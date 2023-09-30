Ryder Cup 2023: Do Europe and USA players receive prize money?

The Ryder Cup is the third-most followed sporting event in the world after the Fifa World Cup and Olympics with Rome delivering its latest chapter.

Europe have a commanding lead heading into Day 2 against Team USA, with Luke Donald outperforming Zach Johnson as captain and selecting the right pairings at Marco Simone Golf Club.

Jon Rahm performed more heroics with a sensational eagle on the 18th to deny Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka.

The United States had little to cheer, although Justin Thomas justified his selection as a wildcard with a fighting display to earn a half point in the fourballs alongside a struggling Jordan Spieth.

Officially there is no prize money on offer, yet a number of incentives, including an increased profile to profit from sponsorship opportunities, bring added motivation beyond sporting pride and writing your name into the history books as a winner of the iconic Ryder Cup trophy itself.

USA

Regardless of the result, the PGA of America awards all 12 players a sum of £163,000 ($200,000) with the money split up and then donated to various organizations, causes and charities.

Team USA can choose where half of the money goes, selecting an organization, while the remaining £80,000 ($100,000) is usually donated to a golfing initiative or educational charity linked to the PGA of America.

In 2021, golf youth charities such as Drive, Chip, & Putt Championship, the PGA Junior League Golf and the Boys & Girls Club of America all benefited.

Europe

Team Europe benefit from a tradition originating in 1983 when Tony Jacklin, who won four times on the PGA Tour, captained Europe, who recieved a unique gift.

Captain Thomas Bjorn presented a personalised Rolex watch.to each member of the 2018 team, who won in sensational fashion at Le Golf National.

In 2018, Jim Furyk gifted the European players with a bespoke decanter, signaling the sportsmanship and respect the Ryder Cup aims to stand for.