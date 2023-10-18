Ryanair loses challenge against Lufthansa subsidiary Brussels Airlines state aid - EU court

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A European Union court on Wednesday ruled that the state aid Lufthansa subsidiary Brussels Airlines received in the forms of loans and recapitalisation during the COVID-19 pandemic was compatible with the EU's internal market, meaning rival airline Ryanair has lost its challenge against this aid.

"Brussels Airlines is pleased with today's decision by the Court of Justice of the European Union," Brussels Airlines said in an emailed statement.

"Brussels Airlines has already fully repaid the aid it received from the Belgian State last year. This repayment took place four years earlier than planned."

(Reporting by Marine Strauss, Editing by Louise Heavens)