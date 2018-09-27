Ryder Cup 2018: Tony Finau gives the perfect answer to a question about confidence

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – Tony Finau might be a Ryder Cup rookie this week at Le Golf National, but the guy executed a veteran move Thursday on the eve of the 42nd edition of the biennial matches.

Finau is the last of four wild-card picks by U.S. captain Jim Furyk, but he earned the spot with a breakout season that included top-10 finishes in three majors. He didn’t win, but he displayed championship form during his Thursday meet with the media. Guys, take note here.

He was asked, “of all the things you've done in life, whether it's getting your Web card, getting your tour card, [winning in] Puerto Rico, whatever, what single moment has given you the greatest boost of confidence?

The answer folks might have been looking for is selection to the U.S. team. Yeah, not so much.

“Well, in my life, marrying my wife [Alayna], because she's really beautiful,” he said. “That gave me a lot of confidence personally. I look at her every morning, and I'm like, ‘I'm pretty lucky.’”

Finau then proceeded into a longer answer starting with, of course, “making this team. This is up there.” After that was a fine summation of some bigger milestones in his career. But, really, it didn’t matter by then. He’d already aced it.