Rylan was admitted to hospital for safety following marriage breakdown

Note: The following article contains discussion of themes including suicide that some readers may find upsetting.

Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two and Ready Steady Cook host Rylan Clark has opened up about the dark year he went through following the end of his marriage.

The presenter and X Factor alumni was married to Dan Neal for six years before separating last year, taking time out from the spotlight. In an interview with The Guardian's Observer magazine, he revealed that during that time he was actually admitted to hospital for his own safety.

"I'd got to the point where I didn't know if I wanted to come back," he stated. "Or whether I would be able to do this job again. I'd got… quite ill.

"I went down to just over 9st and I'm 6ft 4in. It got bad. Like, very bad. And I didn't think it would get better. I needed help.

"Last summer for the first time, I literally felt alone... When you find out something you always wanted isn't what you thought it was… I didn't think I'd be here. I didn't think I could continue. I didn't think I'd actually come back. I was very… gone."

He claims that while the breakdown of his marriage contributed to his state last year, the blurring of the lines between his personal and public lives caused him to feel lost.

"Superficially, on paper, I can look after myself," he continued. "But actually in that moment and for months after, none of the money or the fame mattered. I did not know myself at certain points.

"I was having thoughts and doing things that made me… f**ked up, for want of a better word. I didn't understand why I was doing that to myself. So, I went away for a bit. For safety reasons."

Thankfully, he is in a much better place now, stating he feels like he has "learned I'm worth something".

"I should be proud of myself, not embarrassed of Rylan," he concluded. "I should be proud that I can build my mum a house. I should be proud that I can employ my family. I learned that."

We would encourage anyone who identifies with the topics raised in this article to reach out. Organisations who can offer support include Samaritans on 116 123 (www.samaritans.org) or Mind on 0300 123 3393 (www.mind.org.uk). Readers in the US are encouraged to visit mentalhealth.gov or the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

