Ryder Cup 2018: The best shots from Friday’s morning matches

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France — Here at Le Golf National in France, fans of both Team USA and Europe have been treated to several remarkable golf shots.

With the day only half over, here's a sampling of the morning's best:

Jordan Spieth was the talk of the front nine with three birdies in the first seven holes, including this one from range on the fifth.

This shot on the seventh was a doozy, too.

European duo Rory McIlroy and Thorbjorn Olesen lost to Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler, but this save from Olesen on the 14th was remarkable.

Patrick Reed has his first “Captain America” moment of the tournament on the 10th hole with this chip.

Speaking of nice chips, this was a beauty from Europe’s Justin Rose on the 12th.

America’s Tony Finau had an up-and-down morning highlighted by this tee shot on the the 16th that took a wild bounce and set him up to win the hole.

Now to see what the afternoon has in store during Friday's foursome matches.