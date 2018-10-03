Ryder Cup 2018: No wonder Europe won after watching this emotional motivational video

Ryder Cup captains are charged with motivating their teams, but this year, European leader Thomas Bjorn turned to his predecessors. On Tuesday following Europe's seven-point drubbing of the U.S., the victorious squad shared a motivational video involving three former captains that helped fuel their victory. And it had people all over the world ready to run through brick walls.

RELATED: Molinari and Fleetwood film hilarious Ryder Cup video...in bed

Brian Huggett, Sam Torrance and Jose Maria Olazabal each make emotional appearances, including Olazabal completely breaking down at one point. The two-time Masters champ also delivers the best line when. "Somebody said 'All men die, but not all men live.' Well, this is the time to feel alive." And throughout, there are thrilling highlights of previous Europe triumphs mixed in. Seriously, this video is so good it's almost not fair. As the team's Twitter handle promises, prepare to feel some chills:

Here's how some of Europe's team reacted to this instant classic Ryder Cup video:

Maybe we've been looking at this year's Ryder Cup result the wrong way. After watching this — and hearing all the Team USA drama to come out — it seems like the Americans actually did well to stay within seven points.

Story Continues

THE GRIND: Patrick Reed throws Team USA under the bus

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP