Ryan Truex to race for JR Motorsports at Kentucky with Florida Georgia Line partnership MOORESVILLE, N.C. -- Ryan Truex will roll into Kentucky Speedway this weekend with JR Motorsports' No. 8 team, carrying a new partnership from award-winning country music duo Florida Georgia Line and the band's official merchandise website, ShopFGL.com. “I've been anxious to get back behind the wheel of this No. 8 car ever since we had […]

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Ryan Truex will roll into Kentucky Speedway this weekend with JR Motorsports‘ No. 8 team, carrying a new partnership from award-winning country music duo Florida Georgia Line and the band‘s official merchandise website, ShopFGL.com.

“I‘ve been anxious to get back behind the wheel of this No. 8 car ever since we had such a strong run back in Phoenix,” Truex said. “To be able to do it with Florida Georgia Line and ShopFGL.com is awesome. We have a great relationship with FGL lead singers Tyler (Hubbard) and Brian (Kelley), who are currently on their ‘Can‘t Say I Ain‘t Country‘ tour. I think everyone agrees that country music and NASCAR fans are synonymous with each other, which makes this a perfect relationship. I love the look of this throwback scheme and can‘t wait to unload at Kentucky.”

The old-school red and gold paint scheme of the FGL / ShopFGL.com Chevrolet drew inspiration from the classic liveries of motorsport legends Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Tim Richmond. The paint scheme is also replicated on the fan-favorite single “Speed of Love” T-shirt, available at ShopFGL.com. To celebrate the partnership, fans that visit ShopFGL.com can use promo code GORYAN20 for 20 percent off their entire order.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Since 2012, FGL has earned prestigious honors from the AMAs, ACM Awards, CMA Awards, Billboard Music Awards and CMT Music Awards, plus left its mark on several chart-crushing songs as writers.

The duo were Billboard‘s first-ever Trailblazer Award recipients.

The Kentucky event marks Truex‘s second race of the 2019 season. His lone start for JRM came in March when he drove the No. 8 to the team‘s season-best finish, a second-place effort at Phoenix Raceway.

Story continues

The No. 8 is currently ranked 12th in owner points on the strength of four top-five and 11 top-10 finishes.

The Alsco 300 at Kentucky Speedway airs on Friday, July 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.