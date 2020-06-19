Rylan Clark-Neal says Nessa's proposal to Smithy in Gavin and Stacey was his must-see TV moment of 2019

Photo credit: Ray Burmiston - BBC

From Digital Spy

Rylan Clark-Neal has revealed his must-see TV moment of 2019.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

UK TV-watchers are currently able to vote for their favourite moment in the Virgin Media TV Must-See Moment Award, the only award at next month's BAFTAs that'll be decided by the British public.

And although he doesn't want to influence anyone's vote in any way, Rylan has made his choice perfectly clear.

Photo credit: Ray Burmiston - BBC

From Arya Stark shattering the Night King in Game of Thrones to that steamy confession scene in Fleabag, there are plenty of memorable moments from last year to choose from. But for Rylan, it's Nessa's proposal to Smithy in Gavin and Stacey that deserves to take home the award.

"There have been some really, really good moments this year," said the presenter. "I would never, obviously, influence the votes, because it’s not what I would do as a Big Brother-trained presenter. But look, there are six entries. You’ve got Fleabag, you’ve got Coronation Street, you’ve got Game of Thrones, Line of Duty; as I’ve said, Love Island; and they’re all brilliant moments.

"But I think I can safely say, without trying to influence anyone, that I am a very big Gavin and Stacey fan. When I saw that moment on the list, I was very, very happy, because I think that was such a massive moment for people."

Photo credit: BBC

He added: "If you’ve not voted, then that’s your opinion. But don’t sit there and watch the BAFTAs and, when your favourites don’t win, you get the hump.

"This is the only award that you can vote for. This is the only public-voted aware. I’d say: get online, go to Virginmedia.com/bafta, and make your choices, and vote."

Those who do take the time to vote will automatically be entered into a draw to win the ultimate BAFTA Box night-in with some complimentary champagne.

Photo credit: Mike Marsland/ WireImage - Getty Images

Related: Rylan Clark-Neal reveals his secret first appearance on Big Brother

Story continues

As Rylan accurately pointed out: "You can basically be at the BAFTAS indoors, which is what we’re all doing this year."

You can still vote for your favourite moment here. You have until 5pm on Wednesday, July 15. The winner of the Must-See Moment Award will be announced by Richard Ayoade during the 2020 Virgin Media BAFTAs on Friday, July 31.

Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

Looking for more TV recommendations and discussion? Head over to our Facebook Group to see new picks every day, and chat with other readers about what they're watching right now.

You Might Also Like