Rylan Clark Admits To Getting A Telling Off From Eurovision Bosses Over Nights Out With UK Acts

Rylan Clark at the ARIAs earlier this week (Photo: Ian West via PA Wire/PA Images)

Rylan Clark has admitted he’s repeatedly been told off by UK Eurovision bosses for taking our entrants out for a night on the tiles ahead of the live final.

The TV presenter has been involved in Eurovision since 2018, when he took over as one of the BBC’s commentators during the semi-final stages of the competition.

Speaking ahead of this year’s contest, Rylan told The Sun it’s become something of a “tradition” for him to take the UK’s representative out on the town in whatever country Eurovision is being held in – though this hasn’t always gone down so well with organisers.

“It is tradition that I always take the British act out, normally on the Wednesday or the Thursday,” he explained. “And then the head of delegation always has a go at me because I take them out.”

Rylan was quick to add that, even after his upcoming night out with UK singer Sam Ryder, he’ll “make sure Sam is alright by Saturday night”.

Sam Ryder (Photo: Edward Cooke/BBC/Parlophone Music)

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest is being held in Turin, Italy following rock group Måneskin’s victory in 2021.

After the UK infamously fell to the bottom of the leaderboard last year with nul points, things are looking somewhat more promising this time around.

Sam is competing with his self-penned song Space Man, which has received heavy rotation on both Radio 1 and Radio 2, and is among the top of the bookies’ favourites to win.

We last won Eurovision 25 years ago with Katrina And The Waves’ Love Shine A Light.

This year’s Eurovision final will air live on BBC One on Saturday 14 May.

