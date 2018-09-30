Ryder Cup: Looking ahead to possible U.S. 2020 roster

Europe defeated the U.S. Sunday at the Ryder Cup to earn their sixth straight home victory.

The U.S., captained by Jim Furyk, lacked the same emotional spark they displayed two years ago at Hazeltine National. It's hard to place all the blame on the captain, but his picks earned just two points, as veterans Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson combined to finish 0-6.

Now with time to absorb what happened at Le Golf National, let's take a look at what the U.S. roster could look like in two years at Whistling Straits:

Ryder Cup rookies Tony Finau and Justin Thomas looked like stalwarts, collecting big singles wins, while combining to earn six points for Team USA. Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson also seem like safe bets to make 2020's team.

Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth had their ups and downs in France, but too should be back competing for the U.S. in 2020. Rickie Fowler, who struggled this week and had a down year on the PGA Tour, will need to regain form and confidence to make it back. But he's penciled in due to age and experience.

After such a strong PGA Tour season, Bryson DeChambeau should earn a spot on the team in 2020, though he went 0-3 this week.

That makes eight players, so who else looks poised to make the 2020 U.S. Ryder Cup team?

Woods and Webb Simpson could both be back in two years. Simpson was great on the PGA Tour this season, winning the Players Championship while consistently peppering leaderboards. He also went 2-1 this week in France. Woods could qualify on his own, but he also could choose to skip the event as he will be 44 in 2020.

Billy Horschel, Kevin Kisner, Peter Uihlein and Xander Schauffele all look like contenders to don red, white and blue in two years.

Horschel is a gritty, streaky player, who could turn into America's version of Ian Poulter. The former Florida star was a great match-play player in college, and easily gets under other players' skins. He would be an interesting guy to have.

This year's U.S. squad desperately lacked accuracy off the tee and putting: enter Kisner. After helping the U.S. win in 2016 and consistently contending in majors this year, Kisner was still left off the squad. he'd be a great partner for Koepka or Johnson, so he should get his spot back in two years.

Uihlein is an interesting prospect. He was a star amateur golfer for Oklahoma State before taking the Koepka route and starting his career in Europe. He has risen to 64th in the world with two top-5 finishes on the PGA Tour this season. Two years of progression could see him make this team.

Out of all the players listed, Schauffele seems like the most likely to crack the squad in 2020, and he barely missed out this year. Currently ranked 19th in the world, Schauffele has proven he has the game to compete against the world's best golfers in the most prestigious events.

2020 U.S. Ryder Cup squad prediction

Justin Thomas

Brooks Koepka

Dustin Johnson

Jordan Spieth

Patrick Reed

Xander Schauffele

Bryson DeChambeau

Tony Finau

Kevin Kisner

Billy Horschel

Rickie Fowler

Webb Simspon





















