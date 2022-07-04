Ryanair cabin crew strike 2022: When and where the strikes are happening?

Ryanair staff in Spain are set to strike this month (Getty Images)

Ryanair cabin crew are set to strike for a further 12 days in July, following an initial six days of industrial action.

The USO union said that Ryanair’s June strike resulted in 215 cancelled flights to or from Spain, plus at least 1,255 delays.

The Spanish cabin crew walked out on June 25, 25, 26, 30, and July 1 and 2.

Now, Ryanair staff based in Spain are set to strike for 24-hour periods over the next month.

When are the Ryanair cabin crew strikes happening?

Ryanair cabin crew based in Spain will strike on July 12-15, July 18-21, and July 25-28.

Where are the Ryanair cabin crew strikes happening?

The strikes will take place across 10 Spanish airports: Alicante, Barcelona, Girona, Ibiza, Madrid, Málaga, Palma, Valencia, Santiago de Compostela, and Sevilla.

June’s strikes by Ryanair and Easyjet saw most cancellations to and from Malaga-Costa del Sol airport, while Barcelona-El Prat and Palma de Mallorca-Son Sant Joan were also impacted by cancellations.

Why are Ryanair cabin crew striking?

The USO union said: “The unions and crew of Ryanair protest again in this way to demand a change in attitude from the airline. They ask [Ryanair] to resume negotiations of a collective agreement that includes decent working conditions under Spanish law for its workers.”

The USO union, along with SITCPLA, also demands that the Spanish government, specifically the Minister of Labor and Social Economy, Yolanda Díaz, does not allow Ryanair “to violate labor legislation and constitutional rights such as the right to strike.”

The union has accused Ryaair of committing “all kinds of illegalities during this strike,” including having more guard workers than usual and making threats.

The union says: “Ryanair crew members are very clear that they want to fight for their rights and for Spanish legislation to be complied with. The follow-up of the strike has been 40%, despite the fact that, on paper, nobody could do it.

“More than 50 of those workers have been summoned by Ryanair to attend disciplinary meetings. They are accused of not fulfilling minimum services that were never assigned to them.”

Story continues

How will Ryanair flights be impacted?

In a statement released on Saturday, Ryanair said it expected "minimal (if any) disruption to its flight schedules in July as a result of minor and poorly supported Spanish labour strikes.”

The airline also said: "Air Traffic Control (ATC) strikes and airport staff shortages across Europe (which are beyond Ryanair’s control) may however cause some minor disruption and passengers whose flights are disrupted... will be notified by email/SMS."