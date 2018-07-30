Ryder Cup 2018: These three players have already clinched U.S. roster spots

The U.S. Ryder Cup squad is starting to take shape, with three players clinching a roster spot after last week's Canadian Open.

Dustin Johnson, who won the event for his third victory of the season and seventh in the last two seasons, joined Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed on the roster for the 2018 Ryder Cup hosted by France.

Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed clinch spots on 2018 Ryder Cup team: The WGC — Bridgestone Invitational and PGA Championship at Bellerive are the two final tournaments for players to earn Ryder Cup USA points.

If the Ryder Cup USA automatic qualifiers were determined today, Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Webb Simpson would also earn bids as the players currently ranked No. 4 through No. 8 in the standings. Jim Furyk also has four captain's picks.

Seven golfers — Bryson DeCheambeau, Phil Mickelson, Xander Schauffele, Matt Kuchar, Kevin Kisner, Tony Finau and Brian Harman — are within roughly 1,000 points of Simpson and the No. 8 spot in the standings.