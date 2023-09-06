When is the Ryder Cup 2023? Schedule, tickets and venue

Robert MacIntyre of Scotland inspects the Ryder Cup trophy during the pro-am before the BMW International Open at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on June 21, 2023 in Germany (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Ryder Cup 2023 is approaching and the European list has just been announced.

To round up his 12-man European team for the 2023 Ryder Cup in Italy, Luke Donald has chosen Ludvig Aberg, Tommy Fleetwood, Nicolai Hjgaard, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose and Sepp Straka as his six Captain's Picks.

They join Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland, Robert MacIntyre, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, all of whom qualified automatically.

While Ireland's Lowry, who was a member of the squad at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin two years ago, will be participating in his first Ryder Cup on European territory, Sweden's Aberg, Denmark's Hjgaard and Austria's Straka will be making their debuts for Europe.

When is the Ryder Cup 2023?

The golf event will be taking place from September 29 until October 1.

Where is the Ryder Cup 2023?

The European team will compete against the Americans at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome.

What is the Ryder Cup schedule?

Timings across the three-day event are as follows:

September 26 – (4pm-5.30pm) Welcome to Rome show at the main stage

September 27 – (1pm-3.15pm) All star match

September 28 – (4pm-5pm) Opening ceremony, (5.10pm-7pm) Live music and entertainment

September 29 - (7.35am) Foursomes match one, (7.50am) Foursomes match two, (8.05am) Foursomes match three, (8.20am) Foursomes match four, (12.25pm) Fourball match one, (12.40pm) Fourball match two, (12.55pm) Fourball match three, (1.10pm) Fourball match four, (6pm) Play finishes.

Live music and entertainment at the main stage between 6.15pm and 8pm.

September 30 – (7.35am) Foursomes match one, (7.50am) Foursomes match two, (8.05am) Foursomes match three, (8.20am) Foursomes match four, (12.25pm) Fourball match one, (12.40pm) Fourball match two, (12.55pm) Fourball match three, (1.10pm) Fourball match four, (6pm) Play finishes.

Live music and entertainment at the main stage between 6.15pm and 8pm.

October 1 – (11.35am) Sunday singles, 12 players tee off every 12 minutes. Finishes around 5pm. (5pm-5.15pm) Trophy presentation at the first tee.

Live music and entertainment at the main stage between 5.30pm and 7.15pm.

How to get tickets to the Ryder Cup

There are still tickets available on rydercup.vivaticket.com starting from €50.

The event wants the public to be aware that they should buy tickets, experiences and travel packages only through rydercup.vivaticket.com, Ryder Cup Travel Services or a recognised Ryder Cup authorised provider.