Ryanair cuts more than 250 office staff across Europe

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair has cut more than 250 staff in offices in Dublin, London, Madrid and Wroclaw, Poland, Europe's largest low-cost airline said on Friday.

The Irish company is continuing to meet its pilot and cabin crew unions across Europe to finalise up to 3,000 job cuts and 20% pay cuts with further announcements on crew job losses and pay cuts expected before the end of May, it added.

"While we expect to re-open our offices from 1 June next, we will not require the same number of support team members in a year when we will carry less than 100 million passengers, against an original budget of 155 million," Ryanair's People Director Darrell Hughes said in a statement.





(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)