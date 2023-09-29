Ryder Cup 2023 day one live: Latest scores and updates from Marco Simone in Rome

Jon Rahm hit Europe's first shot of the Ryder Cup - Reuters/Guglielmo Mangiapane

A well played second hole...

Rahm and Scheffler with two cracking iron shots on the par four second after Burns and Hatton found the fairway, with the Americans slightly inside Rahm. Birdie putts from around 15 to 20 feet coming up for Burns and Hatton, but Burns will get a read.

There have been some boos for the Americans

This booing on the first tee for the Americans is not what golf is about. Hope this all stays - just about - on the right side of the line.

Homa and Hovland in position A

Homa splits the fairway with a nerveless drive, and Hovland smokes one 15 yards or so past him with a lovely soft draw. They would have gone to bed hoping for two tee shots like that.

The all-Scandinavian pairing are on the first tee...

Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland are a popular pairing with the fans, and you would struggle to find two better drivers of the ball, so they should be a formidable foursomes partnership in spite of their inexperience.

They are up against Max Homa and Brian Harman. Homa might be a rookie but is a classy ball-striker, while Open champion Harman is exactly the sort of nuggety player who suits matchplay.

Scheffler scares the hole with his chip!

Bunted one forward off his back foot, and his ball checked on the second bounce before releasing towards the hole. It looked like it had a chance of going in six feet out, but burned the left lip. Great touch from Scheffler and that’s a USA par.

Rahm’s birdie putt is a bit of a lag, but that’s a safe half. All square as they walk to the second tee.

Team USA's Scottie Scheffler reacts after chipping onto the 1st green during the Foursomes

Hatton safely aboard the first green

The Englishman’s iron shot was right on line and settles around 25 feet short of the hole. Rahm will have an outside birdie chance but it is uphill.

Burns’ approach from the semi-rough does not make the journey, so the Americans will need to chip and putt for a par. Not a difficult up and down, but advantage Europe.

The latest from our golf correspondent in Rome

Just watched Burns practising his chipping, before the long walk. Looked very cool. Scheffler will take the first driver, however. The world No 1 teeing off golf’s greatest show.

Scheffler and Rahm get the Ryder Cup started

Not a breath of wind at Marco Simone and the sun is starting to break through.

A few pantomime boos for Scheffler and Burns as they are announced on the first tee.

Scheffler and Rahm have pulled driver, so it looks like they will be taking the odd numbered tee shots.

Scheffler is first up, and a hush falls. His drive hugs the left side and does not peel into his customary fade, coming to settle in the first cut of rough.

Here comes Rahm. He sets up for a fade and this one does turn from left to right, and the soft morning conditions means it stops short of the right bunker. Well positioned in the fairway and a good angle into the back left pin for Hatton.

Team USA's Scottie Scheffler tees off on the 1st hole during the Foursomes

Rahm and Hatton are now on the first tee

A roar of support rings around the amphitheatre that surrounds the first tee. Here come Burns and Scheffler. We await to see who will hit the opening tee shot. Remember, in foursomes one European will tee off on the odd numbered holes and one on the evens.

Just 10 minutes until the opening tee shots

Italian vice-captain Edoardo Molinari is down on the first tee geeing up the crowd, and Luke Donald has just joined him. Cries of “Luuuuukkkkee” from the European crowd, which always sounds a bit like booing, but fear not they are cheering him.

What the players face at Marco Simone

Three chunky par fours to start with before some birdie chances. The opener winds its way uphill and slightly from right to left, but it is a fairly generous tee shot, if there can ever be such a thing under Ryder Cup pressure. You can view all of the holes at Marco Simone with our course guide.

The grandstands around the first tee are filling up

Fans gather in the first grandstand prior to the first tee shot of the Friday morning foursomes matches

The players are on the range

They arrived in darkness at Marco Simone this morning. Rory McIlroy looked sprightly as he arrived in gym gear, but Tyrrell Hatton looked in need of the coffee he was carrying. It’s before 9am local time so he will not be rebuked by the locals for drinking a cappuccino.

American Jamiroquai fans?

Team United States fans are pictured ahead of the competition

Fans running through the gates to gain a vantage point

Growing confidence behind Europe's chances

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the 2023 Ryder Cup as Europe seek to keep the famous golf trophy on this side of the Atlantic following a bruising defeat at Whistling Straits two years ago.

That USA victory looked like it might usher in an era of dominance - and that could still prove the case - but shrewd golf watchers have grown ever more bullish about Europe’s chances over the last 12 months. Captain Luke Donald must have wondered where the new blood was going to emerge from as the likes of Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Paul Casey slipped off the scene for a variety of reasons.

But Europe now boasts the World No 2, 3 and 4 in Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland, who won three times in America this year on his way to winning the FedEx Cup. Matt Fitzpatrick won last year’s US Open, while his fellow Englishmen Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood have enjoyed consistent seasons. Former Italian Open winners Bob MacIntyre and Nicolai Hojgaard earned captain’s picks in part due to their course form at Marco Simone. Prodigious talent Ludvig Aberg was one of Donald’s other picks and heads out alongside Hovland in this morning’s foursomes.

This are the morning matches:

6:35am: Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns vs Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton

6:50am: Max Homa and Brian Harman vs Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland

7:05am: Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa vs Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka

7:20am: Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay vs Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood

Speaking about sending Rahm and Hatton out first, Donald said: “They are very passionate. I think Jon feeds off a playing partner with a similar kind of fire and passion. He wants to feel like he’s out there with a team-mate that’s really engaged with him. Tyrrell really fits that bill.

“The Ryder Cup means a lot to both of those, I found that out over the last couple of weeks. Jon was really inspired by the Ryder Cup back in ‘97. It was the first time he really came to golf - the Ryder Cup at Valderrama.

“I think their personalities match up, the statistics point towards a very strong partnership.”