Ryder Cup live – Europe look to finish the job in Rome

1035 Jon Rahm v Scottie Scheffler 1047 Viktor Hovland v Collin Morikawa 1059 Justin Rose v Patrick Cantlay 1111 Rory McIlroy v Sam Burns 1123 Matt Fitzpatrick v Max Homa 1135 Tyrrell Hatton v Brian Harman 1147 Ludvig Aberg v Brooks Koepka 1159 Sepp Straka v Justin Thomas 1211 Nicolai Hojgaard v Xander Schauffele 1223 Shane Lowry v Jordan Spieth 1235 Tommy Fleetwood v Rickie Fowler 1247 Robert MacIntyre v Wyndham Clark

1120 – McIlroy receives a great ovation on the first tee and follows it with a great shot. Scheffler pegs Rahm back on the third to leave all matches tied.

The first tee don’t like Patrick Cantlay. Shock. pic.twitter.com/V7TSBq74iw — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) October 1, 2023

1110 – Morikawa is not enjoying the tee so far today, hitting another that stops just short of the long grass. Scheffler almost levels his match with Rahm, but his putt on the second is just short.

Europe captain Donald does not believe last night’s tension will hamper his side today, telling Sky Sports: “We are excited, today is a new day. We want to start strong.”

Jon Rahm won the first hole (Zac Goodwin/PA)

1100 – McIlroy walked past Cantlay and LaCava without even a glance as he put all his focus into his match against Sam Burns. Will tensions rise on the course again today?

Morikawa recovered well from the rough, finding the green on the first before missing a putt to win the hole. Cantlay, without a cap again, walks out to the first tee to boos from the crowd.

Patrick Cantlay’s caddie Joe LaCava, centre, was all smiles this morning following his altercation with Rory McIlroy last night (Mike Egerton/PA)

1050 – Close to hitting a spectator! Collin Morikawa could not follow the first two on the tee, firing his effort way left and into the crowd. First blood goes to Europe as Rahm sinks a brilliant 15-foot putt to win the first hole after Scheffler came up way short.

Rory McIlroy’s game face is on. Walks past Cantlay and his caddie Joe LaCava without even a glance pic.twitter.com/C39UnCqpZ5 — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) October 1, 2023

1040 – Two good tee shots from Rahm and Scheffler to settle the nerves. The crowd loved them. We are under way in Italy.

Ah man what a great atmosphere on that 1st tee #RyderCup 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) October 1, 2023

1030 – Five minutes until Masters champion Jon Rahm takes on world number one Scottie Scheffler in the first match. The Spaniard looks in the zone out there today. The atmosphere is building on the first tee.

1020 – Former Europe captain Paul McGinley believes the United States need to eclipse the ‘Miracle at Medinah” to retain the Ryder Cup. Europe famously recovered from 10-6 down heading into the singles in 2012 to pull off an unlikely victory, but Zach Johnson’s side trail by five points. “This will be unbelievable if America come anywhere close,” McGinley, who led Europe to victory at Gleneagles in 2014, told Sky Sports. “Miracles do happen and this will be bigger than the Miracle at Medinah if America come back from here. Yes they have momentum, but Europe are also stoked up.”

Jose Maria Olazabal was Europe captain for the ‘Miracle at Medinah’ (Andrew Matthews/PA)

1010 – Luke Donald’s side will also have plenty of extra motivation after the second day’s play ended with angry scenes on the 18th green which later continued outside the clubhouse. Rory McIlroy was annoyed that Patrick Cantlay’s caddie Joe LaCava initially refused to move from his eyeline as he waved his cap over his head in celebration of Cantlay’s birdie on the last.

Rory McIlroy argued with Joe LaCava on the 18th (Zac Goodwin/PA)

1000 – Welcome to the PA news agency’s live Ryder Cup blog. It is singles Sunday at Marco Simone in Rome. Europe need just four points to complete their revenge mission and regain the trophy from the USA.