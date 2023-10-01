Ryder Cup 2023 LIVE! Latest scores, updates and results as Team Europe take big lead into Sunday singles

Ryder Cup 2023 - LIVE!

Team Europe will want to avoid any final day-drama in their bid to win back the Ryder Cup as they take a huge lead into the singles matches. Luke Donald’s side have a 10½-5½ advantage over Team USA - no side has other mounted a comeback from that far behind.

Jon Rahm was rested for Saturday’s fourballs action, as the USA won their their first session of the week to close the gap to five points. The Spaniard leads his team out against Scottie Scheffler, who was left in tears yesterday after his record 9&7 foursomes defeat alongside Brooks Koepka.

Viktor Hovland and Rory McIlroy are also out early for the Europeans, as they look to quickly secure the four points they need for victory. Some fuel was added to the first last night for both teams, as McIlroy and a number of his team-mates clash with Patrick Cantlay’s caddie following some exuberant celebrations on the 18th green. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog, featuring expert analysis from Matt Majendie in Rome.

Ryder Cup 2023 latest news

Venue: Marco Simone Golf & Country Club

How to watch: Sky Sports

Sunday singles in full: Rahm vs Scheffler first up

Saturday recap as USA need record comeback

McIlroy involved in heated car-park altercation

Tough life as a top golfer...

09:39 , Matt Verri

One hour warning!

09:35 , Matt Verri

Not long now.

Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler will be getting the Sunday singles matches underway in an hour’s time.

It will then be Viktor Hovland vs Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose vs Patrick Cantlay... and plenty more until Robert MacIntyre takes on Wyndham Clark in the final match off at 12:47pm BST.

Story continues

Get yourselves in the mood...

09:29 , Matt Verri

Cantlay wants final-day charge

09:24 , Matt Verri

Team Europe came from four points behind to win at Medinah in 2012 - the Americans have five to make up today.

Patrick Cantlay ensured it wasn’t more than that with his dramatic fourballs win last night, and he hopes that can prove to be a spark for his side.

“The crowd was on me all day,” he said. “I just used it as fuel and hopefully we can build a bit off this small bit of momentum we’ve got going.

“We’ve seen what they did at Medinah. We have a steeper hill to climb than they did but we’re going to give it our best shot.

“We’ve been on a mission all week. We are going to be on a mission tomorrow.”

(REUTERS)

Matt Majendie in Rome

09:16 , Matt Verri

It’s a glorious day once more at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, and a Ryder Cup singles day, which had looked in danger of fizzling out, has sparked into life.

That’s thanks to so called cap gate. It all started with a rumour Patrick Cantlay had refused to wear a cap over a pay row. Spectators were waving their caps at him with the chant, “Caps off to your bank account”.

His caddie then waved a cap after his match-winning putt on 18 in the fourballs, which sparked a car park row in which Rory McIlroy had to be restrained by Shane Lowry. It’s all great theatre and adds a frisson of edge to this morning’s singles.

(Getty Images)

Homa the American star

09:11 , Matt Verri

Two and a half points this week so far for Max Homa, who has been the star of the show for Team USA.

He picked up half a point on Friday, and backed it up with two more alongside Brian Harman yesterday. Those two have formed a really impressive partnership.

Looks like Homa will finish as his side’s top points scorer of the week - not an easy match this afternoon though against Matt Fitzpatrick.

(Getty Images)

Doesn’t get much cooler than that...

09:02 , Matt Verri

A NO-LOOK CHIP IN FROM TOMMY FLEETWOOD! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/KNxFyCaxMu — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) September 30, 2023

Seve the European inspiration...

08:47 , Matt Verri

Scheffler eyeing big response

08:41 , Matt Verri

Great day for MacIntyre, about as bad a day as you could ever have for Scottie Scheffler.

The world number one went out alongside Brooks Koepka in the morning foursomes, and the American pair were sent packing on the 11th green. An astonishing 9&7 defeat - the heaviest defeat in Ryder Cup history.

Scheffler then sat out the afternoon actiona and was pictured in tears as he was comforted by his wife.

He’s first out this morning, leading the USA off against Jon Rahm. Huge match.

(Sky Sports)

Special day for MacIntrye!

08:34 , Matt Verri

It won’t be a day that Robert MacIntyre forgets in a hurry.

He was fairly downbeat on Friday evening, feeling he didn’t contribute enough alongside Justin Rose as the picked up half a point, but yesterday was a different story.

MacIntyre holed a number of big putts on the back-nine as he and Rose beat Thomas and Spieth for the only point the Europeans picked up in the fourballs session.

Family first @robert1lefty 💙



A hug from Mum & Dad after winning his first Ryder Cup point.#TeamEurope | #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/knasByWePy — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 30, 2023

Cantlay downplays split rumours

08:27 , Matt Verri

Yesterday’s somewhat heated scenes all stemmed from reports that Patrick Cantlay was a major factor in a split in the American team-room.

It had been claimed that he was refusing to wear a hat in protest at not being paid to play in the Ryder Cup, but he insisted after his dramatic win that there was a more mundane explanation.

“It just doesn’t fit,” Cantlay said of the team hat. “It is as simple as that. That is all it is.”

(PA)

Perfect morning in Rome!

08:20 , Matt Verri

The stands are already filling up at the first tee at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club two-and-a-half hours before the first match begins on the final day of the Ryder Cup. pic.twitter.com/Kjl5pxc4zw — Matt Majendie (@mattmajendie) October 1, 2023

McIlroy involved in car-park spat

08:13 , Matt Verri

Rory McIlroy had to be restrained by European Ryder Cup teammate Shane Lowry after an acrimonious end to the Saturday fourballs.

The row sparked into life when McIlroy took umbrage with Patrick Cantlay’s caddie Joe LaCava’s cap-waving celebrations following the American’s birdie putt on the 18th of the final match on Saturday.

McIlroy and playing partner Matt Fitzpatrick had both yet to attempt their birdie putts, and the row continued after the USA won, with loud boos from the crowd.

The incident later spilled out into a car park with McIlroy filmed pointing and remonstrating angrily with someone out of shot, and having to be held back by Lowry.

European captain Luke Donald, who was not present at the time of the latter incident, said he would speak to his player in the aftermath of the spat.

He said: “I’ll talk with Rory when I get back. I didn’t see the incident personally, I saw the one on 18. I wasn’t there personally in the car park but, when I get back, I will talk with him.”

A furious Rory McIlroy confronted a Team USA caddie in the car park, after he was spotted waving his cap in McIlroy's face when lining up his final putt on 18… 😳 pic.twitter.com/N0SaDg7AsS — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) September 30, 2023

Team Europe in charge!

08:08 , Matt Verri

The United States need to pull off a record-breaking recovery today to have Ryder Cup aspirations to either retain or win the cup.

Twice in cup history there have been comebacks from 10-6 down – in Brookline and again with the Miracle in Medinah. This time, they have five points to claw back with day two ending at 10.5-5.5.

The Saturday afternoon fourballs was the visitors’ best session so far as they won it 3-1 in dramatic fashion courtesy of some late heroics from Patrick Cantlay, with birdies on the final three holes amid darkening skies in Rome.

Click here for our full Saturday recap!

(Getty Images)

Your timings for today’s singles matches

08:02 , Matt Verri

10:35am Rahm vs Scheffler

10:47am Hovland vs Morikawa

10:59am Rose vs Cantlay

11:11am McIlory vs Burns

11:23am Fitzpatrick vs Homa

11:35am Hatton vs Harman

11:47am Aberg vs Koepka

11:59am Straka vs Thomas

12:11pm Hojgaard vs Schauffele

12:23pm Lowry vs Spieth

12:35pm Fleetwood vs Fowler

12:47pm MacIntyre vs Clark

All times BST.

(AP)

How to watch the Ryder Cup

07:57 , Matt Verri

TV channel: All the action will be broadcast in their entirety across Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf. Live coverage begins at 9am BST this morning.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can stream the action via the SkyGo app.

Live blog: You can follow every shot of the Ryder Cup right here with us!

Good morning!

07:49 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the final day of the 2023 Ryder Cup!

Team Europe take a big, big lead into today’s singles matches, their 10½-5½ advantage meaning Team USA must produced a record comeback if they are to keep hold of the trophy.

Luke Donald’s side need only four points from the 12 on offer, so it’s no surprise he’s got his big guns going out early. Jon Rahm leads the Europeans offer, with Viktor Hovland and Rory McIlroy not far behind.

We’ll have all the latest updates and build-up before the first tee shot is hit this morning, with that set to come at 10:35am BST from Marco Simone Golf & Country Club. Stay with us!