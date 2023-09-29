Ryder Cup 2023 LIVE! Latest scores, updates and results as Team Europe and USA begin Friday foursomes

Ryder Cup 2023 LIVE!

The 2023 Ryder Cup gets up and running this morning as Team Europe begin their bid to win back the trophy in Rome. The Americans will be feeling confident though, just two years on from their record-breaking win at Whistling Straits, even if remarkably they have not won a Ryder Cup away from home since 1993.

Luke Donald has opted for foursomes in the opening session, with Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton first out for the Europeans as they take on Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns. There is huge excitement over Team Europe’s second pairing, as Viktor Hovland and rookie Ludvig Aberg go up against Max Homa and Brian Harman.

Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka then face American duo Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa, before a blockbuster fourth match brings the opening session to an end. Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood are two of Europe’s big hopes this week, but they face a tough test against the familiar Team USA pairing of Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Ryder Cup 2023 latest news

Rahm/Hatton vs Scheffler/Burns: A/S (1)

How to watch: Sky Sports

Morning session schedule

Weather forecast in Rome

Would have been some start!

07:01 , Matt Verri

What a shot from Scottie Scheffler! 😮 pic.twitter.com/EBVolvNcXV — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) September 29, 2023

Rahm/Hatton vs Scheffler/Burns

06:57 , Matt Verri

Hole 2 - A/S

Rahm in the fairway on the second and he finds the green, solid start from the Europeans in that opening match.

Scheffler a yard closer, 188 out. And he’s about a yard closer on the green too, the Americans are going to get a perfect read from the Europeans.

Hovland/Aberg vs Homa/Harman

06:53 , Matt Verri

Hole 1

Back to the first tee we go, huge reception for the Scandinavian duo. Harman walked out about five minutes after Homa - get it together boys.

Story continues

Homa with a lovely start, right side of the fairway to leave Harman with a perfect angle in.

Can Hovland match that? Yes he can, absolutely launches it down the middle of the fairway. Good ten yards or so past Homa.

Rahm/Hatton vs Scheffler/Burns

06:48 , Matt Verri

Hole 1 - A/S

Scheffler has a habit of chipping in... almost! Lips out, that would have been some start for the US side. They’re in for a par.

Rahm then with a putt to win the opening hole. Not enough pace, misses on the low side but that’s good enough to halve the hole.

Rahm/Hatton vs Scheffler/Burns

06:44 , Matt Verri

Hole 1

Hatton in perfect position in the fairway then. And he safely finds the green, not far off pin high and that will help settle the nerves. About 25 feet or so for Rahm’s birdie putt.

Burns will have to dig this out of the rough and he’s short with his approach. Should be a fairly simple chip though for Scheffler.

Matt Majendie in Rome

06:42 , Matt Verri

Some idiots already in this morning. One fan shouts “you suck Scottie” before the world No1 tees off.

Undeterred the Ryder Cup 2023 is underway!

06:39 , Matt Verri

Scheffler to hit the first shot of the 2023 Ryder Cup.

A bit left, doesn’t get the fade he was looking for. Settles down a bit in the rough, but nothing too terrible.

Rahm’s drive does fade... right side of the fairway! Europe are up and running.

06:37 , Matt Verri

We are ready.

Boos as the American pairing are announced, huge cheers as Rahm and Hatton have their names read out.

It’s Rahm with driver in hand, the Spaniard will lead Team Europe off. Scheffler will tee off on the odd holes for America.

Matt Majendie in Rome

06:34 , Matt Verri

Atmosphere on the first tee is building nicely.

There are repeated chants of ‘Molinari’, boos each time the Americans cheer and the standard Icelandic slow clap.

Here we go!

06:33 , Matt Verri

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton have arrived. Both looking very relaxed as they march out onto the first tee - we’ll see how long that lasts.

It’s going to be very entertaining with these two, that much is guaranteed.

06:30 , Matt Verri

There’s been a massive ovation for Luke Donald and all the Europeans who have walked out onto the first tee - not so for Zach Johnson!

Loud boos, home fans are going to make themselves heard this morning.

Players will be out in the next couple of minutes or so.

If this doesn’t get you ready, nothing will!

06:25 , Matt Verri

Reminder of this morning’s schedule...

06:22 , Matt Verri

Match 1, 6:35am: Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns vs Jon Rahm/Tyrrell Hatton

Match 2, 6:50am: Max Homa/Brian Harman vs Viktor Hovland/Ludvig Aberg

Match 3, 7:05am: Rickie Fowler/Collin Morikawa vs Shane Lowry/Sepp Straka

Match 4, 7:20am: Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay vs Rory McIlroy/Tommy Fleetwood

All times BST.

Not long now...

06:19 , Matt Verri

Only 15 minutes or so to go until the Ryder Cup gets up and running.

Franceso and Edoardo Molinari are out on the first tee, huge reception for the Italian brothers as you’d expect.

The “Ole Ole Ole Ole” chants echoing around the course already.

Incredible atmosphere building!

06:16 , Matt Verri

Rookies step into limelight

06:12 , Matt Verri

For Justin Rose, the Ryder Cup is all lights and music.

Such is the intensity of the biennial event, it is, he said, the moment when the music blares the loudest and the lights shine the brightest.

The rookies among the eight to tee off on the first tee this morning have been forewarned it is a sensation unparalleled in golf.

Players have talked of limbs going numb, while European captain Luke Donald recalled totally fluffing his opening shot in the Ryder Cup. It did not prove inauspicious, Donald going on to have one of the best records of any player in the event’s annals.

The grandstand towers row upon row to make a cauldron around the first tee, with in excess of a quarter of a million fans expected through the turnstiles over the course of the next three days.

Read our full preview here!

(REUTERS)

The gates are open!

06:08 , Matt Verri

Monty cautious over European chances

06:05 , Matt Verri

Ryder Cup stalwart Colin Montgomerie has warned his former team have their work cut out to win the latest edition and continue their ­remarkable run on home soil.

Europe have not lost at home since 1993 and are bidding for their seventh consecutive victory on this side of the Atlantic.

Montgomerie played in eight editions of the Cup — winning five — and captained Europe to victory in the biennial event in 2010 at Celtic Manor in Wales. But despite the growing fanfare around the European team this week, he warned Luke Donald’s side might struggle for respectability against the United States, let alone have ambitions for winning.

He said: “It’s going to be very difficult with that heavy defeat. How can you possibly have that heaviest defeat and come back and even get to it close, never mind win?”

“The main advantage we’ve got is Rahm, McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick is now becoming a world star and Viktor Hovland. That’s a third of our team,” Montgomerie told CNN.

“The four of them can compete against any Americans but it takes more than four. We’ve got four or five world-class players, America have eight or nine. We’re behind the eight ball in that sense.”

(PA)

McIlroy ready to deliver

06:00 , Matt Verri

Rory McIlroy has pledged to bring his A-game to this year’s Ryder Cup, after his Whistling Straits toils of two years ago.

McIlroy cut a tearful figure on US soil as Team Europe succumbed to a record 19-9 defeat and , ahead of what is his seventh Ryder Cup, the Northern Irishman said he was trying to be something he was not back in 2021.

“I didn’t feel in full control of my game,” he said of the last Ryder Cup. “I wasn’t believing in myself that time, but the rest of the team did believe in me. The team sent me out No1 in singles. That gave me so much confidence.”

“Just being myself is enough,” he said when asked what he had learned. “A good part of 2021, I was trying to be something that wasn’t natural to me. I went back to being myself and trying to express myself on the golf course.

“The last two years have proved that’s the way I’m going to play my best golf. I certainly feel better coming into this Ryder Cup and I’m more than capable of delivering more than one point this time around.”

(Getty Images)

Course to favour European hopes?

05:54 , Matt Verri

This week promises to be one of sporting success for Surrey Cricket after they won a second successive County Championship title.

The county also has had an unlikely hand in how the Ryder Cup might play out for the next three days. Dave Sampson was a data analyst for Surrey while he studied golf architecture and is now very much at the forefront of golf course design.

When Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, created in 1991, won the right to host this year’s Ryder Cup, Sampson was called upon to redesign it.

A major part of his remit was to make a course that gave Europe their best possible chance of continuing their remarkable run of success on home soil, dating back three decades.

Read the full story on that here!

(AFP via Getty Images)

Bit of ‘music’ to get in the mood...

05:50 , Matt Verri

Team Europe reacting to Viktor Hovland's favourite song 😂#TeamEurope pic.twitter.com/yNledld2B0 — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 27, 2023

Spieth and Thomas on the bench

05:44 , Matt Verri

Zach Johnson’s big call this morning was to leave out Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

The pair have strong records playing together, winning all four of their matches alongside each other at the Presidents Cup a year ago.

But Thomas has been in poor form, with many believing he was fortunate to receive a captain’s pick, while Spieth’s focus in recent weeks has been the birth of his second child.

“The gist of it is we have 12 and I can’t play all 12 each session so at some point somebody has to sit,” Johnson said when asked why he had not included the close friends this morning.

“It’s a golf course which demands a lot out of you physically. I think it’s an ideal situation where you don’t necessarily play everyone all five sessions.

“The eight guys I have down on paper, I feel, put us in the best position to get us off to a great start.”

(Getty Images)

Formats explained

05:38 , Matt Verri

What is fourball golf?

The fourball format consists of a pair of players from each team playing in one group, each player playing their own ball.

At the end of each hole the best score from each pair is counted towards whether the hole goes to Europe, the USA or is halved.

How does it differ from foursomes?

In foursomes there are the same number of golfers but instead of playing their own ball the pairs take alternate shots with the same ball.

Complications can arise here as to whose ball is used, as each golfer will be used to the particular ball they play with on Tour.

Scheffler and Burns under pressure?

05:32 , Matt Verri

American captain Zach Johnson has opted for Scheffler and Burns first up, with the duo close friends off the course.

It hasn’t been a hugely successful foursomes partnership on the course though, with two defeats at the Presidents Cup last year. The pair were beaten by Si-woo Kim and Cam Davis, and then by Tom Kim and K.H. Lee.

Scheffler has had his struggles with the putter recently, while Burns isn’t in the best of form. It’s a bold pick by Johnson.

(AP)

Donald backs ‘Team Angry’ to deliver

05:26 , Matt Verri

Jon Rahm will begin Team Europe’s quest to win the Ryder Cup on home soil along with Tyrrell Hatton this morning.

The duo of Rahm and Hatton, dubbed ‘Team Angry’ in some quarters because of their feisty personalities, will start the event at 6:35am UK time against world No1 Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns, who has had the letters ‘USA’ shaved into the side of his head for the three-day event.

European captain Luke Donald dubbed his duo the perfect combination for the hosts. He said: “They’re both world-class players, both fantastic ball-strikers. Jon feeds off a playing partner with serious fire and passion.

“He wants to feel like he’s out with a team-mate really engaged with him. Tyrrell really fits that bill. The Ryder Cup means a lot to both of those. Their personalities match up, the statistics point to a strong partnership.”

(REUTERS)

Some setting for the opening tee shots!

05:20 , Matt Verri

The first tee at 4am on Friday 🤩#TeamEurope pic.twitter.com/NVeK4mqhf8 — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 29, 2023

Weather forecast

05:14 , Matt Verri

It is set to be a hot week in Rome, with rain not expected to be a factor at any point during the three days of action.

Temperatures are likely to get up close to 30C by the afternoon on each day, with low winds of about 6mph.

Could prove to be one of the hottest Ryder Cups we’ve ever had, going to be a real test physically on hilly course.

(AFP via Getty Images)

This morning’s foursomes schedule...

05:09 , Matt Verri

All times BST.

Match 1, 6:35am: Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns vs Jon Rahm/Tyrrell Hatton

Match 2, 6:50am: Max Homa/Brian Harman vs Viktor Hovland/Ludvig Aberg

Match 3, 7:05am: Rickie Fowler/Collin Morikawa vs Shane Lowry/Sepp Straka

Match 4, 7:20am: Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay vs Rory McIlroy/Tommy Fleetwood

(REUTERS)

How to watch the Ryder Cup

05:05 , Matt Verri

TV channel: All three days will be broadcast in their entirety across Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf. Coverage gets underway at 6am BST this morning, ahead of the opening tee shot at 6:35am, and runs through all the way to the final shot of the day.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can stream the action via the SkyGo app.

Highlights: Full highlights from day one and two will be on BBC Two and iPlayer from 8.30pm. Day three highlights across the same channels, but at 7.30pm.

Live blog: You can follow every shot today, and across the three days, right here with us!

Good morning!

05:00 , Matt Verri

It’s here!

Welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Ryder Cup, as the action in Rome gets up and running this morning!

It’s 30 years now since the Americans won away from home, but Team Europe have that record defeat at Whistling Straits in 2021 still relatively fresh in their minds.

Four foursomes matches to be played in the opening session. A fast start really is crucial - the Europeans will be desperate to give the home fans something to cheer early on.

We’ll have live coverage of every shot this morning and across the three days, with the action getting underway at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club at 6:35am BST. Stay with us!