Ryder Cup 2018: Patrick Reed claims U.S. will 'feel like underdogs' in France

Reigning Masters champion and U.S. Ryder Cup leader Patrick Reed is playing the underdog card.

Despite the fact Reed and the U.S. defeated Europe convincingly at Hazeltine National two years ago, and have six players ranked in the top 10 in the world, Reed feels their lack of home-course advantage strips away their favorite status.

“We feel great and we can’t wait to get over there and try to end the drought of not winning overseas,” Reed said, via Golf World. “I feel that kind of takes a little bit of pressure off us and puts more pressure on the European team because they’re the ones that have had so much success overseas, that everyone thinks we’re going to come in and they’re going to win the Cup again. So we’re going to go in and feel like we’re the underdogs and try to play the best that we can.”

Reed and Jordan Spieth formed a potent partnership in 2016, and they are expected to see time together again this fall. Reed's fiery demeanor played nicely alongside Spieth's determination and calculated approach.

The U.S. head to France as defending champs, and they have added Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau to their squad this time around.

“I think the biggest thing is we finally got a taste of victory,” Reed said of the win at Hazeltine. “Having us in control of the Cup right now means we have the confidence in ourselves. We’ve won, we feel great and the guys on the team are playing really well.

“To bring the dynamic of having Tiger and Phil back on the team and then have the rookies in [Bryson] DeChambeau and [Tony] Finau, it just feels like we have a lot of confidence in our guys.”

Reed has not finished in the top 10 on the PGA Tour since his fourth-placed finish at the U.S. Open back in June, but he's one of the best match-play performers in the world.