Ryder Cup LIVE: Latest scores and updates from foursomes matches

Follow all the latest action as the 43rd edition of the Ryder Cup finally gets underway at Whistling Straits.

Team Europe are defending the trophy after their triumphant victory at Le Golf National in 2018, however, they arrive on the shore of Lake Michigan as clear underdogs against one of the strongest American sides in memory. Steve Stricker’s Team USA contains eight of the world’s top 10 players and an abundance of major winners, although Europe still boast the best-ranked player of all in Jon Rahm. There remain questions, as ever, over whether the US team will be able to function as a unit, too, as Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka’s feud simmers in the background.

The pairings for the foursomes were announced by Striker and Padraig Harrington at the opening ceremony last night and the morning’s play will begin with a tantalising match-up between the formidable US pairing of Jordan Spieth & Justin Thomas against Spanish duo Jon Rahm & Sergio Garcia. The second match sees Dustin Johnson & Open champion Collin Morikawa take on Viktor Hovland & Paul Casey before Koepka & Daniel Berger challenge Lee Westwood & Matt Fitzpatrick. The final match of the first session pits Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele against Europe’s heartbeat of Ian Poulter & Rory McIlory. Follow all the latest updates below:

Ryder Cup 2021: TV schedule and how to watch online

Ryder Cup 2021 pairings: Team USA and Europe picks for Friday's foursomes

Ryder Cup 2021 betting guide: Odds, favourites, picks and tips for Whistling Straits

Ryder Cup 2021 foursomes tee times

1305: Thomas & Spieth vs Rahm & Garcia

1321: Johnson & Morikawa vs Casey & Hovland

1337: Koepka & Berger vs Westwood & Fitzpatrick

1353: Cantlay & Schauffele vs McIlroy & Poulter

Ryder Cup 2021: Harrington hails Europe's team spirit

12:14 , Tom Kershaw

Europe captain Padraig Harrington hailed his side’s strength in depth after leaving Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry out of the opening session.

Fleetwood won all four of his matches together with Francesco Molinari in Paris, but with the Italian not making the team for Whistling Straits three years later, Fleetwood joined former Open champion Lowry in sitting out Friday’s foursomes.

“That says a lot about our team that he is comfortable after going 4-0 and can look around his team and be confident that there are other people that are taking up that strain,” Harrington said of Fleetwood.

“He’s prepared to sit there and wait his chance in the afternoon, which really just sums up our team how balanced it is and the understanding of the players that they have to give other people their opportunity, as well.

“I want every player on my team absolutely dying to play every match. But I want them to also understand that there are other people in the team, they have to step aside, and they have done that brilliantly.”

Ryder Cup 2021: What makes a winning captain? It's not an exact science

12:06 , Jack Rathborn

In the early hours of Sunday morning in Brookline, knowing his flagging team were staring down the barrel, Ben Crenshaw played his Hail Mary. He called his close friend, George W Bush, then the governor of Texas, to deliver a speech to those in the fractious and frayed US locker room. And so, with the players waiting quizzically, Bush read aloud a letter sent by Colonel William Travis before the Battle of the Alamo, replete with pledges to “to never surrender or retreat”.

A few minutes later, after his final three words – “victory or death” – Bush promptly walked straight out the door without a moment’s hesitation. Overcome by hysterical patriotic pride, what followed amounted to a sporting massacre as the Americans won all of the first six singles matches and completed one of the most remarkable and contentious comebacks in Ryder Cup history. “I’ve never seen such firepower going out,” Crenshaw said afterwards, his clothes stained by champagne, as his players waved US flags from the balcony.

What makes a winning Ryder Cup captain? It's not an exact science

'It's the X factor': Can team spirit tilt the Ryder Cup in Europe's favour?

12:00 , Jack Rathborn

There’s an opening gambit Graeme McDowell likes to tell at the many corporate days he’s had to attend over the last decade. “In the American team room, they’d have three ping pong tables,” he says, with a little theatric suspense, “… and we’d have a bar. People laugh but it’s actually true. We’d have a couple of beers, shoot the s***, and naturally built that camaraderie.”

It might seem a somewhat rose-tinted, helpfully inebriated insight into what binds Team Europe, but few themes have become as tendentious and synonymous with the Ryder Cup as team spirit. It’s the elixir that’s given life to famous upsets and infamous falling-outs, intoxicating champagne celebrations and segregated pod systems. An inherently European advantage cited with almost religious devotion, even by the staunchest non-believers.

'It's the X factor': Can team spirit tilt the Ryder Cup to Europe?

Ian Poulter on Ryder Cup reputation

11:50 , Jack Rathborn

Ian Poulter has been candid from the outset this week: “I’m sure I’ve annoyed plenty.”

A maverick for Europe over the years, Poulter lines up with Rory McIlroy to face Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele.

Ian Poulter: 'It's time'

11:50 , Jack Rathborn

Patrick Cantlay: 'Team USA rookies won't be scared at the Ryder Cup'

11:48 , Jack Rathborn

“It was like a theatre, it felt like the fans were right on top of you,” Patrick Cantlay says, reflecting on the riveting chaos on the 18th green at Caves Valley Golf Club. Needing a birdie to extend the tournament into sudden death, with the crowd’s bated breath like lead in his shoes, he shuffled over the snaking 22ft putt that amounted to the most important shot of his career. Statistically, what followed should have been implausible, a feat of brazen impudence in the face of immense pressure. Instead, Cantlay’s ball gathered pace with utter certainty, like a bullet fired in cold blood, and left the raucous gallery in Maryland gaped in shock and awe.

Cantlay’s battle with Bryson DeChambeau – his teammate at this week’s Ryder Cup – was still far from won, their playoff descending into a momentous six-part drama of its own deep into twilight, but that putt was the spark to the fireworks that followed: winning the Tour Championship the next week, accruing over $15m in prize money, and being named the PGA Tour’s player of the season. But even knowing all that, the softly spoken Californian expects the febrile atmosphere of his first tee shot at Whistling Straits to be unlike anything he’s ever experienced before. “The fans at the BMW were the wildest I’ve seen since Covid. It felt like they were on my side and to pull off those shots, it was amazing, it made it all the more satisfying,” he says. “But from everything I’ve been told, the Ryder Cup is completely different. I’m expecting a much bigger stage and more excitement than I’ve ever felt before playing golf.”

Patrick Cantlay: 'Rookies won't be scared at the Ryder Cup'

Team Europe charm Wisconsin locals

11:45 , Jack Rathborn

Europe have been on the charm offensive this week.

In Green Bay Packers country, Europeans have been wearing ‘Cheeseheads’ out on the course.

Whistling Straits: A closer look

11:40 , Jack Rathborn

Ryder Cup odds: Day 1 foursomes

11:39 , Jack Rathborn

Match winners

Via Betfair

Thomas/Spieth vs Rahm/Garcia

Thomas/Spieth 11/10

Tie 11/2

Rahm/Garcia 5/4

Johnson/Morikawa vs Casey/Hovland

Johnson/Morikawa Evens

Tie 11/2

Casey/Hovland 11/8

Berger/Koepka vs Westwood/Fitzpatrick

Berger/Koepka 8/11

Tie 11/2

Westwood/Fitzpatrick 7/4

Cantlay/Schauffele v McIlroy/Poulter

Cantlay/Schauffele 5/6

Tie 11/2

McIlroy/Poulter 13/8

Padraig Harrington: ‘momentum is everything’

11:30 , Jack Rathborn

World number one Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia were chosen on Thursday to spearhead Europe’s Ryder Cup defence with captain Padraig Harrington sending out the Spanish duo in the opening foursomes to face Americans Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

In a clear indication Europe will try to grab the early momentum, Harrington turned to two of his big guns in U.S. Open champion Rahm and Garcia, the record Ryder Cup points scorer, to play world number six Thomas and a resurgent Spieth, who is once again showing the form that won him three major titles.

“The team that goes out there and gets a lead will say, momentum is everything, and the team that doesn’t will have to find another way,” said Harrington. “So in a perfect world, you would like to go out there and win the session, win it well and lead from the front and keep going.”

Friday’s matches at the Whistling Straits course in Wisconsin will mark the end of a long wait for the 43rd Ryder Cup, which has been delayed a year by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The second match out will pit the U.S. partnership of former world number one Dustin Johnson and British Open champion Collin Morikawa against Briton Paul Casey and Norwegian Ryder Cup debutant Viktor Hovland.

The British pairing of Lee Westwood, playing in a record- equalling 11th Ryder Cup, and Matt Fitzpatrick will take on big-hitting American Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger.

The last match of the first session could be the most explosive with the fiery pairing of Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy and the “Postman” Ian Poulter taking on two American young guns, Olympic gold medallist Xander Schauffele and the in-form Patrick Cantlay, coming off a win at the Tour championship.

“It’s almost been a decade that Poults and I have been playing in this thing, all the way back to 2012,” said McIlroy. “We’ve put points on the board for Europe which is really important but we’ve also had a lot of fun doing it.

“So we are going to go out there this week and enjoy ourselves and play our absolute hearts out.”

Harrington said he had thought of putting Rahm and Garcia together for some time and it was something the two Spaniards wanted.

The duo were almost instantly dubbed the new “Spanish Armada” following on in the Ryder Cup from the legendary pairing of former greats Seve Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal.

“It’s a big honour,” said Rahm. “It means the captain has faith in me and who I’m partnered with.

“Spanish legacy is deep in The Ryder Cup and I’m hoping we can start a new tradition.”

While Rahm and Garcia are a new partnership, U.S. captain Steve Stricker stuck with some pairings that have had success in the past.

Spieth and Thomas played together at the 2018 Ryder Cup in Paris and went 3-1, while Cantlay and Schauffele were teammed together at the 2019 Presidents Cup and had a 2-2 record.

“I feel great about our pairings,” said Stricker. “Some teams that have played together over the years, whether in Ryder Cups or some Presidents Cups, so we wouldn’t put them out there if we didn’t feel good about them, let me just put it that way.”

Exclusive interview: Bernd Wiesberger

11:28 , Jack Rathborn

Already 15 years a professional, Bernd Wiesberger is nobody’s idea of a stereotypical Ryder Cup rookie. He has seen the winner’s circle on several occasions and lost momentum to a debilitating surgery, he’s long made friends with those on the European team but seen chance become his enemy when trying to join them. He may be unfamiliar to most at home, the quiet face in the corner of team pictures, but that makes the steeled conviction required to mark Padraig Harrington’s team, on undeniable and perseverant merit, all the more remarkable.

That virtue of anonymity is all about to change this week at Whistling Straits when Wiesberger becomes the first Austrian in history to play in the Ryder Cup. There will be no avoiding the glare of attention and the unimaginable strains of pressure that sizzle through the joints of every player to step on that first tee. “I don’t think anything can prepare you for it,” he freely admits, but he’s also determined to embrace it. The 35-year-old might not shout it from the hilltop, but he has seen most of what golf has to offer from that vantage. Nothing else, though, is quite like this. “It’s going to be a life-changing experience,” he says. “Nothing is like the magnitude of the Ryder Cup. There are nerves, but first and foremost there is immense pride. I’ll really try to let that sink in.”

Bernd Wiesberger: 'The Ryder Cup will be a life-changing experience'

Padraig Harrington hails Europe’s strength in depth

11:25 , Jack Rathborn

Europe captain Padraig Harrington hailed his side’s strength in depth after leaving Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry out of the opening session of the 43rd Ryder Cup.

Fleetwood won all four of his matches together with Francesco Molinari in Paris, but with the Italian not making the team for Whistling Straits three years later, Fleetwood joined former Open champion Lowry in sitting out Friday’s foursomes.

“That says a lot about our team that he is comfortable after going 4-0 and can look around his team and be confident that there’s other people that are taking up that strain,” Harrington said of Fleetwood.

“He’s prepared to sit there and wait his chance in the afternoon, which really just sums up our team how balanced it is and the understanding of the players that they have to give other people their opportunity, as well.

“I want every player on my team absolutely dying to play every match. But I want them to also understand that there’s other people in the team, they have to step aside, and they have done that brilliantly.”

World number one Jon Rahm will be sent out in the first match for the second Ryder Cup in succession, the US Open champion forming an all-Spanish pairing with Sergio Garcia against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, who won three of their four matches together in Paris.

Norway’s Viktor Hovland is the only European rookie in action on Friday morning as he joined Paul Casey against Dustin Johnson and Open champion Collin Morikawa, with Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick taking on Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger.

The final match will see Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter, who first played together at Medinah in 2012, up against FedEx Cup winner Patrick Cantlay and Olympic champion Xander Schauffele.

Harrington admitted Friday’s pairings had been in his mind “for months” after acknowledging that the duos had played just once together in practice this week.

“We knew our partnerships well in advance and you don’t want to get bored playing with a guy,” Harrington said. “They did have a trial at foursomes but I just did not want them to overdo it.

“You want to turn up on Friday with a bit of freshness and excitement.”

US captain Steve Stricker said he had not tried to work out which European players would be paired together, but had expected Rahm and McIlroy to feature in the first and fourth matches.

“I feel great about our pairings, some teams that have played together over the years, whether in the Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup,” Stricker said. “We are really excited about how these guys are playing and the order they are going out.”

Former US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau was among the players to sit out the opening session but Stricker said no players had expressed any disappointment about his plans.

“These guys have been incredible,” he added. “I can’t stress that enough. It’s about the communication we have had, being upfront with them and letting them know what we are thinking so there are no curveballs.

“We have heard it multiple times from all the players, if you want to play me once or all five, that’s up to you, just so we can try to win this cup.”

Tyrrell Hatton on US fans

11:20 , Jack Rathborn

Tyrrell Hatton expects to be needled by U.S. fans at the Ryder Cup but the fiery Englishman said on Thursday he will try to keep a lid on his emotions at Whistling Straits for the sake of his European team mates.

Hatton, who has said his name would be “Headcase Hatton” if he was a DJ, can struggle to control his temper when things go awry on the course, bending and breaking clubs in frustration.

But the 29-year-old, who snapped a pitching wedge in half at the British Open in July, said being part of a team could help him avoid such blow-ups.

“For me personally, I can’t really do that this week because it’s almost not fair on your partner,” Hatton told reporters.

“Like, you don’t want to then almost essentially bring them down and that’s not what we’re about. That’s not what you do as a team. You’re in it together.”

Hatton, who made his Ryder Cup debut in 2018, acknowledged that some home fans might try to get under his skin in Wisconsin but said he was more critical of himself than any spectator could be.

“That’s probably very true. I’m not sure exactly what kind of reception I’ll get tomorrow,” Hatton added.

“As the away team, I think we all expect a little bit of -- well, not really any cheers. So we all take it in our stride and see how we go.”

Europe are defending champions after winning in 2018 but the players will not have the usual army of fans to support them this year due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The competition begins later on Friday.

11:11 , Jack Rathborn

Ryder Cup 2021 tee times

All times BST (CST)

Friday AM foursomes

Match 1: 1.05pm (7.05am)

Match 2: 1.21pm (7.21am)

Match 3: 1.37pm (7.37am)

Match 4: 1.53pm (7.53am)

Friday PM fourballs

Match 1: 6.10pm (12.10pm)

Match 2: 6.26pm (12.26pm)

Match 3: 6.42pm (12.42pm)

Match 4: 6.58pm (12.58pm)

Saturday AM foursomes

Match 1: 1.05pm (7.05am)

Match 2: 1.21pm (7.21am)

Match 3: 1.37pm (7.37am)

Match 4: 1.53pm (7.53am)

Saturday PM fourballs

Match 1: 6.10pm (12.10pm)

Match 2: 6.26pm (12.26pm)

Match 3: 6.42pm (12.42pm)

Match 4: 6.58pm (12.58pm)

Sunday singles

Match 1: 5.04pm (11.04am)

Match 2: 5.15pm (11.15am)

Match 3: 5.26pm (11.26am)

Match 4: 5.37pm (11.37am)

Match 5: 5.48pm (11.48am)

Match 6: 5.59pm (11.59am)

Match 7: 6.10pm (12.10pm)

Match 8: 6.21pm (12.21pm)

Match 9: 6.32pm (12.32pm)

Match 10: 6.43pm (12.43pm)

Match 11: 6.54pm (12.54pm)

Match 12: 7.05pm (1.05pm)

Welcome to the 43rd Ryder Cup

09:06 , Tom Kershaw

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as the 43rd Ryder Cup officially begins at Whistling Straits.

Team Europe are attempting to pull off another famous upset on home soil but are faced by one of the strongest American sides in recent memory, even if questions over their cohesive spirit remain firmly at the forefront.

The opening foursomes session will begin at just after 1pm (BST), with captains Padraig Harrington and Steve Stricker naming their line-ups at the opening ceremony last night.

All eyes will be on the electric opening match-up between Jordan Spieth & Justin Thomas vs Jon Rahm & Sergio Garcia while the closing game is no less exciting as Xander Schauffele & Patrick Cantlay take on Ian Poulter & Rory McIlroy.

Foursomes tee-times (BST)

1305: Justin Thomas & Jordan Spieth vs Jon Rahm & Sergio Garcia

1321: Dustin Johnson & Collin Morikawa vs Paul Casey & Viktor Hovland

1337: Brooks Koepka & Daniel Berger vs Lee Westwood & Matt Fitzpatrick

1353: Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele vs Rory McIlroy & Ian Poulter