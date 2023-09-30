Ryder Cup 2023 LIVE! Latest scores, updates and results as Team Europe take huge lead into Saturday

Ryder Cup 2023 - LIVE!

Team Europe look to build on their commanding Ryder Cup advantage in this morning’s foursomes session. Luke Donald’s side enjoyed a dream opening day in Rome, preventing the USA from winning a single match, and have put themselves in charge with a 6½-1½ lead.

They swept yesterday’s foursomes matches and the challenge is to do something similar this time, with Donald unsurprisingly opting for the same four pairings. Rory McIlroy, who already has two point to his name, teams up with Tommy Fleetwood in the opening match, up against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. Viktor Hovland and Luvdig Aberg then take on Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka, who had to settle for just half a point in the fourballs yesterday as they were left stunned by Jon Rahm’s magic.

Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka were impressive on the opening day and this time face Team USA pairing Max Homa and Brian Harman, before the fiery duo of Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton close the session out against close friends Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog, featuring expert analysis from Matt Majendie in Rome.

Matt Majendie in Rome

06:09 , Matt Verri

With the moon still out, ‘Fleetwood Mac’ are side by side on the driving range prior to their round.

Very relaxed mood in the Europe camp with Tyrrell Hatton laughing and joking on the putting green.

Rose: We’re going to keep fighting

06:06 , Matt Verri

Justin Rose has warned the Europeans against any complacency today, despite their big lead.

“Obviously, Team USA is strong and will be strong and will come out strong tomorrow,” he said after holing his putt on the 18th green to halve his fourballs match.

“There’s no complacency here. Today was an unbelievable day. There are small margins between the teams. You look at the way it was - obviously the American team is a great team, top 20 in the world, they are a hell of a team.

“And it’s going to still to be that way for the next few days. We’re going to be fighting for small margins out there.”

Strong day for McIlroy and Fitzpatrick

05:57 , Matt Verri

Dream afternoon for Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick, out last in the fourballs yesterday afternoon.

Fitzpatrick picked up his first ever Ryder Cup point, while McIlroy secured his second of the day to already double the tally he managed at Whistling Straits.

Pretty decent day’s work.

Koepka unimpressed with Rahm

05:49 , Matt Verri

Brooks Koepka accused Team Europe talisman Jon Rahm of behaving like a “child” after a thrilling end to the pair’s encounter in a dramatic finale to the Ryder Cup fourballs on Friday.

Rahm sunk a long-range putt as Europe quickly quashed what had looked like a comeback from Team USA after the visitors were mauled in the morning foursomes.

Following the match, Koepka said: “I want to hit a board and pout just like Jon Rahm did. But, you know, it is what is is. Act like a child. But we’re adults, we move on.”

Rahm carded two eagles in the final two holes to give him and playing partner Nicolai Hojgaard a half which felt like a win against Koepka and Scottie Scheffler.

European captain Luke Donald downplayed the apparent spat.

He said: “I certainly didn’t see any of that. Jon was a big support system for Nicolai today. Jon is a passionate person but I didn’t see him acting any other way.”

Matt Majendie in Rome

05:44 , Matt Verri

It’s cold and dark here at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club this morning, but already thousands of fans are in the queue to get their prime spot for later in the day.

There was a slightly comedic rush yesterday morning as officials opened the gates at daylight and the punters made a run for it. I’d expect the same today.

I’ve already chatted to the Evening Standard’s bleary-eyed columnist Matt Wallace, who had aspirations at the start of the year to make the European team but is here working as a pundit for 5 Live.

Rose keen to keep red off the board

05:41 , Matt Verri

Justin Rose said the fear of allowing a first USA win to go against Europe inspired his late heroics on the 18th hole yesterday.

At one stage, it looked like the United States might potentially win the afternoon session 3-1, only for Europe to rally through Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm and finally Justin Rose.

Rose ensured the session ended 2½-1½ in Europe’s favour with a nailbiting putt to launch rapturous celebrations on the 18th in the day’s final match.

Afterwards, the 43-year-old, comfortably the oldest player on either side, revealed: “I said to my caddie, ‘Come on, I don’t want to be the only piece of red on that board’.

“The 18th hole was incredibly kind to us, and the boys holed some unbelievable putts. Those three ties mean a lot, just for a moral victory as well as obviously keeping the score as spread as possible.

“I couldn’t have imagined it. I definitely felt Europe were up against it for a period of time. Today was an unbelievable day.”

Less than an hour to go!

05:36 , Matt Verri

Johnson hints at illness issues

05:31 , Matt Verri

American Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson suggested illness had beset his players and caddies after the team succumbed to a horror start.

After watching his side unravel on the opening day, Johnson hinted that an unspecified health issue, which had spread the camp, was partly to blame.

He said: “The bottom line is there’s been some unforeseen things that we’ve had to navigate around, which is really unfortunate, in the sense of health.

“It’s not an excuse because we have depth but I’ll just say I’m grateful we have a team doctor. We’re just fighting things… internally. It’s kind of passed around a little bit, caddies, players. It is what it is.”

Europe unbeaten on day one

05:23 , Matt Verri

Team Europe take a commanding 6½ -1½ lead into day two of the Ryder Cup after dominating Team USA in Rome.

After a clean sweep in the morning foursomes, the afternoon session yesterday ended with advantage Europe, without a single US victory across four dramatic matches.

Jon Rahm produced two stunning eagles on the final three holes for a half-point which very much felt like a win. And Viktor Hovland, who along with Rahm was Europe’s other star in the morning, sunk a 25-foot birdie to ensure an only marginally less dramatic half in his match.

Matt Fitzpatrick, playing fourballs for the first time in his Ryder Cup career, was remarkably went six-under over a five-hole stretch on the front nine as playing partner Rory McIlroy could only watch in awe as the pair went six up in seven against Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele.

Understandably, Fitzpatrick called it “one of the greatest days I’ve ever had on a golf course”. And while the Americans cut back the deficit to four for a time, the comeback proved shortlived.

The sole US win of the day looked to be coming through Max Homa and Wyndham Clark, yet it was denied late on by the oldest man in this Ryder Cup, 43-year-old Justin Rose, who carded six birdies for the third half-point of the session.

Read our full recap here!

Early start for us all!

05:16 , Matt Verri

This morning’s foursomes schedule...

05:12 , Matt Verri

Match 1, 6:35am: McIlroy & Fleetwood vs Spieth & Thomas

Match 2, 6:50am: Hovland & Aberg vs Scheffler & Koepka

Match 3, 7:05am: Lowry & Straka vs Homa & Harman

Match 4, 7:20am: Rahm & Hatton vs Cantlay & Schauffele

All times BST.

How to watch the Ryder Cup

05:08 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The weekend action will be broadcast in their entirety across Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf. Coverage gets underway at 6am BST this morning morning, ahead of the opening tee shot at 6:35am, and runs through all the way to the final shot of the day.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can stream the action via the SkyGo app.

Highlights: Full highlights from day two will be on BBC Two and iPlayer from 8.30pm. Day three highlights across the same channels, but at 7.30pm.

Live blog: You can follow every shot right here with us!

Good morning!

05:01 , Matt Verri

Here we go again...

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the second day of the 2023 Ryder Cup!

Yesterday could not really have gone much better for Team Europe - they have a 6½-1½ lead in Rome and already it looks as though the USA’s 30-year wait for a win away from home is going to be extended.

We’ll have all the latest reaction from the opening day’s play, before full build-up and coverage of today’s action, which gets underway at 6:35m BST from the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club. Stay with us!