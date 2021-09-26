Ryder Cup 2021 LIVE: Latest scores and updates from USA vs Europe singles matches

Follow all the action as Europe attempt to pull off the greatest comeback in Ryder Cup history at Whistling Straits on Sunday.

Padraig Harrington’s side head into the singles 11-5 down, despite a valiant display yesterday afternoon to take two points from the fourballs. Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia were magnificent once again and have won all three of their matches together, while Shane Lowry holed an immense 12ft putt on the 18th green under extreme pressure to secure a full point for Team Europe. The damage, in truth, though, had already been done after the USA dominated the morning foursomes once again, taking the session 3-1 to leave Europe staring down the barrel of a lopsided defeat. That much was apparent when Justin Thomas began drinking a beer and celebrating in front of the grandstand on the first tee.

It means the USA require just three and a half points from this afternoon’s 12 matches to claim victory. The opening match pits Olympic champion Xander Schauffle (3-0) against an offbeat Rory McIlroy (0-3). Bryson DeChambeau faces Sergio Garcia in another tantalising match-up, while Dustin Johnson will attempt to go 5-0 for the week when he faces Paul Casey. Follow all the latest updates from all 12 matches live below:

Ryder Cup 2021 latest scores and updates

USA 11-5 Europe

Xander Schauffele vs Rory McIlroy

Patrick Cantlay vs Shane Lowry

Scottie Scheffler vs Jon Rahm

Bryson DeChambeau vs Sergio Garcia

Collin Morikawa vs Viktor Hovland

Dustin Johnson vs Paul Casey

Brooks Koepka vs Bernd Wiesberger

Tony Finau vs Ian Poulter

Justin Thomas vs Tyrrell Hatton

Harris English vs Lee Westwood

Jordan Spieth vs Tommy Fleetwood

Daniel Berger vs Matt Fitzpatrick

Dustin Johnson analyses Saturday display

13:45 , Dylan Terry

Story continues

USA all but condemn Europe to defeat with dominant foursomes display

13:15 , Dylan Terry

The final hour of a vital third session at Whistling Straits all but ended in a death sentence for Europe’s defence of the Ryder Cup and even those clinging to the most delirious optimism can harbour little hope of a comeback.

Ryder Cup 2021: USA all but condemn Europe to defeat

Superb moment for Lowry

12:45 , Dylan Terry

DeChambeau labelled ‘classless’ for complaints over putt not being conceded

12:15 , Dylan Terry

Bryson DeChambeau was branded “classless” after appearing to complain about a European decision not to concede a putt early in his Ryder Cup fourballs match on Saturday.

The American playing alongside Scottie Scheffler, was left with a short putt to halve the opening hole after Viktor Hovland missed a chance to give himself and Tommy Fleetwood an early lead.

DeChambeau duly rolled the ball into the hole but did not seem happy that he had been made to do so as he laid his putter on ground after taking his shot.

Bryson DeChambeau labelled ‘classless’ for complaints over putt not being conceded

Ryder Cup 2021: USA take 11-5 lead over Europe into Sunday singles

01:21 , Tom Kershaw

That brings an end to our live coverage on what was a memorable but ultimately ruinous day for Europe’s Ryder Cup defence. Steve Stricker’s side will require just three and a half points to complete a dominant victory in the Sunday singles and even Padraig Harrington will surely accept there is now way back for his team now.

Ryder Cup 2021: USA take 11-5 lead over Europe into Sunday singles

Sunday 26 September 2021 00:21 , Tom Kershaw

Ryder Cup 2021: Scheffler & DeChambeau 3&1 defeat Fleetwood & Hovland

Sunday 26 September 2021 00:20 , Tom Kershaw

DeChambeau hits a brilliant tee-shot at the 17th, finishing just 10ft from the hole. He’s been wayward all day, but that was a laser from well over 200 yards. Fleetwood’s effort is no good, nose-diving into the rough. Hovland’s is better, but his putter fails him again. It was immaterial anyway. Only needing a half to win the match, DeChambeau had already confirmed the point that will, almost certainly, put this Ryder Cup out of Europe’s reach.

Ryder Cup 2021: Scheffler & DeChambeau 2UP vs Fleetwood & Hovland

Sunday 26 September 2021 00:13 , Tom Kershaw

Hovland has a birdie putt at the 16th but it refuses to drop. The Norwegian has been mightily impressive but has come unstuck on the green a few times now. Scheffler has found his touch, though, and sinks his putt to win the hole. That gives the US a dormie lead heading to the 17th. They’ve won the last three holes in succession and turned this match around. Europe have fought bravely, but it doesn’t look like it will be enough.

Sunday 26 September 2021 00:09 , Tom Kershaw

Ryder Cup 2021: Johnson & Morikawa 4&3 defeat McIlroy vs Poulter

Sunday 26 September 2021 00:06 , Tom Kershaw

Morikawa birdies the 15th and McIlroy has no response. That result has been inevitable for a long time now. Mcllroy and Poulter simply haven’t produced when it matters. That should be no disservice to such a formidable American pairing, though. They’ve been brilliant throughout.

Ryder Cup 2021: Finau & English defeated by Lowry & Hatton 1UP

Sunday 26 September 2021 00:04 , Tom Kershaw

English gets down in two. Lowry has a 10ft putt to win the match and take the full point. The atmosphere is electric and the pressure is huge. He starts it outside the right of the hole, it slows down and takes the slope with utter certainty. In it goes! Absolutely outstanding from the Irishman.

Ryder Cup 2021: Finau & English vs Lowry & Hatton 1UP

Saturday 25 September 2021 23:59 , Tom Kershaw

There’s a lot of pressure on the Europeans on 18 now. Lowry can only lay up from the bunker and, while his third is excellent, it’s still a very trick par putt. Hatton is in the greenside bunker, it’s tricky, and his shot gets caught in the collar. English found the fringe with a great approach and will have a putt to win the hole and tie the match.

Saturday 25 September 2021 23:56 , Tom Kershaw

Ryder Cup 2021: Scheffler & DeChambeau 1UP vs Fleetwood & Hovland

Saturday 25 September 2021 23:52 , Tom Kershaw

A big moment in the group behind as Scheffler, who hasn’t played particularly well this afternoon, judges an arcing putt on the 15th green to utter perfection. The ball catches the lip almost in slow motion and his playing partner, DeChambeau, approves of that. There’s chest bumps, first bumps, and a whole lot of celebrating.

Ryder Cup 2021: Koepka & Spieth vs Rahm & Garcia 2UP

Saturday 25 September 2021 23:51 , Tom Kershaw

Jon Rahm! Take a bow. He has proven time and time again why he’s the number one player in the world over the last two days but this is really special, a 29ft putt that drills into the centre of the hole. What a time to make it, too. Spieth is suddenly under huge pressure to make birdie and he can’t rise to it. Europe take a dormie two lead to the 17th tee.

Ryder Cup 2021: Koepka & Spieth vs Rahm & Garcia 1UP

Saturday 25 September 2021 23:47 , Tom Kershaw

It’s very sloppy at the 16th. All four players miss the green with their second shots by some distance. Koepka has a horrible bunker shot but somehow manages to get on the green. He can’t hole his birdie putt, though. Spieth hooked his tee-shot 44 yards left but his pitch up the bank is brilliant and he’ll have a good chance of leaving with a four. Rahm has a longer look...

Ryder Cup 2021: Finau & English vs Lowry & Hatton 1UP

Saturday 25 September 2021 23:43 , Tom Kershaw

The 17th is halved and Hatton launches a perfect drive down 18, where he really rose to the occasion yesterday. Europe are guaranteed a half-point in the match, but that won’t be enough for their hopes. They need an outright victory and Lowry hasn’t helped that cause, pulling his tee-shot into the bunker down the left. It’s a tense finale.

Ryder Cup 2021: Finau & English vs Lowry & Hatton 1UP

Saturday 25 September 2021 23:34 , Tom Kershaw

Lowry’s ball is stuck on the side of a steep bank and he’ll take a penalty drop and attempt to chip in for par at 17. Hatton has a great look at birdie but his putt slips just past and leaves 3ft back. That was so close and may well have sealed the match.

Ryder Cup 2021: Scheffler & DeChambeau vs Fleetwood & Hovland A/S

Saturday 25 September 2021 23:26 , Tom Kershaw

Another big twist further back. This time, it’s DeChambeau who drains a huge birdie putt at the 14th. That suddenly makes Fleetwood’s a must-make and his putter has been infamously shaky this year. It proves so again, the ball lipping out on the low side.

Ryder Cup 2021: Koepka & Spieth vs Rahm & Garcia 1UP

Saturday 25 September 2021 23:24 , Tom Kershaw

A huge moment at the 15th! Spieth and Rahm are both in close and it’s the American to go first. He misses from 9ft. Rahm is closer and has little more than 6ft to win the hole. There’s not much movement and the world No 1 makes no mistake.

Ryder Cup 2021: Finau & English vs Lowry & Hatton 1UP

Saturday 25 September 2021 23:22 , Tom Kershaw

Lowry two putts for birdie at the 16th and that puts huge pressure on Finau. If he misses, this match is headed to dormie, but the American stands tall to the test, holing a nervous putt down the slope. The lead stays at one with two to play.

Ryder Cup 2021: Johnson & Morikawa 3UP vs McIlroy vs Poulter

Saturday 25 September 2021 23:13 , Tom Kershaw

Poulter is safely in for par at the 12th but there’s a rare hiccup for Johnson, who pulls his own par putt. That heaps unnecessary pressure on Morikawa but, of course, the Open champion is wise to it. He rolls it in comfortably and they remain three clear with just six to play.

Ryder Cup 2021: Finau & English vs Lowry & Hatton 1UP

Saturday 25 September 2021 23:10 , Tom Kershaw

The difficult 15th is halved and Lowry & Hatton take a one-shot lead to the par-5. English flushes it down the fairway and his approach just trickles over the back. Lowry is up next and it pitches on the fringe, takes a couple of bounces and settles pin high. A great shot by the Irishman coming down the stretch.

Ryder Cup 2021: Scheffler & DeChambeau vs Fleetwood & Hovland 1UP

Saturday 25 September 2021 22:52 , Tom Kershaw

Fleetwood & Hovland regain the lead at the par-3 12th. DeChambeau, who hasn’t been at the races at all, can’t contribute and Scheffler leaves himself a tricky 20ft downhill putt just for par. Fleetwood lags once nicely to secure his par, the pressure is on Scheffler, and he can’t deliver.

Ryder Cup 2021: Koepka & Spieth vs Rahm & Garcia A/S

Saturday 25 September 2021 22:47 , Tom Kershaw

Koepka & Spieth have hauled Rahm & Garcia back to all square! A huge effort by the American pair and they’re deserving of it. Koepka’s shot into the 13th was brilliant and the Spaniards knew one of them had to hole their chips from just off the fringe. Rahm so nearly did, lipping out at pace, but it leaves the door open and Koepka makes no mistake with his putter.

Ryder Cup 2021: Finau & English vs Lowry & Hatton 1UP

Saturday 25 September 2021 22:42 , Tom Kershaw

A huge moment in the first group at 14 for Europe. Their momentum had stumbled a little and English’s approach was a kick-in gimme. Hatton and Lowry were both a long way out but the former’s putt is brilliant, a monster from 33ft that rams the centre of the hole at pace. There’s a huge fist pump. That was clutch and keeps their noses in front.

Ryder Cup 2021: Johnson & Morikawa 3UP vs McIlroy vs Poulter

Saturday 25 September 2021 22:36 , Tom Kershaw

Poulter throws a brilliant chip in at the short par-4 10th. It pitches just a few inches past the hole and so nearly drops for eagle. That’ll be a gimme and Poulter beats his chest but Morikawa is entirely unfazed. He flops one up over the bunker and it’s every bit as brilliant. The lead stays at three and is looking very much like a point lost for Europe.

Ryder Cup 2021: Finau & English vs Lowry & Hatton 1UP

Saturday 25 September 2021 22:32 , Tom Kershaw

Finau holes an 11ft putt at the 13th and neither Hatton or Lowry have a reply. Their lead is cut down to just one shot.

Ryder Cup 2021: Scheffler & DeChambeau vs Fleetwood & Hovland A/S

Saturday 25 September 2021 22:24 , Tom Kershaw

The momentum continues to shift. DeChambeau drains a huge 30ft birdie putt at the 10th and Hovland, who chunked his chip, can’t follow him in. Back to all square.

Ryder Cup 2021: Koepka & Spieth vs Rahm & Garcia 1UP

Saturday 25 September 2021 22:21 , Tom Kershaw

It’s getting very raucous in the headline group. Koepka and Spieth both find the small 12th green and are greeted with huge ovations. Garcia and Rahm can’t match them, both tee-shots catching the wind and sinking into the bunker. The noise gets louder.

Ryder Cup 2021: Finau & English vs Lowry & Hatton 2UP

Saturday 25 September 2021 22:09 , Tom Kershaw

Finau’s tee-shot at 12 just trickled back again the collar of rough. There’s certainly a chance to hole out, though, and he so nearly does. The chip runs just past and is a kick-in gimme. Hatton has a putt to win the hole but it slides past. He’s furious with that - although he always is - and gesticulates angrily at his caddie. The Europeans still have a two-hole lead, though.

Ryder Cup 2021: Johnson & Morikawa 3UP vs McIlroy vs Poulter

Saturday 25 September 2021 22:01 , Tom Kershaw

There’s no joy to speak of for McIlroy & Poulter, though. Their misery continues and they’re now three down through eight holes. It’s much self-inflicted, too, with both missing the green badly and failing to get up and down. A 4ft par putt for Morikawa is good enough to win the hole.

Ryder Cup 2021: Finau & English vs Lowry & Hatton 2UP

Saturday 25 September 2021 21:59 , Tom Kershaw

Hatton joins the party and it’s about time, too, after Lowry went five-under-par through 10 holes. The Englishman holes a 16.5ft putt for birdie to give Europe a two-hole lead in the match. He then follows it up with a magnificent tee-shot at the par-3 12th and will have another great look there.

Ryder Cup 2021: Scheffler & DeChambeau vs Fleetwood & Hovland 1UP

Saturday 25 September 2021 21:57 , Tom Kershaw

Hovland holes that shirt birdie putt at the ninth after such a fine approach and Europe take the lead at the turn.

Ryder Cup 2021: Koepka & Spieth vs Rahm & Garcia 1UP

Saturday 25 September 2021 21:56 , Tom Kershaw

Rahm’s birdie putt at 10 lips out but there’s no trouble for Koepka, who judges it perfectly again across the slope. The US have all the momentum in that group and are just one shot back now.

Ryder Cup 2021: Scheffler & DeChambeau vs Fleetwood & Hovland A/S

Saturday 25 September 2021 21:50 , Tom Kershaw

Hovland arrows a terrific approach into the ninth pin, which is tucked away in such a tricky corner at the back of the green. That’s a brilliant shot but it’s made better by the fact that Scheffler and DeChambeau are struggling. The latter took two out of the bunker on eight and screwed a horrid hook left on the tee at the ninth. A chance for Europe to take the lead at the turn.

Ryder Cup 2021: Scheffler & DeChambeau vs Fleetwood & Hovland A/S

Saturday 25 September 2021 21:43 , Tom Kershaw

Fleetwood & Hovland move back to all square at the 8th. That’s a great response after that poor putt by Hovland at 7. It’s much the fault of DeChambeau and Scheffler, who have been very erratic on the front nine. They can only make bogeys and a par will do for Hovland to take the hole.

Ryder Cup 2021: Finau & English vs Lowry & Hatton 1UP

Saturday 25 September 2021 21:41 , Tom Kershaw

Lowry is loving every second of his Ryder Cup rookie experience. English’s birdie put the pressure on the two Europeans at the 10th green, but the former Open champion rolls in a 19ft putt to halve the hole. His celebration is emphatic.

Ryder Cup 2021: Johnson & Morikawa 2UP vs McIlroy vs Poulter

Saturday 25 September 2021 21:39 , Tom Kershaw

It’s another birdie for Morikawa. He’s been terrific all day but his tee-shot into the long par-3 7th is one of his very best. It’s a 230-yard iron that accounts for the wind perfectly and he rolls in the putt to win the hole.

Ryder Cup 2021: Koepka & Spieth vs Rahm & Garcia 2UP

Saturday 25 September 2021 21:21 , Tom Kershaw

The momentum continues to shift in the US’s favour. Koepka’s approach into the long par-4 8th is brilliant and finishes just 15ft away from over 200 yards. Rahm’s effort is much shorter, while Garcia hasn’t contributed a huge amount. Koepka’s putt is judged perfectly and that cuts the deficit to two.

Ryder Cup 2021: Johnson & Morikawa 1UP vs McIlroy vs Poulter

Saturday 25 September 2021 21:19 , Tom Kershaw

Easy pickings for Johnson & Morikawa at the short par-4 6th. The pair both hit excellent drives, with Johnson’s stopping on the front fringe. Morikawa’s is even better and finishes just 12ft from the hole. Poulter and McIlroy both carve huge slices out right and cannot make birdie. It wouldn’t have been good enough anyway as Morikawa calmly rolls in his eagle putt.

Ryder Cup 2021: Scheffler & DeChambeau 1UP vs Fleetwood & Hovland

Saturday 25 September 2021 21:16 , Tom Kershaw

A bad mistake by Hovland at the 7th. He races his birdie putt 6ft past the hole on the high side and then dribbles the return low. That hands the lead to Scheffler & DeChambeau all too easily.

Ryder Cup 2021: Koepka & Spieth vs Rahm & Garcia 3UP

Saturday 25 September 2021 21:11 , Tom Kershaw

Here’s another look at that brilliant Rahm putt that propelled the Spaniards into a three-hole lead.

Ryder Cup 2021: Johnson & Morikawa vs McIlroy vs Poulter A/S

Saturday 25 September 2021 20:59 , Tom Kershaw

And there’s another! Poulter, who’s been a peripheral figure since Friday morning, whether on the course or not, takes centre stage in typical chest-beating fashion. It’s a terrific putt, too, snaking across 28ft of green at the 5th to get the match back to all square.

Ryder Cup 2021: Koepka & Spieth vs Rahm & Garcia 3UP

Saturday 25 September 2021 20:55 , Tom Kershaw

Rahm holes a huge putt from distance! The world No 1 has been absolutely phenomenal and suddenly Spieth’s putt is just for a half. Just like the last hole, he misses again. Another big momentum shift for Europe.

Ryder Cup 2021: Koepka & Spieth vs Rahm & Garcia 2UP

Saturday 25 September 2021 20:49 , Tom Kershaw

Spieth will have another putt of a similar length at the seventh, though, to make amends. Rahm’s tee-shot at the long par-4 was very good, but Spieth’s is another calibre, catching the slope on the left side of the green and arcing round towards the pin tucked away at the back.

Ryder Cup 2021: Koepka & Spieth vs Rahm & Garcia 2UP

Saturday 25 September 2021 20:44 , Tom Kershaw

A big let-off for Rahm & Garcia at the sixth. Spieth engineers a magnificent pitch from a shocking lie after dragging an iron left off the tee. Rahm can’t make birdie from the fringe and that leaves the American with an excellent chance to win the hole. To everyone’s shock, he misses and the Spaniards remain two ahead.

Ryder Cup 2021: Scheffler & DeChambeau vs Fleetwood & Hovland A/S

Saturday 25 September 2021 20:40 , Tom Kershaw

Brilliant from DeChambeau. He finds the green at 5 from a bad lie by the bush and then drains a long and difficult downhill putt for birdie. Fleetwood has a much shorter one up the hill to tie but he pushes it badly. Back to all square.

Ryder Cup 2021: Scheffler & DeChambeau vs Fleetwood & Hovland 1UP

Saturday 25 September 2021 20:34 , Tom Kershaw

DeChambeau doesn’t go for any heroics at the 5th this time. The wind is against and his ball carries just 260 yards. His second at the par-5 far is from great, too, heading ominously towards a bush.

Ryder Cup 2021: Finau & English vs Lowry & Hatton 1UP

Saturday 25 September 2021 20:33 , Tom Kershaw

Lowry is carrying Hatton but continues to do so successfully. After seeing his partner blade a chip over the back of the green into deep rough, the Irishman calmly two putts for par at the 7th.

Ryder Cup 2021: Koepka & Spieth vs Rahm & Garcia 2UP

Saturday 25 September 2021 20:27 , Tom Kershaw

There’s an angry dispute between Rahm’s caddie and Spieth at the fifth about where the Spaniard has taken a penalty drop after finding the water. It doesn’t matter in the end, though, because Garcia is able to make par for the Spanish pair. That leaves Spieth with a14ft putt for the win. It’s not too difficult but there’s a ferocious breeze blowing right into his face and the ball pulls up short. He’s furious at himself.

Ryder Cup 2021: Finau & English vs Lowry & Hatton 1UP

Saturday 25 September 2021 20:19 , Tom Kershaw

A spectacular drive by English at the 330-yard sixth. It finishes just 11ft from the hole but he can’t sink it. With a birdie all but guaranteed, the pressure is on Lowry to make birdie, after a fine pitch shot. He rises to the challenge from 7ft. That’s the Irishman’s fourth birdie in six holes.

Ryder Cup 2021: Johnson & Morikawa 1UP vs McIlroy vs Poulter

Saturday 25 September 2021 20:12 , Tom Kershaw

Johnson and Morikawa both find the green at the third and, after McIlroy secures his par, both have birdie putts to win the hole. Johnson goes first but it’s a poor misread from 28ft. Morikawa has a better chance from half that distance but it slips by too. The lead stays at one, but McIlroy and Poulter need to find something soon.

Ryder Cup 2021: Koepka & Spieth vs Rahm & Garcia 2UP

Saturday 25 September 2021 20:05 , Tom Kershaw

Rahm’s drive heads toward the water at five! It’s been a cursed hole for him this week. Thankfully, Garcia’s is straight and certainly on land.

Saturday 25 September 2021 19:59 , Tom Kershaw

Ryder Cup 2021: Koepka & Spieth vs Rahm & Garcia 2UP

Saturday 25 September 2021 19:58 , Tom Kershaw

Sensational by Jon Rahm. The Spaniard holes a 27ft double-breaking putt for birdie at the fourth, and nobody else in the group can match that. That gives Europe a two-hole lead in the match and they lead in three of the four matches out on the course now.

Ryder Cup 2021: Johnson & Morikawa 1UP vs McIlroy vs Poulter

Saturday 25 September 2021 19:56 , Tom Kershaw

Johnson is in for birdie at the par-5 2nd and McIlroy has 12ft for a half. It catches the lip but refuses to drop. Europe trail in the final match but it’s better news elsewhere.

Ryder Cup 2021: Finau & English vs Lowry & Hatton 1UP

Saturday 25 September 2021 19:49 , Tom Kershaw

Hatton’s erratic play from this morning seems destined to continue, with Lowry very much carrying this European pairing. The Englishman does show his quality from the bunker, with a magnificent shot that almost spins back into the hole. That was his third, though, after a chunked chip out of the rough and English will have two putts for the win. He leaves a long putt well short and then pulls the second. A big let-off for the Europeans who remain one up.

Ryder Cup 2021: Koepka & Spieth vs Rahm & Garcia 1UP

Saturday 25 September 2021 19:44 , Tom Kershaw

That’s why he’s the world No 1. Rahm roles in a terrific birdie putt at the tricky par-4 4th to retake the lead in the match. He’s been imperious in all four matches he’s played so far.

Ryder Cup 2021: Koepka & Spieth vs Rahm & Garcia A/S

Saturday 25 September 2021 19:34 , Tom Kershaw

Spieth played a brilliant approach into the par-5 2nd and then rolled in a 10ft eagle putt to put himself and Koepka back on level terms with Europe’s star pairing.

Ryder Cup 2021: Johnson & Morikawa vs McIlroy vs Poulter A/S

Saturday 25 September 2021 19:30 , Tom Kershaw

A high-quality start at the first for the final group. Poulter drains a long birdie putt and he loved that. ‘The Postman’ has a point to prove today. But Johnson has an answer, his birdie putt just catching the lip and falling, despite the wind desperately attempting to blow it in the other direction.

Ryder Cup 2021: Scheffler & DeChambeau vs Fleetwood & Hovland A/S

Saturday 25 September 2021 19:27 , Tom Kershaw

There’s a bit of tension up at the first green with DeChambeau made to putt a very short one for a half. He does so and then insinuates his displeasure by using his putter as a measuring stick. His putter is, of course, elongated with a handle akin to a baseball bat, though, so it’s not a particularly fair comparison.

Ryder Cup 2021: Finau & English vs Lowry & Hatton 1UP

Saturday 25 September 2021 19:21 , Tom Kershaw

English makes a mess of the par-5 2nd and finds the water, but Finau is able to get down in par. A poor hole by the American pair and Lowry takes full advantage! He rolls in a huge birdie putt from the fringe and lets out a huge roar and first pump.

Ryder Cup 2021: Finau & English vs Lowry & Hatton A/S

Saturday 25 September 2021 19:08 , Jamie Braidwood

At the par-3 third, both English and Hatton miss the green with their tee shots and find themselves down the steep bank to the left.

Finau’s shot is short but Lowry continues his fine start and he finds the back of the green and is perhaps 10 feet or so of the pin.

Ryder Cup 2021: Scheffler & DeChambeau vs Fleetwood & Hovland

Saturday 25 September 2021 19:04 , Jamie Braidwood

We’re underway in the third match of the afternoon session, but Scheffler and DeChambeau have both found trouble on the left of the fairway. DeChambeau is in the rough while Scheffler is in a hole in the bunker - which is why Hovland’s drive down the middle of the fairway is all the more important.

Advantage Europe on the first.

Ryder Cup 2021: Finau & English vs Lowry & Hatton A/S

Saturday 25 September 2021 18:58 , Jamie Braidwood

Harris English makes a tight approach with his third shot at the par-5 second, but Lowry responds with a wonderful bunker shot to put his ball to within three or four feet to match him and set up the birdie chance.

Both players then make their birdie putts and we stay level through two.

Ryder Cup 2021: Koepka & Spieth vs Rahm & Garcia 1UP

Saturday 25 September 2021 18:55 , Jamie Braidwood

Spieth can’t make the birdie putt and Europe take an early lead thanks to Jon Rahm’s stunning chip. Just the start Harrington called for.

Ryder Cup 2021: Koepka & Spieth vs Rahm & Garcia

Saturday 25 September 2021 18:53 , Jamie Braidwood

Magic from Rahm. He nestles his pitch to within a foot of the hole at the first to set up an certain birdie for Europe.

Spieth leaves himself plenty of work to do with his approach, which runs eight feet or so past the pin, although it’s still closer than Koepka’s.

Ryder Cup 2021: 'The guys know what they have to do’

Saturday 25 September 2021 18:50 , Jamie Braidwood

Europe captain Padraig Harrington speaking to Sky Sports:

“It was going well. We were down in the top match and we turned it around. At that point we were ahead in a couple of other matches. The USA played very well and made the right putts at the right times - but it could have gone either way.

“The guys are pumped up and they know what they have to do - so let’s get at it. We want to get early blue on the board and reduce the lead. If we can do that, anything can happen in the singles.”

Ryder Cup 2021: Koepka & Spieth vs Rahm & Garcia

Saturday 25 September 2021 18:47 , Jamie Braidwood

Garcia’s drive goes left into the ugly rough at the side of the fairway, but Rahm is able to find the short stuff short of the green.

Koepka’s booming drives go way right before Spieth ensures that he joins Rahm on the fairway.

Ryder Cup 2021: Finau & English vs Lowry & Hatton A/S

Saturday 25 September 2021 18:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Lowry’s eagle putt from the edge of the green stops a couple of feet short, but English then rolls in a birdie putt from eight or so feet to secure the half.

Europe need fast starts in all of their matches to quieten the crowd and begin their fightback - but that birdie from English shows how tough an ask that is.

Ryder Cup 2021: Finau & English vs Lowry & Hatton

Saturday 25 September 2021 18:30 , Jamie Braidwood

We’re underway in the opening match of the afternoon - and Shane Lowry has crushed his drive to the edge of the green on the 364-yard par-4.

Ryder Cup 2021

Saturday 25 September 2021 18:29 , Jamie Braidwood

Justin Thomas is acting as cheerleader for Team USA as he whips the home crowd up ahead of the opening tee shots.

Europe must win this session by three points at least if they are to stand any chance of retaining the Ryder Cup.

But the hosts have lived up to their billing as the strongest ever USA to play in this tournament, and that was shown once again in another dominant performance in the foursomes.

Tom Kershaw reports on a session which saw another crushing performance from the USA.

Ryder Cup 2021: USA all but condemn Europe to defeat

Ryder Cup 2021

Saturday 25 September 2021 18:23 , Jamie Braidwood

The afternoon session races around so quickly and we’re just five minutes away from the first tee of the opening match of the fourballs.

Tony Finau was in fine form yesterday and he resumes his partnership alongside Harris English, while Tyrrell Hatton plays with a third different partner in Shane Lowry.

Ryder Cup 2021

Saturday 25 September 2021 18:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Here’s the schedule for the afternoon’s fourballs.

Tony Finau & Harris English vs Shane Lowry & Tyrrell Hatton

Brooks Koepka & Jordan Spieth vs Jon Rahm & Sergio Garcia

Scottie Scheffler & Bryson DeChambeau vs Tommy Fleetwood & Viktor Hovland

Dustin Johnson & Collin Morikawa vs Rory McIlroy vs Ian Poulter

Ryder Cup 2021: Schauffele & Cantlay 2&1 defeat Westwood & Fitzpatrick

Saturday 25 September 2021 17:52 , Jamie Braidwood

And there’s the final point of the morning session, and again it goes the USA’s way.

Cantlay and Schauffele make par on the 17th and that is enough to extend the USA’s lead to 9-3.

These are tough times for the Europeans and they must now get a big win in the afternoon session to have any hope of retaining the Ryder Cup in the singles tomorrow.

Ryder Cup 2021: Thomas & Spieth 2UP vs Hovland & Wiesberger

Saturday 25 September 2021 17:49 , Jamie Braidwood

Spieth chips onto the green with the USA’s third shot and that brings the concession.

Spieth and Thomas hit their stride over the back nine and were far too strong for the European rookie pair, who had taken an early three-hole lead.

Ryder Cup 2021: Thomas & Spieth 1UP vs Hovland & Wiesberger

Saturday 25 September 2021 17:47 , Jamie Braidwood

Europe haven’t conceded just yet on 18 and Hovland is looking for a drop on the grassy bed of the creek.

And the rookie hits a frankly sublime shot to within a couple of feet - but that his Europe’s fourth and a bogey is not going to be enough.

Ryder Cup 2021: Schauffele & Cantlay 2UP vs Westwood & Fitzpatrick

Saturday 25 September 2021 17:43 , Jamie Braidwood

And it’s advantage USA at the 17th as Cantlay finds the green with his tee shot - after Westwood sent his approach into the long rough on the left side of the green.

Ryder Cup 2021: Thomas & Spieth 1UP vs Hovland & Wiesberger

Saturday 25 September 2021 17:42 , Jamie Braidwood

Europe’s hopes of salvaging a half in this match end up in the drink. Hovland’s drive at 18 was pushed wide right and Wiesberger from the rough gets his shot all wrong as it drops into the creek that runs up the middle of the split fairways.

Ryder Cup 2021: Schauffele & Cantlay 2UP vs Westwood & Fitzpatrick

Saturday 25 September 2021 17:39 , Jamie Braidwood

That’s a big birdie putt from Westwood, and Europe stay alive in the final group.

Europe had a chance after the USA sent their drive at the par-5 16th into the rough on the left. Fitzpatrick’s chip onto the green didn’t trouble the pin and left Westwood with 12 or so feet for birdie, but the veteran found the middle of the hole for a huge save.

There’s still a lot of work to do, though.

Ryder Cup 2021: Thomas & Spieth 1UP vs Hovland & Wiesberger

Saturday 25 September 2021 17:32 , Jamie Braidwood

Spieth produced some magic by the side of the 17th green yesterday, but can’t get the ball over the high bank today, and neither can Thomas, as the USA conceded the hole.

So Hovland and Wiesberger fight on and will have the chance to steal a half at the last.

Ryder Cup 2021: Thomas & Spieth 2UP vs Hovland & Wiesberger

Saturday 25 September 2021 17:28 , Jamie Braidwood

A glimmer of hope here for Hovland and Wiesberger, who land the ball on the 17th green to set up a lengthy birdie chance while the American pair go left into the long rough. A birdie would take this match into a final hole.

Ryder Cup 2021: Johnson & Morikawa 2&1 vs Casey & Hatton

Saturday 25 September 2021 17:24 , Jamie Braidwood

Hatton bends his knees as his birdie putt agonisingly goes wide of the hole at 17.

Morikawa steps up and calmly sinks his three-foot par putt to win the match.

The USA pair are a formidable pairing but ground that out over the back nine after their four-hole lead was cut to one.

Ryder Cup 2021: Schauffele & Cantlay 3UP vs Westwood & Fitzpatrick

Saturday 25 September 2021 17:22 , Jamie Braidwood

More stunning play from the Americans - this time from Schauffele in the final match. He lands his approach at 15 to two feet as Europe concede the birdie, before Westwood leaves his birdie putt well short.

Europe are now unable to win any of the remaining matches - they can only hope to tie.

Ryder Cup 2021: Thomas & Spieth 2UP vs Hovland & Wiesberger

Saturday 25 September 2021 17:19 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s simply brilliant from Justin Thomas. After his stunning play at 16 last night, he lands another brilliant approach shot to within four feet and set up an eagle putt for Spieth.

Europe made their birdie but it didn’t matter, as Spieth sinks the putt move two up with two to play.

Ryder Cup 2021: Johnson & Morikawa 2UP vs Casey & Hatton

Saturday 25 September 2021 17:17 , Jamie Braidwood

Morikawa hits a brilliant approach high into the wind on 17 and lands it on the centre of the green.

That puts significant pressure on Casey, who takes on the pin and delivers, finding the narrow gap to run his ball at the hole and land it on the back of the green. Europe are in a better position to make birdie.

Ryder Cup 2021: Johnson & Morikawa 2UP vs Casey & Hatton

Saturday 25 September 2021 17:14 , Jamie Braidwood

Casey and Hatton scrambled to make their par and the USA can’t take advantage on the par 5 as they make par themselves.

Europe are still alive in that match but they must win the next two holes.

Ryder Cup 2021: Koepka & Berger vs Garcia & Rahm 3&1

Saturday 25 September 2021 17:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Berger concedes after failing with his long par putt and Rahm and Garcia win their second point as a partnership, and Rahm his third of the tournament.

It’s a terrific fightback from the Spanish pair after they were three down after three holes - and they share a big hug on the green - but the celebrations may not last long.

Ryder Cup 2021: Johnson & Morikawa 2UP vs Casey & Hatton

Saturday 25 September 2021 17:08 , Jamie Braidwood

Europe are about to win a point in the opening group - but things could take an ugly turn soon after.

Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton are on the verge of losing the 16th hole after Casey’s drive found the long rough on the left Tyrrell’s chip failed to make it up the bank.

Ryder Cup 2021: Thomas & Spieth 1UP vs Hovland & Wiesberger

Saturday 25 September 2021 17:06 , Jamie Braidwood

But just like that, the momentum swings in the other direction once again. Thomas and Spieth take the lead with their second hole in a row after Hovland and Wiesberger make bogey at the 15th. Europe never recovered from finding the bunker with their drive but still had a putt to half the hole. This time it was Hovland who missed it from six or seven feet - and the rookie has just a horrible drive off to the left on the next hole.

Ryder Cup 2021: Koepka & Berger vs Garcia & Rahm 2UP

Saturday 25 September 2021 17:03 , Jamie Braidwood

A huge hole for Europe, there, all thanks to Garcia’s second shot. It immediately put the USA under pressure and they couldn’t respond, eventually making it to the green in four.

Garcia lands the ball and 17th green while Berger finds the rough. Europe will win the match with a half.

Ryder Cup 2021: Johnson & Morikawa 2UP vs Casey & Hatton

Saturday 25 September 2021 16:55 , Jamie Braidwood

Casey and Hatton’s momentum comes to a halt at the 15th. They didn’t play the long par-4 particularly well and Hatton’s par putt lipped out - before the USA holed the par putt to take the hole.

Europe are two down with three to play in that match.

Ryder Cup 2021: Koepka & Berger vs Garcia & Rahm 1UP

Saturday 25 September 2021 16:52 , Jamie Braidwood

What a shot from Garcia at 16! The Spaniard attacks the flag with his second shot at the par 5 and lands it to within five feet of the hole to set up an eagle chance.

The USA, meanwhile, are in trouble after Koepka found the bunker with his drive.

Ryder Cup 2021: Thomas & Spieth vs Hovland & Wiesberger A/S

Saturday 25 September 2021 16:51 , Jamie Braidwood

Hovland and Wiesberger get into difficulty on the 15th and in the end it’s Wiesberger who can’t make the par putt from the edge of the green. We’re all square once more in Match 3.

Ryder Cup 2021: Koepka & Berger vs Garcia & Rahm 1UP

Saturday 25 September 2021 16:44 , Jamie Braidwood

Finally, Koepka and Berger play out the 15th and half the hole with Europe. It took a remarkable shot from Koepka from the rough to land the ball on the green but there will no doubt be some in the European team who will not be happy with how long Koepka took to take his second.

As it is, Rahm and Garcia hold a narrow lead heading into the final three holes.

Ryder Cup 2021: Johnson & Morikawa 1UP vs Casey & Hatton

Saturday 25 September 2021 16:38 , Jamie Braidwood

STUNNING from Paul Casey! He chips in, blind and over a bunker, from 50 yards to pull another hole back for Europe!

It’s three in four holes for Europe and they are now only one down. Shot of the day so far for Europe - and how big could that be. They will believe they can salvage something from this match now.

Ryder Cup 2021: Schauffele & Cantlay 3UP vs Westwood & Fitzpatrick

Saturday 25 September 2021 16:36 , Jamie Braidwood

Europe’s slide in the anchor group continues, as USA win their fourth hole in five and third on the spin.

Westwood hit a poor approach which landed on the bank at the side of the green and although Fitzpatrick’s chip went close, it trickled past the hole.

Schauffele makes his par from close range as the USA move three up.

Ryder Cup 2021: Koepka & Berger vs Garcia & Rahm 1UP

Saturday 25 September 2021 16:28 , Jamie Braidwood

There are lengthy discussions going on at the 15th. Koepka is standing over his ball beside a fairway bunker and it looks like the USA ball has landed on a drain, which has been concealed by a tuft of long grass. Koepka and Berger looked concerned that they would hit the drain with their swing.

Sergio Garcia and Henrik Stenson are nearby and don’t seem to be too concerned by the situation.

