rylan Clark-Neal thanks fans for support after split from husband: ‘Thank you for being patient with me’

Rylan Clark-Neal has thanked fans for their support (Getty)

Rylan Clark-Neal has thanked fans for their support after it was confirmed that he has separated from his husband, Dan Neal.

In a statement posted to Instagram, the 32-year-old TV presenter said he and Neal were both prioritising their mental health, but that he was aiming to return to work soon.

“I just wanted to write a message to thank you for all the love and kindness you have shown us,” he said.

“We are currently prioritising our mental health and looking after the ones around us we love most. I am working towards getting back to the jobs I love in due course. Thank you for being patient with me.”

Clark-Neal married former Big Brother contestant and ex-police officer Neal in November 2015 after two years of dating.

Presenter Emma Willis, her husband, Busted musician Matt Willis, and Katie Price were among the guests in attendance.

Following tabloid speculation over Clark-Neal’s marriage amid an absence from his usual TV and radio hosting work, he issued a statement to address the “unfair” way it was being reported.

“I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage,” he said.

“I have taken time away from work as I am not in a good place at the moment and am seeking help.

“I am trying to take each day at a time and would like to say thank you to everyone for their support and for respecting our privacy at this time.”

