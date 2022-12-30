Rylan Clark asks to ‘buy’ Stacey Solomon’s baby after she announces she is pregnant for fifth time

Rylan Clark had a unique response to Stacey Solomon’s baby news (Getty)

Rylan Clark had fans in hysterics with his response to the news that Stacey Solomon is pregnant with her fifth child.

The Loose Women star, 33, excitedly took to Instagram on Wednesday night to share that she and husband Joe Swash are going to be parents again,

They already share son Rex, three, and daughter Rose, one, plus, Solomon has sons Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 10, from previous relationships. Swash meanwhile is also dad to son 15-year-old Harry with an ex.

“So grateful & can not believe I’m saying this… Another little pickle is on the way… A HUGE surprise, but one that we are so thankful for. To the moon & back bub @realjoeswashy,” she wrote alongside a video showing the moment she told Swash she was expecting.

Amongst the sea of well-wishes in the comments section, TV presenter Clark’s stood out as it included an unusual request to buy the unborn child from the mum-to-be.

Rylan Clark’s jokey comment on Stacey Solomon’s pregnancy announcement got a huge reaction (Instagram)

“Can I buy this one please xxx,” he wrote, before adding: “CONGRATS you lovely pair xxxx”.

Fans immediately responded to his joke as one person wrote: “@rylan with 3 under 5s you might get the baby for free if youre patient enough ;)”.

Another quipped: “@rylan buy me if you want xox”.

“@rylan you would make a fantastic daddy!!!!!” remarked a third, while others posted crying with laughter emojis in response.