Ryder Cup 2023: tomorrow’s tee times and schedule in full

What started as a friendly golf exhibition is anything but that now, with day one of the 44th Ryder Cup now underway.

Europe have raced to 6.5-1.5 lead after a clean sweep in the opening foursomes and a gutsy fightback in the afternoon fourballs, crushing Team USA’s afternoon fightback.

The Americans have not won on European soil in 30 years. This could be their best chance to end that drought, coming off a 19-9 trouncing of Europe in 2021 at Whistling Straits, though it began in an inauspicious manner.

What is the format of the Ryder Cup?

There are four foursomes matches and four fourball matches on both Friday and Saturday. Sunday then features 12 singles matches as each European player goes head-to-head with an American opponent. For more information about how this works, and the difference between foursomes and fourballs, see our guide to the competition rules and format.

What are the tee times?

This year in Rome, the foursomes matches will be in the morning with the fourballs in the afternoon (this is sometimes the other way around). Fourball matches take longer because all four players in the group play their own ball.

Saturday September 30

Morning foursomes

7:35am

7:50am

8:05am

8:20am

Afternoon fourballs

12:25pm

12:40pm

12:55pm

1:10pm

All times British Summer Time

Sunday, October 1

The deciding singles matches will begin at 11.35am, with a match every 12 minutes. This should mean a finish close to 5pm in the UK.

Friday September 29 results

6:35am

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton beat Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns 4&3

6:50am

Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland beat Max Homa and Brian Harman 4&3

7:05am

Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka beat Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa 2&1

7:20am

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood beat Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay 2&1

11:25am

Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton tied Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth All Square

11:40am

Jon Rahm and Nicolai Hojgaard tied Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka All Square

11:55am

Robert Macintyre and Justin Rose tied Max Homa and Wyndham Clark All Square

12:10pm

Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick beat Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele 5&3

What are the tee times in the US?

Saturday September 30

Morning foursomes

2:35am

2:50am

3:05am

3:20am

Afternoon foursomes

7:25am

7:40am

7:55am

8:10am

Sunday, October 1

The Sunday singles will begin at 6.30am on America’s east coast with play finishing around noon.

