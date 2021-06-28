Rylan Clark-Neal is "seeking help" after marriage "breakdown"

Photo credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Rylan Clark-Neal has announced that he is "seeking help" and has confirmed the "breakdown" of his marriage.

The Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two co-presenter is speaking out following tabloid speculation surrounding a possible split from husband Dan Neal over the weekend.

Confirming the separation, he told The Sun: "Following reports about Dan and I spending time apart, I feel I have to speak out — as the way it is being reported is unfair.

"I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage."

Photo credit: Can Nguyen/Shutterstock

He went on to say: "I have taken time away from work as I am not in a good place at the moment and am seeking help.

"I am trying to take each day at a time and would like to say thank you to everyone for their support and for respecting our privacy at this time."

Rylan has been away from his BBC Radio 2 show for the last seven weeks, and also backed out of his annual gig hosting the BBC's coverage of the Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals in May.

At the time, Rylan's Eurovision replacement Sara Cox said that he was feeling under the weather and thus would not be able to appear as planned.

Photo credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

The BBC has also announced that Rylan is set to co-present the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two alongside former Strictly pro Janette Manrara, following Zoe Ball's departure.

Digital Spy has reached out to the BBC to clarify whether Rylan is still due to return for It Takes Two's upcoming series.

Rylan and Dan were married back in 2015 in a Big Brother-themed wedding that paid tribute to their shared connection to the show. Dan was a contestant on the reality show before dating Rylan.

This Month, Digital Spy Magazine counts down the 50 greatest LGBTQ+ TV characters since the Stonewall riots. Read every issue now with a 1-month free trial, only on Apple News+ .

Interested in Digital Spy's weekly newsletter? Sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox – and don't forget to join our Watch This Facebook Group for daily TV recommendations and discussions with other readers.

You Might Also Like