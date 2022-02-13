Ryder aces wild 16th, Theegala holds onto Phoenix Open lead

  • Sahith Theegala waves the gallery on the 18th hole during the third round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
    1/8

    Phoenix Open Golf

    Sahith Theegala waves the gallery on the 18th hole during the third round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Sahith Theegala hits the lip of the bunker with his shot on the second hole during the third round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
    2/8

    Phoenix Open Golf

    Sahith Theegala hits the lip of the bunker with his shot on the second hole during the third round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Sahith Theegala acknowledges the gallery on the ninth hole after making a birdie during the third round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
    3/8

    Phoenix Open Golf

    Sahith Theegala acknowledges the gallery on the ninth hole after making a birdie during the third round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Brooks Koepka blasts out of the sand on the ninth hole during the third round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
    4/8

    Phoenix Open Golf

    Brooks Koepka blasts out of the sand on the ninth hole during the third round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Brooks Koepka points right as he watches his tee shot off the second hole during the third round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
    5/8

    Phoenix Open Golf

    Brooks Koepka points right as he watches his tee shot off the second hole during the third round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Hideki Matsuyama watches his tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
    6/8

    Phoenix Open Golf

    Hideki Matsuyama watches his tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Sahith Theegala watches his tee shot off the second hole during the third round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
    7/8

    Phoenix Open Golf

    Sahith Theegala watches his tee shot off the second hole during the third round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Brooks Koepka reacts coming up short on his putt on the second hole during the third round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
    8/8

    Phoenix Open Golf

    Brooks Koepka reacts coming up short on his putt on the second hole during the third round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sahith Theegala waves the gallery on the 18th hole during the third round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Sahith Theegala hits the lip of the bunker with his shot on the second hole during the third round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Sahith Theegala acknowledges the gallery on the ninth hole after making a birdie during the third round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Brooks Koepka blasts out of the sand on the ninth hole during the third round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Brooks Koepka points right as he watches his tee shot off the second hole during the third round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Hideki Matsuyama watches his tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Sahith Theegala watches his tee shot off the second hole during the third round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Brooks Koepka reacts coming up short on his putt on the second hole during the third round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOHN NICHOLSON
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Sahith Theegala
    American professional golfer
  • Scottie Scheffler
    Scottie Scheffler
    American golfer (1996-)
  • Sam Ryder
    Sam Ryder
    Golfer (1989-)
  • Brooks Koepka
    Brooks Koepka
    American professional golfer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Sam Ryder brought down the house with a hole-in-one on the stadium 16th hole Saturday in the WM Phoenix Open, where newcomer Sahith Theegala topped a leaderboard as crowded as the course.

Ryder's wedge shot on the 124-yard hole landed just right and short, bounced a couple of times, spun left and tumbled in. The rowdy fans on the 17,000-seat hole threw drinks in the air in celebration and littered the turf with bottles, cans and cups, leading to about a 15-minute delay.

“I don’t know how I could pick a hole over this one,” said Ryder, eight strokes behind Theegala after an even-par 71. “I don’t think there’s any hole that has the electricity that this one has.”

Ryder's first tour ace was the 10th at No. 16 since the tournament moved to the course in 1997 and first since Francesco Molinari in the third round in 2015. Tiger Woods did it in 1997 before grandstands ringed the hole.

“It just ended up being a perfect 54-degree wedge,” Ryder said. “Everything always plays a little shorter in there, adrenaline or whatever it is."

With around 200,000 fans packing firm and fast TPC Scottsdale on another sunny, 80-degree day in the Valley of the Sun, Theegala overcame a double bogey on the par-4 second to shoot a 69.

“What a day,” Theegala said. “So many ups and downs. I mean, it was wild.”

Making his event debut on a sponsor exemption, Theegala had a 14-under 199 total for a one-stroke lead over defending champion Brooks Koepka. FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler and Talor Gooch were another stroke back.

“I’m really exhausted right now,” Theegala said. “Probably, I hit it in the desert five times. I got my ball stepped on twice, got my ball picked up twice. Very draining, for sure.”

Theegala is trying to become the first player to win on a sponsor exemption since Martin Laird in the 2020 Shriners Children’s Open. The 24-year-old Indian-American grew up in Chino Hills, California, and starred at Pepperdine. In 2020, he swept the three major college player of the year awards.

He’s playing for the fifth straight week, with his parents and some family members attending the last four in California and Arizona.

“It was hard to see them,” Theegala said. “Just engulfed in the sea of people.”

After hitting the lip of a fairway bunker en route to the double bogey on No. 2, Theegala rallied with birdies on Nos, 6, 7 and 8. He dropped a shot on the 11th, birdied the par-5 13th and holed a 15-footer on the par-4 17th.

“Obviously, really bad start and proud of the way I fought back there,” Theegala said. “But still trying to take it all in. There’s just is so much going on there, too. Which is a good thing. I really enjoyed the fans out there.”

Koepka had a 68. The four-time major champion is the last player to win the event in his first appearance, doing it in 2015.

“I’m playing solid, so just go out and go play a good round tomorrow and see what happens,” Koepka said. “Just need to keep putting it the way I did. I feel confident. I like where my game’s at, and we’ll see.”

Scheffler flirted with his second 59 before settling for a 62. Seeking his first tour victory, he began the day nine strokes behind Theegala.

“I think it’s a fun event,” Scheffler said. “I think it would be a little bit draining if it was like this every week, but one week a year is pretty special.”

Scheffler played his first nine in 7-under 27, and added two birdies on his second nine. He was the last player on the tour to shoot 59, doing it in the 2020 Northern Trust. Jim Furyk is the only player to break 60 twice in the PGA Tour, shooting 58 and 59.

The fourth-ranked Cantlay, also making his first start in the event, had a 68. Gooch birdied the last three holes for a 67, making a 40-footer on 18.

Schauffele, the leader at 14 under at the turn, shot 69. He made a double bogey after driving into the water on the par-4 11th.

Hideki Matsuyama (66) was 11 under with Tom Hoge (67), Max Homa (68), Alex Noren (67) and Adam Hadwin (68).

Matsuyama, the Masters champion who won in Scottsdale in 2016 and 2017, is making his first start since winning the Sony Open a month ago in Hawaii. Hoge won at Pebble Beach last week for his first PGA Tour title.

DIVOTS: Space City Gym in Humble, Texas, won $1 million for Ryder's ace through “WM’s Million Dollar Shot” contest. Space City Gym was one of 20 WM small-business customers randomly selected as a contest finalist, with each of the 20 finalists randomly assigned a threesome of players. ... Top-ranked Jon Rahm was 8 under after a 68. The former Arizona State star lives a few miles from the course.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Sports Illustrated Swim Models Camille Kostek and Katie Austin Share Super Bowl Picks at the Swimfluence Network Launch

    Sports Illustrated Swim models Camille Kostek and Katie Austin celebrated Super Bowl weekend by helping to launch the brand’s Swimfluence Network app on Friday afternoon in Hollywood. Kostek and Austin were joined by their fellow Sports Illustrated swim models Christen Harper, Josephine Skriver, Jasmine Sanders, Kate Bock and Kamie Crawford at the interactive fan event. […]

  • 5 things the Leafs need in the second half

    The Maple Leafs are winning a lot of games in 2022 but according to Omar on the latest episode of In the Mentions, they still lack the consistency and killer instinct that will required in the playoffs. Here are 5 things Toronto needs for a successful second half.

  • Mikael Backlund, Jacob Markstrom lead Flames in 6-0 win over Knights

    CALGARY — Mikael Backlund had a goal and three assists to pace the offence and Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-0 victory on Wednesday night over the Vegas Golden Knights. Andrew Mangiapane - with his team-leading 21st and 22nd goals, Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm also scored for Calgary (24-13-6), which has won six of their last seven. Vegas (28-17-3) follows up a 4-0 win in Edmonton on Tuesday by being shut out themselves for the third time on the season and

  • With contract extension, Berube excited about Blues' future

    Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. “I think we’

  • Column: Shiffrin's disappointment stirs lessons from Biles

    BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res

  • Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

    A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g

  • NFL Players gather for greater good at Payton event

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cam Heyward was helping one group of children plant in the garden at the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club, while Harrison Phillips was lobbing passes to another set of kids. The two defensive linemen were among a group of NFL players who turned out Friday for the annual Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year event, a chance for the league to honor and promote volunteerism. Over a slightly chaotic 90 minutes, players and local children planted, played and stuffed grocery bags with food

  • The NHL teams defying pre-season expectations

    The Nashville Predators refuse to be bad, it's not all doom and gloom in California but the Montreal Canadiens are playing like the worst team in the salary cap era. Which NHL team has defied pre-season expectations?

  • Canada's Crawford wins bronze in men's Alpine combined after missing podium twice

    BEIJING — Jack Crawford just kept pushing himself through each subsequent event of the Beijing Olympics until he finally reached a podium. The Toronto native won bronze in men's Alpine combined at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday after missing out on a medal in his first two events of the Games. He was fourth in the men's downhill on Monday — missing the podium by seven hundredths of a second — and then placing sixth in the men's super-G on Tuesday. "I’ve taken on this new mentality of how do I

  • Teammates, rivals are one and the same for Canadian bobsleigh athletes in Beijing

    In bobsleigh, as with most Olympic sports, your teammates double as rivals. You may train with them and share coaches with them and wear the same uniform as them. But come race day, they're your competition. It's why the controversial departure of former Canadian bobsledder Kaillie Humphries to the U.S. following the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics is mostly shrugged off. "Even if I was on Team Canada now, we would have been competitors," Humphries said in a recent interview with CBC Sports. "We have

  • Nuis, Krol give Dutch 1-2 finish in Olympic speedskating

    BEIJING (AP) — Kjeld Nuis saw the record-setting time of his countryman and knew what awaited in his race. “This is going to hurt,” he mumbled to himself. It was all worth it. Nuis became the first speedskater since 1994 to successfully defend his Olympic title in the men’s 1,500 meters, edging Dutch teammate Thomas Krol at the Beijing Games on Tuesday. Krol, the reigning world champion, broke the 20-year-old Olympic record in his 3 3/4 laps around the Ice Ribbon oval. The mark didn't last very

  • Five To Know: Dubois crashes into final and medals

    BEIJING — SILVER CRASHES INTO FINAL Speedskater Steven Dubois battled his way to a photo-finish silver medal in a packed, 10-man field in the men's 1,500-metre short-track event. The 24-year-old from Terrebonne, Que. had crashed in his semifinal, but was advanced to the A final when 2018 silver medalist Sjinkie Kneght of the Netherlands was penalized. "My strategy was to go to the front (and) slow down a little bit because I didn't want to pull the whole race. Then one of the skaters did an outs

  • Canada's Steven Dubois wins short track Olympic silver medal

    Soaking in the moment, a beaming Steven Dubois wasn't ready to share his feelings on being a first-time Olympic medallist. "If I think about it I feel like I'm going to cry," he told Radio-Canada after reaching the short track podium in his Winter Games debut. "I feel once I get the medal, the little box, everything … I can't wait to celebrate with my teammates." Dubois, the unlikeliest medal threat of Canada's speed skating trio in the men's 1,500 metres, captured silver in a penalty-filled com

  • Bouknight says confrontation with coach was misunderstanding

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets rookie guard James Bouknight attributed his sideline confrontation with coach James Borrego on Saturday night to a “misunderstanding,” saying it was about two competitive people trying to win. “We talked through it and it’s all good,” Bouknight said following Tuesday’s practice in his first public comments since the incident. The Hornets were outscored 35-8 by the Miami Heat in the third quarter of a blowout loss at home. Bouknight, who played only the fi

  • Auston Matthews - Jack Campbell connection was NHL All-Star highlight

    Toronto All-Stars Auston Matthews and Jack Campbell had no hesitancy in displaying their friendship and close connection during the NHL's midseason spectacle in Las Vegas. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Deaf musicians part of Super Bowl halftime show for 1st time

    The Super Bowl will include a spectacular halftime show, as usual, with some of the biggest names in hip-hop entertaining the masses while championship-contending teams take a break. And for the first time, two of the performers are deaf. Dr. Dre added deaf stars Warren “Wawa” Snipe and Sean Forbes to Sunday's lineup that also includes Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. Wawa and Forbes will use their hands, body and facial expressions to deliver unique renditions of the songs

  • What Thaddeus Young brings to the Raptors

    The Goran Dragic era with the Toronto Raptors has come to an end. The veteran point guard has been traded to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Thaddeaus Young, Drew Eubanks and a 2022 second-rounder. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Over COVID, Meyers Taylor gets Olympic bobsled training runs

    BEIJING (AP) — U.S. bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor has, finally, made it to the Olympic track. The worst of her coronavirus scare that started with a positive test on Jan. 29 is behind her — she’s testing negative now, as are her husband and young son — and the three-time Olympic medalist was able to participate in the first official session of women’s monobob training on Thursday. “We’ve seen a lot of people struggle to clear the tests, so I really wasn’t sure what would happen,” Meyers Taylor

  • Olympics Live: Germany’s Geiger wins gold in Nordic combined

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ Germany's Vinzenz Geiger has won a men's Nordic combined gold, rallying from a 1-minute, 26-second deficit to cross the finish line first in a 10K cross-country race after ranking 11th in ski jumping earlier in the day. Joergen Graabak of Norway earned silver Wednesday night and Lukas Greiderer of Austria took bronze. Japan’s Ryota Yamamoto jumped 108 meters (354 feet) and had 133 points in the first part of event, giving him a 38-sec

  • Casey Dawson hits Olympic ice after round-the-world dash

    BEIJING (AP) — Casey Dawson's around-the-world dash to the Beijing Olympics got him to the starting line in time for the 1,500 meters. Delayed for days in the United States by COVID-19, the speedskater's journey of 20-plus hours began in his hometown of Park City, Utah. He flew across the U.S. and caught a flight to Paris. From there, it was on to Beijing. Dawson touched down in the Chinese capital shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday. He cleared customs and COVID-19 testing at the airport and went str