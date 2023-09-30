Ryder Cup 2023 tee times today and full schedule including Saturday foursomes

Jon Rahm added to his legend in the Ryder Cup to inspire Europe after a record-equalling five-point lead was carved out on an extraordinary opening day of the 44th Ryder Cup.

The fiery Spaniard was sensational throughout the foursomes in a dominant with Tyrrell Hatton before combining with Nicolai Hojgaard to earn a half point.

Brooks Koepka then took a swipe at the Masters champion, with Team USA winning just 10 holes all morning and in need of a miraculous comeback, although Zach Johnson confirmed much of the team has been suffering from illness.

The five-point lead after the opening day equals the biggest in Ryder Cup history and was last achieved at Oakland Hills in 2004, when Europe went on to win by nine points.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the Ryder Cup live on Sky Sports. Subscribers can also stream the event via the Sky Go app.

Tee times and schedule

Tuesday 26 September - Thursday 28 September: Practice days with opening ceremony on Thursday evening.

Friday 29 September: Four foursome (alternate shot) matches in the morning and four fourball (better ball) matches in the afternoon.

Morning schedule

6:35 Foursomes match 1: Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton 4&3 Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns

6:50 Foursomes match 2: Viktor Hovland Ludvig Aberg 4&3 Max Homa and Brian Harman

7:05 Foursomes match 3: Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka 2&1 Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa

7:20 Foursomes match 4: Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood 2&1 Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay

Afternoon schedule

11:25 Fourball match 1: Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton A/S Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth

11:40 Fourball match 2: Jon Rahm and Nicolai Hojgaard A/S Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka

11:55 Fourball match 3: Robert MacIntyre and Justin Rose A/S Max Homa and Wyndham Clark

12:10 Fourball match 4: Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick 5&3 Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele

Saturday 30 September: Four foursome (alternate shot) matches in the morning and four fourball (better ball) matches in the afternoon.

Morning schedule

6:35 Foursomes match 1: Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy vs Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth

6:50 Foursomes match 2: Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg vs Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka

7:05 Foursomes match 3: Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka vs Max Homa and Brian Harman

7:20 Foursomes match 4: Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton vs Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay

Afternoon schedule

11:25 Fourball match 1

11:40 Fourball match 2

11:55 Fourball match 3

12:10 Fourball match 4

Sunday 1 October: 12 singles matches before closing ceremony.

11:35 Sunday singles (12 players tee off every 12 minutes (approximately 17:00 finish).

The home captain chooses which format is played in the morning and which in the afternoon on the first two days

Who are the captains?

The 2023 Ryder Cup will feature two new captains. The United States will be led by Zach Johnson, two-time major winner and five-time player at the event, while Luke Donald will guide Europe - the Englishman replaced Henrik Stenson in the role after the Swedish player was stripped of the captaincy after electing to join LIV Golf.

Who are the vice-captains?

Europe: Thomas Bjorn, Edoardo Molinari, Nicolas Colsaerts

USA: Steve Stricker, Davis Love III

What are the Ryder Cup teams?

Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland)

Jon Rahm (Spain)

Viktor Hovland (Norway)

Tyrrell Hatton (England)

Robert MacIntyre (Scotland)

Matt Fitzpatrick (England)

Tommy Fleetwood (England) - Captain's Pick

Sepp Straka (Austria) - Captain’s Pick

Justin Rose (England) - Captain's Pick

Shane Lowry (Ireland) - Captain's Pick

Nicolai Højgaard (Denmark) - Captain's Pick

Ludvig Åberg (Sweden) - Captain's Pick

Scottie Scheffler

Wyndham Clark

Brian Harman

Patrick Cantlay

Max Homa

Xander Schauffele

Sam Burns - Captain's Pick

Rickie Fowler - Captain's Pick

Brooks Koepka - Captain's Pick

Collin Morikawa - Captain's Pick

Jordan Spieth - Captain's Pick

Justin Thomas - Captain's Pick