Ryder Cup 2021: USA seal comprehensive win over Europe at Whistling Straits

Collin Morikawa’s half-point in the singles clinched the USA’s Ryder Cup triumph (Getty Images)

The USA wrapped up a thoroughly deserved and emphatic victory in Sunday’s singles to win the Ryder Cup back on home soil.

After dominating the first two days’ play at Whistling Straits, Steve Stricker’s team needed just three-and-a-half points from the 12 singles matches to regain the famous trophy.

And despite an emotional Rory McIlroy going out well for Europe to win the opening match against Olympic champion Xander Schauffele, there was never any signs of a famous comeback for the visitors that would have exceeded their ‘Miracle at Medinah’ exploits from 2012.

Victory looked a formality all day and was secured when Collin Morikawa drew with Viktor Hovland on the 18th green to take the scores to 14 1/2 to 6 1/2.

With players still out on the course, the USA hope to surpass the 18 1/2 points the 1981 team recorded in the biggest American rout of the modern era.

More to follow

