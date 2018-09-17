Ryder Cup 2018: Vegas tabs Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy to be top point earners in Paris

Patrick Reed was the top earner for the United States at the 2016 Ryder Cup, racking up 3.5 points in the Americans' victory at Hazeltine. The wise men in the desert don't foresee the Masters champ defending that honor this fall.

According to the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, Dustin Johnson is the favorite to lead the red, white and blue in Paris, with Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose tabbed the front runners for the Europeans, all owning 5/1 odds to collect the most points. Though Johnson earned two points in four matches two years ago, he did lead the Americans at last year's Presidents Cup with 4.5 points in five bouts. For their efforts, McIlroy turned in three points in five matches in 2016, with Rose accumulating two points in the same amount of action.

Right behind DJ is U.S. Open and PGA champ Brooks Koepka at 11/2. Koepka acquitted himself well in his first Ryder Cup, posting three points in four matches in Minnesota. Justin Thomas, who is making his Ryder Cup debut, is next at 13/2, with Jordan Spieth, already making his third Ryder Cup at age 25, following at 7/1. Then comes Reed, whose bravado and performance in team events have earned him the nickname "Captain America," at 8/1. Other notables for the U.S. include Bryson DeChambeau at 10/1, and Phil Mickelson and Bubba Watson at 20/1.

Oh, as for that Tiger Woods fella, the 42-year-old—making his eighth Ryder Cup appearance but first since 2012—is listed at 9/1.

For Team Europe, Ryder Cup rookie Jon Rahm is at 7/1, followed by Tommy Fleetwood (8/1) and Open winner Francesco Molinari (9/1). Veterans Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson are behind at 10/1.

This year's Ryder Cup begins on Sept. 28 at Le Golf National. The Americans are the defending champs, but haven't won in Europe in 25 years.

United States

5/1: Dustin Johnson

11/2: Brooks Koepka

13/2: Justin Thomas

7/1: Jordan Spieth

8/1: Patrick Reed

9/1: Tiger Woods

10/1: Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler

20/1: Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson

25/1: Tony Finau, Webb Simpson

















Europe

5/1: Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose

7/1: Jon Rahm

8/1: Tommy Fleetwood

9/1: Francesco Molinari

10/1: Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson

12/1: Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia

16/1: Alex Noren

25/1: Tyrrell Hatton, Thorbjorn Olesen















