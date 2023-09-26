Ryder Cup 2023: Here are the Team USA uniforms, hats, and jackets

The 44th Ryder Cup is set to tee off starting Sept. 29th as golfers representing the U.S. and Europe face off in Italy.

Captain Zach Johnson and 12 Team USA golfers look to make it two wins in a row for the U.S. after a 19-9 win in 2021 at Whistling Straits. Meanwhile, captain Luke Donald and the European team are looking for their fifth Ryder Cup victory in the last seven events.

Team USA is aiming for its first Ryder Cup road win in 30 years this year.

Besides the play on the green, uniforms are one of the biggest draws every year. Here's a breakdown of the Team USA uniforms for each day:

Team USA Ryder Cup uniforms: patriotic colors and lots of stripes

Ralph Lauren's provided the United States Ryder Cup uniforms since 2014. For the 2023 event, the team will once again be clad in typical red, white, and blue colors for all players, caddies, captains, spouses, and partners.

Horizontal stripes are a mainstay for the uniforms. For the Thursday practice round, Team USA will wear a navy polo with red, white, and light blue stripes in addition to bright blue pants. Thursday's hat will be white with "USA" in blue and red.

Team USA Friday: Navy and gray to start official Ryder Cup rounds

Friday's opening round will feature plenty of stripes, this time a navy blue polo with horizontal white stripes. The pants for both Friday and Saturday's action are navy with Team USA lettering on the leg. Topping it all off is a gray and navy hat with "USA" in white and red.

Here are the three competition day uniforms for the U.S. Ryder Cup team this year, plus a sweater option that has Scottie Scheffler written all over it. pic.twitter.com/Xzo4iLpyeR — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) August 16, 2023

Team USA Saturday: White, navy, and an American flag

The Saturday rounds see a slight change in uniform for Team USA. The pants remain the same from Friday but this day the 12 golfers and Johnson will be wearing a white polo with a navy and red stripe. Saturday's hat ditches the USA lettering for an American flag on navy.

Team USA Sunday: New pants and more red

The final day of the tournament sees Team USA change pants to a navy pair with icons of golf clubs, USA, Ryder Cup logos, and the phrase "united we stand" faintly printed all over. Saturday's polo is navy with two red and two white stripes and the hat is bright red with USA lettering once again.

More Ryder Cup Team USA hats in this year's collection

New Era is the headwear partner for Team USA for this year's Ryder Cup. The full collection is now available including all three hats to be worn during official rounds. Johnson already donned the "Welcome to the Team" hat earlier when the official roster was announced.

New Era 2023 Ryder Cup Welcome to The Team Golfer Hat

There's also a special New Era hat that includes the venue for this year's Ryder Cup, the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, with a woven patch.

New Era 2023 Ryder Cup Golfer Hat with Woven Patch in Navy

New Era also included a knit beanie in the collection for the 2023 Ryder Cup.

New Era 2023 Ryder Cup Knit Hat Grey and Blue

Ralph Lauren also gave a nod to the venue for this year's event in its jacket collection. The brand produced a windbreaker with the words "dodici forti," Italian for "12 strong," along the chest.

One of the most popular pieces so far is the navy quarter-zip pullover with white stars faded in. It includes a chest pocket with the roman numerals MMXXIII (2023) along the zipper.

You can catch Team USA in official uniforms starting on Friday, Sept. 29 at 1:35 a.m. ET on USA Network.

