Ryan Shazier warns the Buccaneers about Antonio Brown's attention-hungry personality

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier has issued a warning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers: if you sign Antonio Brown, you need to be ready for the consequences.

On his weekly appearance on “The Ringer NFL Show” podcast last week, Shazier and let loose on his experience with the newly-employed wide receiver, who was his teammate on the Steelers for more than four years. He said that Brown will have a “huge impact” on the Bucs, but it could be positive or negative.

“The biggest thing for me on Antonio is he’s all for attention,” Shazier said. “He’s super about attention, man — on the field, off the field.”

Brown is a “wishy-washy friend”

Shazier’s locker was right next to Brown’s, and they were friends while they were teammates — but not good friends. Brown ran hot and cold with Shazier, only wanting to be friends when he heard exactly what he wanted to hear.

“To me, Antonio’s like a wishy-washy friend, bro,” Shazier said via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I don't know if he’s bipolar and all that stuff, but like, one day me and him would be cool. Then, if you don’t say something he wants to hear, then he’s mad at you. Like, bro, I don’t have time to suck up to you and be your best friend. You don’t want to hear what I’ve got to say? I’m trying to tell you for your advice from my past experience, you know what I’m saying? And I just hope he doesn’t do that over there.”

And just like most wishy-washy friendships, it didn’t last.

“I got blocked on Twitter. I got blocked on Instagram. Like, bro, I wished you good luck. I’m not showing no beef, not throwing no shade on you, but if you want friends who are going to tell you what you want to hear, that’s not me.”

Shazier made a prediction about the Buccaneers and Brown: “The moment he makes it about himself, Tampa’s not going to go to the Super Bowl.”

The Brown era starts on Sunday night when the Bucs take on the New Orleans Saints. Brown has eight games to prove Shazier wrong.

Ryan Shazier has warned the Buccaneers that Antonio Brown's attention-hungry personality could doom their season.

