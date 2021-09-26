Ryder Cup 2021: USA complete dominant victory over Europe in Sunday singles

The US completed their inevitable victory over Europe in emphatic style on Sunday afternoon at Whistling Straits to reclaim the Ryder Cup.

Steve Stricker’s side needed just three and a half points to seal their victory, having dominated the first three sessions 3-1 to take an all but insurmountable lead, and despite Rory McIlroy’s fine performance to defeat Xander Schauffele, a landslide of red soon followed on the scoreboard.

Patrick Cantlay saw off Shane Lowry, while Jon Rahm finally ran out of steam after his heroics saved Europe from further embarrassment throughout the week and the world No 1 was defeated resoundingly by Scottie Scheffler.

Bryson DeChambeau pulled the US to within just half a point of glory as he showed the brutish power and deft precision to inflict a first defeat of the week on Sergio Garcia.

And it was the Open champion, Collin Morikawa, who completed the victory after his match with the valiantly battling Viktor Hovland finished all square.

Report to follow at the end of play...