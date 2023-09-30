Ryder Cup 2023 LIVE: Day 2 scores and updates as McIlroy-Fleetwood and Spieth-Thomas start foursomes

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood continue their partnership this morning in Rome, but they face a stiff test against an established Ryder Cup pairing in USA’s Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in the first match of the morning.

Europe earned a historic 6½-1½ overnight lead with an astonishing display of dominance at Marco Simone Golf Club yesterday, having clean-swept the morning’s foursomes, and so it was no surprise when captain Luke Donald threw out the exact same four pairings today.

Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg continue their Scandinavian bromance in match two against the heavyweight combination of Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka. Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka then resume their partnership against Max Homa and Brian Harman, who struggled yesterday. Finally Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton will take on Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay to close out the morning foursomes.

Ryder Cup 2023 – day two

Europe lead 6½-1½ after USA toil on day one

Match 1: 3UP McIlroy-Fleetwood v Spieth-Thomas (4)

Match 2: 2UP Hovland-Aberg v Scheffler-Koepka (2)

Match 3: Lowry-Straka v Homa-Harman 1UP (2)

Match 4: Rahm-Hatton v Schauffele-Cantlay

Match 4: Rahm-Hatton A/S Schauffele-Cantlay (1)

07:34 , Lawrence Ostlere

A sluggish birdie putt by Cantlay on the first hole means the US settle for a par, and that’s halved.

Match 3: Lowry-Straka v Homa-Harman 1UP (2)

07:32 , Lawrence Ostlere

The US get some red on the board! Lowry misses his birdie putt at the second hole, but Harman makes no mistake from eight feet.

Match 2: 2UP Hovland-Aberg v Scheffler-Koepka (2)

07:30 , Lawrence Ostlere

Aberg misses the green on his approach to the third – it’s a slightly nervy start from the Swedish rookie, as it was yesterday. Advantage USA there, although they are two down.

Match 1: 3UP McIlroy-Fleetwood v Spieth-Thomas (4)

07:28 , Lawrence Ostlere

Spieth rolls in a short putt to share a par with Fleetwood Mac. Finally the US stop the rot, on hole four.

Ryder Cup 2023 – day two

07:23 , Lawrence Ostlere

Europe’s domination is remarkable again this morning:

There have been six holes played at the #RyderCup so far this morning. Europe have won five and tied the other — Lawrence Ostlere (@lawrenceostlere) September 30, 2023

Match 2: 2UP Hovland-Aberg v Scheffler-Koepka (2)

07:22 , Lawrence Ostlere

Hovland rolls in for a par, and Europe are two up already through two.

Match 1: 3UP McIlroy-Fleetwood v Spieth-Thomas (3)

07:19 , Lawrence Ostlere

Wow – on the third green, Speith sends his putt by the right side of the hole and Europe are three up through three. I don’t have the stats to hand, but the percentage of matches won from that position in the Ryder Cup must be incredibly low.

Match 3: Lowry-Straka A/S Homa-Harman (1)

07:17 , Lawrence Ostlere

The two teams share pars and the first hole is halved.

Match 1: 2UP McIlroy-Fleetwood v Spieth-Thomas (2)

07:17 , Lawrence Ostlere

Thomas hits a wonderful chip from the rough at the third and Speith will have a 10ft putt for par. McIlroy just misses his birdie putt, and Spieth will need to make his to halve.

Match 2: 1UP Hovland-Aberg v Scheffler-Koepka (1)

07:13 , Lawrence Ostlere

On the second, Koepka puts Scheffler in the fairway but the world No 1 booms his approach over the green. Hovland also hits through the green, though Aberg’s chip will be much easier than Koepka’s.

Match 2: 1UP Hovland-Aberg v Scheffler-Koepka (1)

07:11 , Lawrence Ostlere

From Jack Rathborn, out on the course at Marco Simone Golf Club:

Europe are two up! It’s happening again, Mcilroy and Fleetwood out the traps fast. Fleetwood stands up in a hurry with his birdie putt, turning to his partner before the ball drops. Theatre! Problems already for Thomas and Spieth, who don’t hang around before striding to the third.

Match 3: Lowry-Straka v Homa-Harman

07:09 , Lawrence Ostlere

Shane Lowry steps on to the first, arms waving, urging the European fans. Max Homa hits exactly the same shot as the two Americans before him, slicing right into the rough. Europe bomb straight down the middle of the first fairway, once more.

Match 2: 1UP Hovland-Aberg v Scheffler-Koepka (1)

07:07 , Lawrence Ostlere

Aberg holds his nerve, draining the short putt and wagging a celebratory finger. Europe go one up.

Match 1: 2UP McIlroy-Fleetwood v Spieth-Thomas (2)

07:05 , Lawrence Ostlere

Spieth rolls his putt close to the hole, but Thomas won’t get the chance to finish it off: Fleetwood has a tricky downhill putt from maybe 20 feet but he makes it! The crowd roars. Fleetwood Mac are already two up through two holes!

Match 2: Hovland-Aberg v Scheffler-Koepka

07:03 , Lawrence Ostlere

After America’s shambolic start to this second match, Europe have two putts to win it. Hovland has a tricky, bending putt which he leaves his partner Aberg a knee-knocker from about four feet for the win.

Match 1: 1UP McIlroy-Fleetwood v Spieth-Thomas (1)

07:02 , Lawrence Ostlere

On the second hole, Spieth’s drive finds rough on the left but Thomas does brilliantly to drill a low shot scuttling down the fairway and on to the green. It would have perhaps ended up close to the hole had it not bumped over a sprinkler. McIlroy fires his approach to the back of the green and they’re both on the short grass in two shots.

Match 2: Hovland-Aberg v Scheffler-Koepka

06:59 , Lawrence Ostlere

Koepka gouges one out of the rough and hits a tree – it’s early days but it’s hard to imagine how this could be going any worse for America. Aberg sticks his approach on the back of the first green.

Match 2: Hovland-Aberg v Scheffler-Koepka

06:55 , Lawrence Ostlere

This one is going to be fun. The atmosphere is ferocious down on the first tee. Scheffler goes first and copies Thomas almost identically, slicing his ball out into the right rough. Hovland follows with one of the best drives I’ve seen this week on the first hole, running up the right side and stopping on the fairway just short of the furthest bunker. Aberg will have a nice, short approach to the pin. Advantage Europe.

Match 1: 1UP McIlroy-Fleetwood v Spieth-Thomas (1)

06:51 , Lawrence Ostlere

Spieth rolls his putt just past the hole – McIlroy rolls his close and Fleetwood taps in for Europe to go one up.

McIlroy-Fleetwood v Spieth-Thomas

06:49 , Lawrence Ostlere

Thomas plays a nice wedge shot to about 10 feet, so Spieth and McIlroy will have similar putts – but the US have played an extra shot.

Back on the tee, Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland have arrived. Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka are on their way.

McIlroy-Fleetwood v Spieth-Thomas

06:46 , Lawrence Ostlere

Spieth has 154 yards to the pin, which is tucked on the right side of this first green, and he will play first. Fleetwood will have only 125 yards, and from the left his angle is much better to attack the flag.

After a typically long conversation with his caddie, Spieth maps out his little lay-up, which finds the first cut about 50 yards short of the green.

Now Fleetwood: it’s brilliant, launched into the middle of the green, and McIlroy will have a putt of perhaps 10 feet for birdie.

McIlroy-Fleetwood v Spieth-Thomas

06:40 , Lawrence Ostlere

Thomas over-fades his drive and finds the rough on the right-hand side. Up steps Rory McIlroy... and he over-draws his a touch, finding the rough on the left. Europe’s ball looks a little more forgiving. Off they march.

Ryder Cup 2023 – day two

06:36 , Lawrence Ostlere

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are met with boos from the curved grandstand as they arrive on the first tee. McIlroy and Fleetwood are introduced to a ferocious roar and chants of “Europe! Europe!”. It’s nearly time. Justin Thomas will kick us off.

Ryder Cup 2023 – day two

06:33 , Lawrence Ostlere

The players are out on the first tee, surrounded by another incredible atmosphere this morning. Luke Donald has just led a thunderclap...

The sights and sounds of Ryder Cup first tee deliver pure sporting theatre

06:28 , Lawrence Ostlere

We are less than 10 minutes from the opening tee shot at Marco Simone.

Here’s a closer look at that moment, surrounded by 5,000 delerious fans, by Jack Rathborn:

The sights and sounds of Ryder Cup first tee deliver sporting theatre

Ryder Cup 2023 – day two

06:27 , Lawrence Ostlere

A reminder of this morning’s tee times and pairings:

6:35am Foursomes match 1: Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy vs Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth

6:50am Foursomes match 2: Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg vs Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka

7:05am Foursomes match 3: Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka vs Max Homa and Brian Harman

7:20am Foursomes match 4: Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton vs Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay

USA affected by illness, says Zach Johnson

06:22 , Lawrence Ostlere

American captain Zach Johnson said illness may have affected his players after Team USA failed to register a single win in the opening eight matches for the first time in Ryder Cup history.

Europe swept to an historic 4-0 lead in the morning foursomes, before claiming another win and three ties in the afternoon fourballs to hold a 6½ - 1½ advantage overnight.

“We’ve got some congestion and some signs [of illness],” Johnson said. “Things like that are unfortunate, sometimes the energy is a little low. But the ability and desire to go out and play is still there. Every one of them wants to play every match.”

Zach Johnson speaks to the media after day one in Rome (Getty Images)

Hovland, Aberg and the Scandi bromance at the beating heart of Europe’s Ryder Cup

06:15 , Lawrence Ostlere

A closer look at Europe’s Scandinavian pairing in match two:

“Golf is easy when you’re playing with The Stud,” said Viktor Hovland at the end of his morning foursomes match, glancing up admiringly at his teammate. The Stud is Ludvig Aberg, the 23-year-old Swedish Ryder Cup rookie tipped to be the sport’s next big thing. He is tall and slender, with chiseled features, sunken eyes and a disarming smile. And Hovland is right: he makes golf seem easy.

Aberg has been a professional for only four months and has not yet played a major. He didn’t even make the top-four most recognisable faces in their foursomes match against America’s Max Homa and Brian Harman, with Novak Djokovic trailing them around Marco Simone Golf Club. But after an edgy start – “I was very nervous,” Aberg later admitted, and his legs turned to jelly “multiple times” – he soon settled into his Ryder Cup debut.

Full story:

The Scandinavian bromance at the beating heart of Europe’s Ryder Cup

Ryder Cup 2023 – day two

06:09 , Lawrence Ostlere

The fans have just been let into the grounds here at Marco Simone Golf Club, and there is plenty of noise being made already as McIlroy and Fleetwood work on the driving range in front of a packed stand of fans. Less than half an hour until it gets back under way...

Justin Rose buoyant after crucial late point

06:00 , Lawrence Ostlere

“It was the last putt of the day, the whole team around. Bobby [MacIntyre] and I worked so hard all day to get something out of that.

“You look at the significance of the scoreboard and just the fact there was no red on the scoreboard the whole day long. Bob and I did not want it to be us today and I felt we deserved more than that.

“We did play well. Wyndham [Clark] and Max [Homa] tag-teamed nicely and were a hard team to beat. We had to work for it. It gives us huge momentum this afternoon on what could have been a huge claw-back for USA.”

Rose celebrates after making his putt on 18 (Getty Images)

Justin Thomas after USA’s disappointment on Friday

05:53 , Lawrence Ostlere

“It’s not the start we wanted but fortunately for us, we’ve got a lot of golf left. We’ll just go get some sleep, regroup and try to win as many points as possible tomorrow.

“Tomorrow is important. We’ve put ourselves in a spot where every session is extremely important and yeah, at the end of the day, it’s just all anybody can do is control their match.

“You can’t win more than one point in one match, and just go out and do your job and win as many as we possibly can tomorrow and get back in it going into singles.”

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas will pair up again this morning (Getty Images)

Ryder Cup 2023

05:46 , Lawrence Ostlere

The first match of the day is a mouthwatering one: Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth are charged with firing up USA’s day two, and they take on European pair Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood. The ‘Fleetwood Mac’ duo got over the line, just, against Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay yesterday morning and this will be a key match that sets the tone early in the day.

Here’s a closer look at Justin Thomas, who justified his controversial selection in the afternoon fourballs:

Justin Thomas produces iconic moment to validate Ryder Cup selection

Ryder Cup 2023

05:40 , Lawrence Ostlere

However, all was not well in the American camp, as Brooks Koepka hit out at Jon Rahm and labelled his Ryder Cup rival a “child” for his behaviour on the course.

The five-time major winner was left frustrated after Team USA squandered a lead twice in the closing holes of their fourball match against Rahm and rookie Nicolai Hojgaard. Rahm chipped in for eagle on the 16th to square the match and then made another eagle on the 18th after bumping a putt off the backboard before the ball bounced up and nestled into the hole.

“I mean, I think me and Scottie birdied, what did we say, 14, we birdied 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, and then lost by two,” Koepka said after the tied match. “So yeah. I mean, I want to hit a board and pout just like Jon Rahm did. But, you know, it is what it is. Act like a child. But we’re adults. We move on.”

Brooks Koepka hits out at Jon Rahm as tensions boil over at Ryder Cup

Ryder Cup 2023

05:30 , Lawrence Ostlere

The European players thoroughly enjoyed the scenes on the 18th green on Friday.

They had whitewashed America 4-0 in the morning’s foursomes, and as the sun began to set at Marco Simone Golf Club, the 18th green became the setting for late drama in the afternoon’s fourballs. Victor Hovland, Jon Rahm and Justin Rose all made crucial putts at the last to turn defeats into ties and ensure the US did not win a single match on day one – the first time that has ever happened at the Ryder Cup.

“The 18th hole was incredibly kind to us,” said Rose, after he locked in Europe’s 6½-1½ overnight lead, and celebrated wildly with his teammates watching on. “The boys made some incredible putts. Those three ties mean a lot.”

Full story:

Europe relish 18th hole drama after crushing America on day one of Ryder Cup

Ryder Cup 2023 – day two tee times

05:27 , Lawrence Ostlere

It was no surprise when Luke Donald threw out the same four pairings for this morning’s foursomes that clean-swept yesterday morning’s foursomes.

Zach Johnson meanwhile shuffles his pack a little, bringing in Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth right from the start to face Europe’s Fleetwood Mac duo, and backing them up with the heavyweight combination that is Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka.

Here is how the morning will shape up (times BST):

6:35am Foursomes match 1: Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy vs Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth

6:50am Foursomes match 2: Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg vs Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka

7:05am Foursomes match 3: Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka vs Max Homa and Brian Harman

7:20am Foursomes match 4: Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton vs Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay

Ryder Cup 2023

05:09 , Lawrence Ostlere

Follow all the latest updates from day two at the Ryder Cup as Europe look to build on their commanding five-point overnight lead.