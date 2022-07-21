Ryanair reaches 5-year deal with pilot unions in France, Spain

MADRID (Reuters) - Irish airline Ryanair said on Thursday it reached a five-year agreement with labour unions representing pilots in France and in Spain over working conditions.

The agreements include a return to pre-COVID salaries and "allow wage improvements and other benefits beyond the full return to salaries for Ryanair pilots based in France and in Spain," the airline said in a statement.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Emma Pinedo)