Ryder Cup 2021 TV channel and live stream: How can I watch USA vs Europe on TV in UK today?

The USA are in charge after day one of the Ryder Cup after opening up a 6-2 lead over Europe in the Friday sessions at Whistling Straits.

Europe claimed victory over the USA at Le Golf National three years ago but they have it all to do if they are to retain their crown this weekend. .

Covid travel restrictions mean an even more partisan home crowd than usual will be behind the US in Wisconsin, with most European fans having to watch on from home.

Fortunately, the time difference has been relatively kind to UK viewers this time around - Wisconsin is six hours behind the UK, meaning the action will run through the afternoons and evenings on these shores.

Where to watch the 2021 Ryder Cup

TV channel: The Ryder Cup will be televised in its entirety on Sky Sports Golf, starting on Friday and running all the way through until its conclusion on Sunday. In addition, much of the action will be shown on Sky Sports’ Main Event channel .

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can watch the Ryder Cup live via SkyGo.

