Ryder Cup 2021 LIVE: Latest scores and updates from USA vs Europe foursomes matches

Follow all the action as Team USA take an imposing 6-2 lead over Team Europe into the second day of the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

Steve Stricker’s side dominated both sessions yesterday, with only the Spanish pairing of Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia able to win an outright point for Europe. Former world No 1 Dustin Johnson returned to form and won in both sessions, as did Olympic champion Xander Schauffele. Staring down the barrel of a 5-1 deficit with two fourball matches remaining on a blustery evening in Wisconsin, Tyrrell Hatton produced a sensational approach to the 18th green to salvage a half-point that could yet act as a lifeline for Europe’s defence.

Those hopes are already very frail, though, and Steve Stricker has unsurprisingly opted for the same four foursomes pairings this morning, although he has altered the order. For Europe, Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter have both been dropped after a chastening defeat yesterday. Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger will be first off and take on Rahm and Garcia. Johnson and Morikawa will face Casey and Hatton in the second match before Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas come up against Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger. The final pairing pits Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay against Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick. Follow all the latest updates below live:

USA 6-2 Europe

Koepka & Berger 2UP vs Garcia & Rahm

Johnson & Morikawa 3UP vs Casey & Hatton

Thomas & Spieth vs Hovland & Wiesberger 1UP

Schauffele & Cantlay vs Westwood & Fitzpatrick A/S

Ryder Cup 2021: Koepka & Berger 2UP vs Garcia & Rahm

14:10 , Tom Kershaw

Oh no! Rahm finds the water at the fifth again, just as he did yesterday. He can’t believe it. “I don’t get it,” he shouts. “I hit it well.”

Story continues

Berger’s drive found the bunker but that European mistake means Koepka can play very safe and layup.

Ryder Cup 2021: Thomas & Spieth vs Hovland & Wiesberger 1UP

14:07 , Tom Kershaw

Hovland is playing excellently so far and throws another fine approach into the second green. Wiesberger and Thomas both make great putts to halve with birdies.

Ryder Cup 2021: Schauffele & Cantlay vs Westwood & Fitzpatrick A/S

14:06 , Tom Kershaw

Cantlay has a great chance to win the opening hole after Westwood’s putt stayed high. The American, unusually for him, though, pulls it low. Halved in pars.

Ryder Cup 2021: Koepka & Berger 2UP vs Garcia & Rahm

14:04 , Tom Kershaw

Garcia is furious with himself after missing the fourth green from the middle of the fairway. It means Berger only has to find the green to put Europe under yet more pressure, but the American drags his approach left. Rahm’s bunker shot is excellent and is immediately conceded. Koepka can’t match that and Berger’s par putt flies by. Europe has one back in the first match.

Ryder Cup 2021: Johnson & Morikawa 3UP vs Casey & Hatton

14:02 , Tom Kershaw

Johnson chips in at the third! The former world No 1 is playing absolutely brilliantly. It means Hatton has to go for broke with a very difficult flop shot and, although it’s a fine effort, that’s another hole lost for the Europeans.

Ryder Cup 2021: Schauffele & Cantlay vs Westwood & Fitzpatrick

14:00 , Tom Kershaw

The final group gets underway on the first tee. Cantlay & Schauffele were so impressive against Poulter & McIlroy, winning the first five holes in succession. They take on Westwood & Fitzpatrick, who struggled yesterday.

Harrington has left McIlroy, Poulter, Lowry and Fleetwood out this morning. It’s easy to speak in hindsight, but that could be a decision Europe’s captain comes to regret when so desperately needing to win this session.

Ryder Cup 2021: Thomas & Spieth vs Hovland & Wiesberger 1UP

13:51 , Tom Kershaw

Finally, there is something to cheer for Team Europe. Hovland takes full advantage of Wiesberger’s fine drive with an excellent approach into the green that leaves a simple birdie putt. Spieth didn’t judge his approach as well, leaving Thomas with a tricky flop shot out the rough. It’s a fabulous shot, but he needed to hole it. Europe take the lead.

Ryder Cup 2021: Johnson & Morikawa 2UP vs Casey & Hatton

13:49 , Tom Kershaw

There’s no let-up for the Europeans. This time it’s Johnson at the second. Morikawa’s approach into the par-5 was sloppy and sliced over into the rough on the right. The former world No 1’s pitch is brilliant again, though, and leaves his partner with a straight putt for birdie. Morikawa doesn’t miss those and, after finding the bunker off the tee, Hatton & Casey have no reply.

Ryder Cup 2021: Koepka & Berger 3UP vs Garcia & Rahm

13:45 , Tom Kershaw

From bad to worse. Berger’s tee-shot at the 3rd is pinpoint, pitching just over the flag and Koepka will have a chance at birdie. Garcia, however, turns his approach over and it misses the green and trundles down the slope. Rahm is left with a horrible flop shot and the ball takes the false front and dribbles back into the rough. Garcia can’t hole out from there and a simple two-putt sees the US go three up through three holes.

Ryder Cup 2021: Thomas & Spieth vs Hovland & Wiesberger

13:40 , Tom Kershaw

Thomas & Spieth were the only US pair to lose yesterday, but they still played well and have a formidable record overall. They are facing a new European pairing of Hovland & Wiesberger. The latter takes the honour and shows no nerves on his rookie appearance in front of the grandstand.

Ryder Cup 2021: Koepka & Berger 2UP vs Garcia & Rahm

13:35 , Tom Kershaw

Rahm’s pitch isn’t the best and leaves Garcia with plenty to do. He can’t make the putt for birdie and, after a fine lagged putt that encompassed the length of the green by Koepka, Berger rolls in a short one to win the hole. A disastrous start for Europe.

Ryder Cup 2021: Johnson & Morikawa 1UP vs Casey & Hatton

13:32 , Tom Kershaw

Casey can’t read the double break and Morikawa taps in a very short putt for birdie to win the hole.

Ryder Cup 2021: Johnson & Morikawa vs Casey & Hatton

13:31 , Tom Kershaw

A stunning approach by Johnson at the first. That’s almost a gimme. Hatton’s doesn’t quite catch the slope and Casey will have a tricky downhill slider for the half.

Ryder Cup 2021: Koepka & Berger 1UP vs Garcia & Rahm

13:26 , Tom Kershaw

Berger finds the green with the US’s second at the par-5 2nd. Garcia cannot, though, and he leaves Rahm with a pitch.

Ryder Cup 2021: Johnson & Morikawa vs Casey & Hatton

13:26 , Tom Kershaw

Next up on the tee, Johnson & Morikawa reunite after a formidable outing yesterday. Both two-time major champions, they have suffered from brief lapses of form as of late, but they were hugely impressive in a comprehensive victory over Casey & Hovland yesterday. It’ll be Casey again, although he’s paired with Hatton this morning. It’s the former who takes the honour. His drive just leaks a touch into the rough on the right but it’s fine there. Morikawa’s settles in the left semi and Johnson will have a good angle into the pin.

Ryder Cup 2021: Koepka & Berger 1UP vs Garcia & Rahm

13:20 , Tom Kershaw

Two fabulous tee-shots by Rahm and Koepka at the second, both high fades aided by a gentle breeze.

Ryder Cup 2021: Koepka & Berger 1UP vs Garcia & Rahm

13:17 , Tom Kershaw

There it is. First blood to the Americans to day two. Berger, with his hood up in chilly early morning conditions, rolls in a left-to-right slider for birdie. Garcia knew that was likely and went for the chip-in but the odds were always slim. A perfect start for Team USA.

Ryder Cup 2021: Koepka & Berger vs Garcia & Rahm

13:16 , Tom Kershaw

Koepka’s approach is perfect and settles inside 10ft. That will be a terrific chance for birdie. Rahm’s bunker shot comes out too clean and skips into the rough over the back of the green.

Ryder Cup 2021: Harrington explains decision to drop McIlroy

13:12 , Tom Kershaw

“His health is good. He’s in a strong state of mind. Look, we’re a strong and balanced team. We know we need a big performance out of him in singles tomorrow so he needs to rest like everybody else.”

Ryder Cup 2021: Koepka & Berger vs Garcia & Rahm

13:09 , Tom Kershaw

Garcia pulls his drive and the ball finds its way into one of the many bunkers that line the left of this first fairway. There’s no bother for Berger, though. His drive is absolutely perfect and rolls down the fairway to the rhythm of booming cheers.

Ryder Cup 2021: Koepka & Berger vs Garcia & Rahm

13:04 , Tom Kershaw

So, here we go then. Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm, Europe’s sole outright point winners yesterday, are out on the tee and Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger follow shortly afterwards.

Ryder Cup 2021: Harrington takes to first tee

13:01 , Tom Kershaw

Padraig Harrington takes to the first tee shortly before the first pairing arrive and the European captain is greeted with a shout of ‘We want Rory!’

The Northern Irishman has, of course, been dropped this morning after a dreadful performance yesterday, in which he was thrashed alongside Ian Poulter in the foursomes and Shane Lowry in the fourballs.

Ryder Cup 2021: Day two gets underway at 1.05pm BST

12:51 , Tom Kershaw

There are just 15 minutes now until the first foursomes match - Koepka & Berger vs Garcia & Rahm - gets underway. If you need a reminder of how events unfolded yesterday, here was our day one report:

US take dominant Ryder Cup lead to leave Europe in dire straits

Ryder Cup 2021: Hatton hands Europe lifeline

12:45 , Tom Kershaw

The foursomes are fast approaching and the second day of the Ryder Cup will be underway shortly. There’s no hiding the fact that Europe’s defence is already hanging by a thread, with a 6-2 lead the largest the US has held since 1975 after day one. This stunning approach by Tyrrell Hatton yesterday at the 18th, though, to salvage half a point in a titanic fourball match featuring both Bryson DeChambeau and world No 1 Jon Rahm, did at least provide a lifeline.

Patrick Cantlay grateful for Justin Thomas in ‘dogfight’

12:17 , Jack Rathborn

“JT carried me around all day today and he played great, and it was a dogfight. I thought 3-1 and 3-1 in the two sessions, that’s a great start. Hopefully we can keep the pedal down and keep doing more of the same.”

Justin Thomas admits losing voice on day one

12:11 , Jack Rathborn

“I’ve lost a bit of my voice. I was yelling a little bit. That’s what this event is all about.

“I mean, to have the opportunity to go out and battle like that with Patrick, and for me to be able to pull one for him, making putts, and vice versa. It was fun for us to go out and get a halve out there.”

Viktor Hovland reflects on Ryder Cup debut

12:03 , Jack Rathborn

“It was special being on the team with him, and we had great chemistry all day. Obviously riding the big high early in the round and we had a few bad holes early on the back nine, but we really just trusted each other.

“When I was in trouble, Tommy made a couple clutch par saves, and when he was in trouble, I was able to step up. We really meshed up well today, and it was awesome being paired up with him.”

Tommy Fleetwood describes ‘amazing match’ with Viktor Hovland against Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay

11:56 , Jack Rathborn

“It was an amazing match. At one point we had the upper hand and I had a couple of good chances to put us further ahead at the start of the back nine, but I mean, Viktor played great. I was really happy with how I played, the way those guys hit the ball, the way we all hit the ball really down the stretch.

“Once you turn into the wind on those last few holes, it was a really cool match to be a part of. Of course you always want to get the most out of it you can. We would have loved a win. I had such a beautiful time with Viktor out on the golf course and it was just a really good match.”

DeChambeau describes emotional day

11:49 , Jack Rathborn

“Felt good going out there today, almost too good where it was a little loose. I got a little more into my comfort zone after five and made eagle after that. I didn’t want to make par, because if I did, I would be walking home.

“I’m glad I got something for the team. Frustrating, but we fought hard. They are an amazing team, the Europeans, and Jon Rahm and Tyrrell were great competitors. It was a hard-fought fight to the end, and we definitely had the upper hand. We had a lot more opportunities to do things, and just didn’t take advantage of those.

“Proud of the team. Super proud. They fought hard every single shot out there, from what I saw, and, again, looking back on it, this is a great start, but the job’s not over. We have two more days. A lot more golf. And we cannot lose our mindset to win.”

Rahm on facing DeChambeau

11:44 , Jack Rathborn

“It was a back-and-forth match, and quite an unusual one, when you have Bryson do things like what he did on five, you know you’re going to have a couple holes where a halve is going to be a very good score just because of the tee shots he can hit.

“I’m glad Tyrrell was able to play 18 the way he did. That is a world-class hole, to hit that driver and the five-iron and the putt to follow it up. Glad we could get that halve. Almost feels like a win and now hoping we end strong as a team.”

Tyrrell Hatton eyes momentum for Europe on day two

11:37 , Jack Rathborn

“A very special moment,” said Hatton. “Obviously standing over that, I know it’s a massive putt and it’s going to help the team. I didn’t hole any putts today. I just had to trust that one, and hit it left lip and made sure I hit a good putt.

“Thankfully I managed to do that. It went in and was just an amazing feeling. Obviously you could see the emotion there at the end. It was huge for the team, and hopefully that turns the momentum our way now.

“It’s a partnership [with Rahm] that I was obviously very pleased about. We get on well and I think we enjoyed it out there.”

Harrington highlights Europe’s problem after damaging day one

11:31 , Jack Rathborn

“Our ball striking was good, we just didn’t hole the putts,” conceded Europe captain Padraig Harrington.

“No doubt it was a tough day. It isn’t a good start, but there’s still 20 points to play for.”

‘Bombs away!’: Bryson DeChambeau breaks down monster 417-yard drive

10:17 , Jack Rathborn

Bryson DeChambeau demonstrated just how much of an advantage he has over his rivals with a booming 417-yard drive in the afternoon fourballs at the Ryder Cup on Friday.

The American, who is also specialising in long drive with a competition scheduled for after the conclusion of the action at Whistling Straits this week, has made no secret of his ambition to reach a 200mph ball speed out on the course.

And the dog-leg, 581-yard par-five fifth saw the former US Open champion take dead aim at the flag from the tee box, launching a missile over the water in a totally different line to his playing partner Scotti Scheffler and opponents.

It left just 72 yards, with a delicate flick of a wedge landing four feet from the hole for an easy eagle.

Bryson DeChambeau breaks down monster 417-yard drive at Ryder Cup

Bryson DeChambeau on iconic 417-yard drive at Ryder Cup

10:10 , Jack Rathborn

“I knew if it was a little downwind, I could take a unique line, and I luckily was able to have that wind today,” said DeChambeau, who followed the crushing shot with a short wedge into the green and 10-foot putt for eagle.

“I said to myself, all right, I have to aim at the green, so I did.

“I just aimed at the green and bombs away.”

Rory McIlroy dropped by Europe for foursomes

10:00 , Jack Rathborn

Rory McIlroy has been left out of a Ryder Cup session for the first time in his career after Team Europe captain Padraig Harrington dropped the four-time major champion from Saturday’s foursomes lineup against the United States.

McIlroy, who has figured in every session for Europe since his debut in 2010, lost both his matches on Friday’s opening day, where the U.S. dominated both foursome and fourball sessions to grab a commanding 6-2 lead over holders Europe.

Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia will reunite on the second day after securing Europe’s only victory, while Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick will also play together on Saturday.

Paul Casey has been paired alongside fellow Englishman Tyrrell Hatton, while Norwegian Viktor Hovland will partner with Austrian Bernd Wiesberger.

U.S. captain Steve Stricker stuck with the same four pairings he put out on the opening day, but in a slightly different order, with Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger going out first instead of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

Steve Stricker: Team USA will not take big lead for granted

09:50 , Jack Rathborn

"It's a great start. We are very happy with the start. But my message to the guys is Saturday is a new day.

"Let's just go out and try to win that first session again in the morning and pretend Friday never happened. Let's keep our foot down and continue to play the golf that we know we can play.

"We've had some things that came up and bit us in the rear in other Ryder Cups, so these guys know that and they are focused on coming out strong again."

Harrington admits Europe in for tough weekend at Whistling Straits

09:40 , Jack Rathborn

“You can’t just turn around and try to eat into a lead straight away in one session,” Harrington said.

“It would be lovely if it happened, but you can’t think like that. You’ve got to do it slowly, one step at a time.

“We’ve got 20 points to play for and we’ve got to prepare ourselves for hopefully a long battle all the way through. If we are going to get this done, it’s going to be a very tight one.”

Ryder Cup 2021: Day 1 results

09:29 , Jack Rathborn

UNITED STATES 6-2 EUROPE

Foursomes, United States 3, Europe 1

Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm, Europe, def. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, United States, 3 and 1

Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa, United States, def. Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland, Europe, 3 and 2

Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger, United States, def. Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe, 2 and 1

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter, Europe, 5 and 3

Fourballs, United States 3, Europe 1

Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Paul Casey and Bernd Wiesberger, Europe, 2 and 1

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, halved with Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler, United States

Tony Finau and Harris English, United States, def. Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, Europe, 4 and 3

Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland, Europe, halved with Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay, United States

Ryder Cup: US take dominant lead to leave Europe’s in dire straits

01:15 , Tom Kershaw

Thank you for joining our live coverage on what was a thrilling first day of the Ryder Cup, but ultimately a chastening one for Padraig Harrington’s European team. We will be back tomorrow to bring you all the action from day two at Whistling Straits.

US take dominant Ryder Cup lead to leave Europe in dire straits

