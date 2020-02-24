Ryan Sieg turns 32nd qualifying spot into third-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Ryan Sieg finished third in the Boyd Gaming 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sunday after qualifying in the 32nd position.

Sieg’s top five finish added 38 points to his season total.

Sieg qualified in 32nd position and led one lap in the race. The eighth-year driver has accumulated six top-five and 23 top-10 finishes in his career.

The third-place result on Sunday was the first time Sieg has cracked the top five at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It also marks his second top-10 finish at Las Vegas.

The Tucker, Georgia native began the race 12 spots behind his career mark of 20.1, but finished 14 places ahead of his career average of 17.3.

Sieg battled against a field of 36 drivers on the way to his third-place finish. The race endured five cautions and 28 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were 17 lead changes.

Chase Briscoe brought home the win in the race, followed by Austin Cindric in the No. 2 spot. Behind Sieg’s third-place finish, Noah Gragson brought home fourth, and Harrison Burton took the No. 5 spot.

After Briscoe won the first stage, Justin Allgaier drove the No. 7 car to victory in Stage 2.

