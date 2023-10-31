Ryan Trevitt: On-loan Brentford midfielder has Premier League potential, says Exeter boss Gary Caldwell

Ryan Trevitt scored two long-range efforts in the 3-2 loss to Middlesbrough

Ryan Trevitt has the potential to be a "top player" in the Premier League, says Exeter City manager Gary Caldwell.

The 20-year-old on-loan Brentford midfielder scored two excellent goals before giving away a late penalty as the Grecians were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Middlesbrough.

Trevitt has scored five goals in 16 games since joining the League One side on a season-long deal in the summer.

"I think he's Premier League quality," Caldwell told BBC Sport.

"Before he came to the club I thought that, and when you work with him every day he has that look in his eye and that belief and that arrogance that I think you need to be a top player.

"When he goes on the pitch he's fearless, he just plays his game week in, week out.

"Even when he's not at his best he still gives you a level of physicality and determination that I think is first-class and his two goals tonight were of a top, top level.

"I think he thrives on these big nights, and that's what you need to be a top player."

Trevitt had never started a senior game before moving to the League One side - his two substitute appearances for the Bees both came in cup matches last season.

But Caldwell feels that Exeter, who have an impressive history of developing their own young, talented players such as Ollie Watkins and Ethan Ampadu, is the perfect place for Trevitt to learn his craft.

"We're delighted to have him," Caldwell added.

"We can be proud of the job we're doing as a staff and how we're developing him and working him to improve because I've seen loads of improvement in him.

"Hopefully he'll continue to improve for the rest of this season and go back to Brentford ready to show what he can do in the Premier League."