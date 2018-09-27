Ryder Cup 2018 opening ceremony as it happened: Europe and USA opening pairs announced

Fourball pairings

Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau (US) vs Justin Rose and Jon Rahm (Europe).

Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler (US) vs Rory McIlroy and Thorbjorn Olesen (Eur)

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas (US) vs Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton (Eur)

Patrick Reed and Tiger Woods (US) vs Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood (Eur)

What is it?

The opening ceremony is hosted by France football legend David Ginoa and will feature live music from the Kaiser Chiefs and French artist Jain. Films and clips from previous tournaments will be show as the excitement and tension builds ahead of Friday's first event.

When is it?

The opening ceremony takes place on Thursday 27 September, a day before the Ryder Cup starts on Friday 28 September.

What time is it?

The opening ceremony begins at 16:00 BST, 17:00 local time, and will last around 90 minutes.

What TV channel is it on?

Sky Sports will be showing live coverage on their dedicated Ryder Cup channel and online for Sky customers on the Sky Go app.